News from 10 years ago:
The Butts County school board has approved a restructuring of the system that will leave only one of the five schools retaining its principal in the same capacity next school year.
Butts County commissioners are looking for ways to plug a $900,000 hole in the budget for fiscal year 2012.
The third, fourth and fifth graders at Daughtry Elementary School performed the Disney version of the Rudyard Kipling classic, “The Jungle Book,” on May 10.
Sheriff Gene Pope was the guest of honor at the “Partners for Smart Growth Celebrity Roast” on Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church.
On Monday night, May 9, the Butts County Board of Commissioners approved a bid for the reconstruction of the Worthville fire station. By Wednesday morning, May 11, the station building constructed in 1982 was being torn down.
In response to the national focus on school nutrition, Daughtry Elementary School hosted a health fair to actively engage students in understanding the importance of good nutrition and exercise.
The Second Annual Jackson High School Soccer Alumni Game was held on Saturday night, May 7, and the alumnae of the Lady Devils soccer teams joined the event this year for the first time.
Five tumblers from the REC Force Tumble Team scored first-place victories at the USTA/AAU Georgia/Alabama State Meet held in Alpharetta on May 14. First place winners were Jansen Weaver, Avery Starker, Baylee Johnson, Sara Rogers, and Reagan Walker.
The Butts County Farm Bureau has coordinated Farm Day for kindergarten students in the county for 22 consecutive years now, with this year’s event being held May 10 in the pecan grove behind McIntosh State Bank in Jackson.
Alicia Duke, who is just completing her sophomore year at Jackson High School, has been selected to attend the 2011 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program this summer.
Jackson Police Chief Mike Riley was recognized with a “Patriotic Employer’ award on Friday for his support of employees at the police department who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.
Deaths during the week: Carolyn Alberson Dexler 65; Sarah Lunsford Watkins, 93; Clomer Lucious Kitchens, 90; Dorothy Rose Jordan Manning, 77.
News from 20 years ago:
More than 50 seniors from the 158-member Class of 2001 qualified for the HOPE Scholarship. The class was lauded at their Commencement Program on Red Devil Hill May 18.
This year, Butts County can proudly claim three high school Valedictorians among its population. Jessica Ann Beseell is the Valedictorian of the Class of 2001 at Jackson High School, William Plemons was named Valedictorian at Monroe Academy, and Laura Thompson was Valedictorian at Piedmont Academy.
On May 11 the Georgia Department of Revenue, Alcohol and Tobacco Division conducted a sting operation on restaurants and stores that sell alcohol, using an underage female to attempt to make purchase. Six out of 17 stores checked in Butts County were caught selling alcohol to minors.
Deputies with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office posed as drug customers and lured six individuals to an undisclosed location in Butts County on May 7-8. Seven arrests were made. One was for an outstanding warrant and the other six were for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics.
The Flovilla City Council on May 15 approved a distilled spirits license for Locals Cafe.
After serving 14 years as chair of Georgia Tech’s Textile and Fiber Engineering, Dr. Fred L. Cook announced plans to step aside and return to full-time teaching. Cook was the salutatorian of the Jackson High School Class of 1967. He attended Georgia Tech and received his doctorate in 1975.
Recently, the members of the Jackson High School Chapter of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) voted to join forces with Under My Wings of Care by donating their Practicing Anti-Violence Everyday (PAVE) bricks to help construct the Forget Me Not Garden at the Butts County Recreation Park.
Rebecca Bostwick, Courtney Yancy, Alicia Pollard and Christina Thaxton of Step N Time Performing Arts Center in Jackson placed first in tap for ages 11-12 years at the Kids Artistic Revue National Talent Competition May 12 at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center.
Dawn Barrow, Registered Nurse, has been promoted to Director of Nursing Services for Sylvan Grove Hospital.
Thw William McIntosh Chapter, NSDAR, held an Honors Tea on Saturday, April 18, where Joye Letson England was recognized with a 25-year certificate from the National Society.
The Jackson High School Chapter of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is proud to announce they have been chosen at the State Winner for the STOP the Violence Project. In an effort to promote community-wide awareness and participation, the chapter conduced a series of anti-violence activities which they entitled Practicing Anti-Violence Everyday (PAVE).
For the past several weeks, 138 students in Lorri Worman’s Family and Consumer Science classes at Jackson High School have been working on quilts in classes for Project Linus, which delivers homemade security blankets to children who are undergoing chemotherapy treatment around the world.
Jackson Red Devil All State Linebacker Carlos Morgan has been selected for the South Squad in the Georgia High School All Star Game to be played at Sanford Stadium in Athens on July 11. He will join teammate John Grier in the action.
Three Jackson High School coaches — basketball coach Greg Freeman, tennis coach Carol Watts, and football coach Mike Parris — were honored with House Resolutions in the Georgia General Assembly for the success of their teams in the 2000 season.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Nellie Faulkner Cochran, 91; Joshua Samuel Hughes, 15; Walter B. Keever, 65; James A. (Andy) Nutt, 76; William (Bill) Albert Smith, 73; Mrs. Stella Doris O’Quinn Terrell, 83.
News from 30 years ago:
Jackson High School will graduate 155 of its seniors on June 4. Vanessa Whitehurst is valedictorian of her class and Angie Smith is salutatorian.
James E. Warren Sr. has been named Police Chief for the City of Jackson. Promoted from the ranks, he formerly served with the DeKalb County Police Department for 23 years.
Bill Hatfield and Keith Forsham won first place in the bass tournament sponsored by the Worthville Volunteer Fire Department with a catch of 12 pounds, 8 ounces.
Greg O’Neal has been named as a new director of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce.
Herb Dunham is the winner of a $100 gift certificate in the sweepstakes being conducted by Badcock Home Furnishings.
Under an agreement with Langley Land Company, Monroe County is proceeding with its plans for a solid waste landfill.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Lois Reynolds Bailey, 76; Mrs. Louise Crowder, 77; Robert Gaston, 86; Marvin Tillery, 83.
News from 40 years ago:
The Captain’s Gallery at 236 Macon Ave. is Jackson’s newest restaurant.
The Jackson B&PW Club has given Achievement Awards to three graduating seniors, Pamela Jo English, Tanoa Teal Williamson, and Tracey Rena Jones.
Fire destroyed the residence of Robert C. Jones Sr. on Four Points Road Thursday afternoon.
Deborah Fears Corbitt has been admitted as a Professional Member to the American Society of Interior Designers and the Georgia chapter.
Charlie Brown has been honored as a 1980 Merit Award winner by the board of Time Insurance Company.
A fitness center has been opened on the campus of Henderson Elementary School, complete with an obstacle course.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. W.C. Chapman, 61; Mrs. Annie Maddox Taylor, 73; John Guyed Haisten, 79; Mrs. Maggie L. Allen; Mrs. Nettie Reid Maddox, 77.
News from 50 years ago:
The local DAR chapter has presented its 1971 American History award to Andy St. John.
Ellen Pinckney, JHS valedictorian, has won the Jackson B&PW Club’s Achievement Award.
Antique dealers from throughout the state have signed up for the giant Flea Market and Fair to be held here on June 19th.
Judy Marchman has won the American Legion Auxiliary’s essay contest on Americanism. Joy Letson was the second place winner.
Darrell Pippin will begin his term as president of the Butts County Jaycees on June 1st, succeeding Wayne Phillips in that post.
Robert Lanier, a former employee of the Georgia Classification and Diagnostic Center, has been promoted to warden at the Wayne County Correctional Institution in Jesup.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mae Gunn Day, 76; Willie Gunn, 81.
