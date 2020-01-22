News of 10 years ago
The Butts County Development Authority and reputable industrial developer Panattoni are putting the finishing touches on a deal following a meeting last Friday. The authority is considering a Letter of Intent from the developer to market its 298-acre tract.
Bryan Bush and Joe Brown Jr. were named Development Authority chairman and vice chairman, respectively, at the authority’s board meeting held last Friday morning, January 15.
The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement recognized Daughtry Elementary School as a winner in the 2009 Single Statewide Accountability System (SSAS) awards. DES is one of only 13 elementary schools in Georgia to receive a bronze award in the greatest gains category for the 2008-2009 school year.
Great artists make the worldly other-worldly. Jackson artist Scott Coleman has done that — and done it quite well — with his cupcake series.
The Jackson High School administration is pleased with scores it has received for the fall 2009 administration of the Georgia High School Writing Test given to juniors in the Class of 2011. Of this year’s junior class, 91% (224 out of 245) passed the writing test on their first attempt.
Deaths during the week: Mary Katherine “Kaye” Holcombe Loftin, 66; Juanita Celeste Carril Goetz, 79; Arthur Allen Cheves, 71; Lewis Edward Walsingham, 82; Freda Spencer; Joel Gilmer Morris Sr., 90; Virginia McDaniel Fuller, 74; Ethel Selester Goins McLendon, 89; Carol Anne Jermeay Cantrell Holland, 45.
News of 20 years ago
Jenkinsburg is moving into the new millennium by continuing to welcome new citizens and developments. Before the meeting was called to order, city clerk Barbara Pridgen swore in Mayor Lanier Burford and council members Eugene Wells and Frank Martin.
The Fourteenth Annual Birthday Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The event was sponsored by the United Coalition.
Kent Kingsley, chairman of the Lamar County Board of Commissioners, has announced his intention to run for State Representative in District 109. The district includes parts of Henry and Lamar counties and all of Butts County.
Gail Travillian, former Flint Circuit Assistant District Attorney, has announced her candidacy for District Attorney for the newly formed Towaliga Judicial Circuit, which is composed of Butts, Lamar and Monroe counties.
The Mimosa Garden Club, meeting January 13, 2000, paid memorial tribute to Sue Jones, a past president. Speaking for the membership, President Hazel Newman said that the life of Sue Jones made a positive difference throughout this community where her death is felt as real loss.
For the second consecutive year, Danny Edmonds with the Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance Companies has been awarded the National Multiline Sales Award.
Mary Sue Tate has been named the Top Producer for the month of December 1999 at Re/Max Advantage here in Jackson.
At the Tuesday, January 11 meeting of the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts, Past President Linda Sullivan was presented with a gift in appreciation for her service to the council.
Deaths during the week: Franklin Delano Black, 62; Jack David Ingram, 87; Mattie Nelson Letson Freeman, 97; Glazier Chartestize Hightower Goodman, 40; Willie James Mann, 55; Harry Roberson, 48; Gerald Gee Scribner, 69; Arthur Watson, 60.
News of 30 years ago
Mack Davis will be president of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce in 1990, Byrd Garland, vice president, Al Cook, treasurer, Brenda Brannan, secretary.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club celebrated its 75th anniversary this week. At its charter presentation in 1922, there were originally 50 members.
Mark Cawthon has been promoted to corporate services support superintendent at the general services headquarters of Georgia Power Co. in Forest Park.
J.L.’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new restaurant at the intersection of Highway 36 and I-75 this week.
Carin Burford has been named winner of the 1990 American Legion oratorical contest in Butts County, with Cecelia Penn, second; John Daniel, third; Nedra Ball, fourth.
Rev. Charlie Bagley is the new minister of the Jackson Christian Church on Brookwood Avenue.
Deaths during the week: Dorsey Jefferson; Mrs. Edith Clayton Morris, 73; Jerry Stansell, 54; Ronald A. Stephens, 34; Alonza Thurman, 58.
News of 40 years ago
Yvette Deraney will head the Chamber of Commerce’s merchants committee and Mark Kapiloff, its industrial committee.
Jackson High football coach Tommy Carmichael has announced he will retire from that post on February 15.
Linda Ford and Sandra Pritchett of Westbury Medical Care Home have been certified as evaluators of resident services for nursing homes in Georgia.
Willie Oscar Taylor of Avondale Mills has been named a Zero Defects award winner.
Mrs. Judy Yielding has been named agent of the Monticello office of State Farm Insurance.
Sylvia Sims recently scored 39 points, a school record, for Gordon Junior College in a game against Middle Georgia College.
Deaths during the week: Theodore Robert Fears, 57; Mrs. Kattie Lee O’Neal Pope, 87; Mrs. Chalmus A. Knight, 78; John Wyatt Pye; Mrs. Nannie Mae Hannock Watts; Mrs. Carrie Mae Holston Mangham, 80.
News of 50 years ago
Local winners in the 4-H Stay and See Georgia contest include David Cawthon, first; Alvin Stewart, second; Scott Hoard and Jerome Bridges, tied for third.
James Orville Rooks of McDonough has been named Sixth District chairman of the Republican Party of Georgia.
Rev. S.J. Westbury is spending two months in East Africa, where he will conduct training classes for local pastors.
Bobby Pinckney has been given the Webelos award, the highest award in Cub Scouting.
Thieves have been taking a heavy toll of copper wire from Snapping Shoals EMC in Newton County.
Another sleet, snow and freezing rain storm struck Butts County on Friday morning.
Deaths during the week: Walter Fred Caldwell, 59; Rev. Walter S. Adams, 85.
