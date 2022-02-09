News from 10 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Education will hold a budget work session on Feb. 27 to discuss how to reduce spending in the upcoming fiscal year. Butts County School Superintendent Robert “Buddy” Costley said he is expecting about $14.3 million in state revenue for the next year and that the projected amount is about $2.5 million less than the system would otherwise receive from the state based on the Quality Basic Education (QBE) funding formula.
Butts County officials said Friday afternoon that the top choice for the job of county administrator has declined the position. Rick Eckert, the city manager of Powder Springs, was the lone finalist announced for the job last month, but has declined the position for personal reasons.
The river otter exhibit at Dauset Trails Nature Center is among the most popular stops for visitors to the 1,200-acre preserve, according to Naturalist Gordon Respess.
Three Jackson High School students placed in this year’s Future Business Leaders of American competition for Region 13. FBLA President Alyssa Watson tied for first place in the word processing competition, while seniors Brittany Reid and Jonathan Whitehead both finished fifth in their respective competitions.
Sydney Goins from Mrs. Chambers’ fifth grade class was the winner of this year’s Daughtry Elementary School Spelling Bee. The runner-up was Skylar Jacobs from Mrs Thompson’s fourth-grade class.
The Central Georgia EMC Foundation Board, during its January meeting, awarded the Jackson High School Drama Department a grant totaling $1,600 to assist with the cost of putting on a musical in February.
Central Georgia EMC recently donated four wooden poles to the Butts County Recreation Department, setting them in the ground at baseball fields B and C so that the department can attach safety nets to them to keep foul balls from hitting spectators or flying onto adjacent fields. The donation save the Recreation Department $3,850.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, Boy Scouts from Troop 161, sponsored by Towaliga Baptist Church, spent time with Butts County Sheriff Gene Pope, taking a our of the sheriff’s office and jail, and learning about their history and operations. The time spent with the sheriff will help the scouts meet their requirements for Crime Prevention badges.
The Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers basketball team had a “wonderful” year, according to their Head Coach Tanikka Watson, after finishing the regular season with a dazzling 11-1 record and tying for 1st place in the East Division of the Central Georgia Middle School Athletic League.
Deaths during the week: John Hawley, 79; Brenda Diane Briscoe, 63; Arnold Moll Fausel, 78.
News from 20 years ago:
Butts County Commissioners announced Monday night that after meeting with Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Coleman, that property and business owners at the Highway 16 interchange on I-75 will get what they wanted — permitted access, which will allow anyone to apply for a cur.b cut on the highway no matter how close to the interstate they are located.
Butts County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Jones remains on active duty with the BCSO because he was never arrested for making terroristic threats in Locust Grove after the Henry County Chief Magistrate Judge dismissed the charge following an investigation into the incident.
Students at Henderson Middle School got to meet a lot of different people last week. As part of Career Week, students met with and learned from representatives from the military, banking, law enforcement, healthcare and transportation industries.
Butts County Environmental Education and Enforcement, Keep Butts County Beautiful, and the Butts County Extension Office are proposing to create the Butts County Liberty Garden on the square in downtown Jackson in memory of the September 11 terrorist attacks.
Eighth grade winners of the HMS Science Fair are 1st Place: Lindsey Burdette and Ala Preston, 2nd Place: (Tie) Matt Hart and Nick Elliott, and Brittany Whitaker, and 3rd Place: Erin Powell.
Sixth grade winners from Miss Taylor’s Science Class of the HMS Science Fair are 1st Place: Kendra Dills, Kornisha Miller and Kalia Davis, 2nd Place: Daniel Edmonds, Michael Cowart, Yazareth Garcia, and Andrew Jenkins.
Sixth grade winners from Miss Freeman’s Science Class of the HMS Science Fair are 1st Place: Stormi Chapman, Kaci Caudle and Dominque Payne, 2nd Place: Maurice Smith, Octavius Slaton and Kenny Jones.
Jackson Elementary School had its third annual spelling bee on Friday, Feb. 1. The event was won by Thomas Hicks, a fifth grader from Ms. Lueken’s class. Runner-up was Brunesha Hickman, a fifth grader from Ms. Clark;s class.
Michael S. Penn, son of Paul S. Penn of Jackson and Joan Caldwell of Manchester, recently graduated from Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Columbus, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
Deaths during the week: Edgar Boyce Duke, 64; Jack Kenneth Goff, 75; Eugene Jack Jester, 70; Mrs. Bettye Owen McLaurin, 73; Mrs. Marie Waits Patterson, 90; Mrs. Anna Erlene Smith, 84; Miss Jane Studley, 83; Mrs. Evelyn Tanner, 53.
News from 30 years ago:
Jennifer Crawford has been named the 1992 STAR Student for Jackson High School and Cheryl Hilderbrand, the STAR Teacher.
Ethan Nelms has won the Young Citizenship Award of the Exchange Club of Jackson.
Darlene Johnson is winner of the Georgia Cattlemen Association’s beauty pageant and will reign for the next year.
Isaiah Taylor celebrated this week his 107th birthday at Westbury Medical Home.
The Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary is raising funds to furnish the hospital lobby and auctioning off a hand crocheted afghan.
For its Valentine Day queen and king, Henderson Middle School has selected Brooke Crumbley and Jim Malone.
Deaths during the week: William Lindsey (Billy) Bunch, 69.
News from 40 years ago:
At the Butts County Jaycees Recognition banquet, Kim Ruff was named Outstanding Young Man of the Yer; Danny Hoard, Boss of the Year; Earl Bell, Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year.
Scott Folsom has been named Youth of the Month for February by the Jackson Exchange Club.
The Indian Springs Academy Lady Warriors basketball team has won the Cross Keys Invitational tournament. Judy Washington and Ann Daniel are the coaches.
John Daniel, a student at Heard-Mixon School, has been named Newton County’s Male Reader of the Year.
Ruth Phinazee and Kenneth Welch were recognized at the Valentine banquet of the First Baptist Church for their services as lay leaders.
Championship wrestling will come to the Henderson Junior High gym Monday night when the Super Destroyer will face Leroy Brown.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mattie Steger Morris, 82; Mrs. Alie Mae Cochran Singley, 88.
News from 50 years ago:
Dr. William Mitchell has opened an office in Jackson for the practice of veterinary medicine.
C.M. Daniel Jr. of Daniel Ford announced this week that Warren Gaddy has joined his sales staff.
Wildlife Ranger Gerald Kersey has passed Phase II of the State Game and Fish Department’s training school.
Butts, Spalding, Henry, Lamar and Monroe counties are presently involved in a search for illegal signs along I-75.
City patrolmen Winfred Cook, Fred Moore, Wendell Cook, and Deputy Sheriff Billy Leverette have been certified to give intoximeter tests.
Scoutmaster David Brown and 15 Cub Scouts were up on skates Friday night at the Silver Skate arena in Griffin when many mishaps occurred. Cubmaster George Brooks Jr. assisted in uprighting the fallen.
Deaths during the week: John Washington Hay, 78; John Billy King, 45; Mrs. Josephine Maddox Goodrum, 45; James Gregory, 55; Chester Horton, 83.
