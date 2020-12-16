News from 10 years ago:
Butts County Sheriff Gene Pope wants to levy a $150-per-year fee against registered sex offenders in the county, to pay for the costs incurred to keep track of them. He asked the Butts County Commissioners at their Dec. 13 meeting to consider establishing the annual fee.
At its last regular meeting for 2010 on Monday, Dec. 6, the Butts County Board of Education honored the two members who will be leaving the board, Roland Lee and Linda Godin.
The Music Department of Jackson High School brought the melodies and rhythms of the Christmas season to the community in a combined ensemble of the JHS Percussion Band, Symphonic Band, Bells of Jackson, and Voices of Jackson, at the Rufus Adams Auditorium on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
While students statewide made gains this year on the Georgia High School Writing Test, improving their pass rate by 3.5%, the pass rate at Jackson High School fell by more than a point. Jackson High 11th graders, taking the test for the first time, posted a pass rate of 91.4% in 2010, down from 92.8% the previous year, according to data released recently the state Department of Education.
The Jackson City Council has approved a zoning request to allow a mobile medical clinic to operate in the city until it can find a permanent home. The council OK’d the request for the Southside Medical Center, which has temporary quarters in a tractor trailer at 468 Franklin Street, during a meeting Dec. 7.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Friday for the office of State Farm Insurance Agent Charlie Pelt on Byars Street in Jackson. The office is the former location of Luke Weaver’s State Farm office. Pelt and Tim Broyles split Weaver’s business when Weaver retired.
The Jackson High School Academic Team competed against Apalachee High School of Barrow County on Channel 2’s “High Q” aired Sunday, Dec. 12. The Jackson team, made up of Tyler Van Dusen, Collin Moss, Tyler Cook, and Ashley Johnson, and caoched by Paul White and Jordan White, fell to Apalachee in a close match by the final of 420-295.
Training for mentors was conducted at Jackson High School on Nov. 29 by Hopeville Boys Center. Taking part were Hopeville Administrator Mavis Forbes, Jackson High Assistant Principal and Freshman Academy Administrator Tracey Allen, mentor Jeremy Head, Jackson High teacher and Mentoring Coordinator John Smith, Hopeville board member Darryl Gore, Hopeville Executive Director Clyde Forbes, and mentor Charles Lawson.
Deaths during the week: Freddie Lee “Fred” Bowman Sr., 67; James Lawrence “Skeeter” Biles, 78; Mrs. Brenda McKinzie, 60; Linda Joyce Green, 62; Mrs. Mary Lane Mallet Carr, 86.
News from 20 years ago:
At their Dec. 4 meeting, the Butts County Board of Education approved a resolution calling for the continuation of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for education. It is estimated the new sales tax would bring in $12.6 million. The date of the special election was set for Mar. 20, 2001.
The Jenkinsburg City Council met for their last regularly scheduled meeting of 2000 on Dec. 7, approving a 2001 budget of $50,709.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 4 approved an exception to the county’s curb and guttering ordinance in AR zoning. The waiver will allow subdivisions with lot sizes of three acres or larger to not have to put in curb and gutters. Developments with lots under three acres would have to adhere to the curb and guttering provision.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 4 approved a contract that leases one acre of land at the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department to Under My Wings of Care, which plans to construct a Forget-Me-Not park on the site, complete with flowers and shrubs, benches and personalized brick pavers.
Fifteen weeks after it kicked off on Red Devil Hill, Jackson High School’s football season came to an end last Friday in the Georgia Dome. The Purple Hurricanes of Fitzgerald won 2816 and will play at Swainsboro this Saturday for the state AAA championship, The Red Devils finished 12-2 on the season, winning more game than any other team in Jackson history and advance further than any other team before them.
A unanimous vote by the Butts County Board of Commissioners will mean increase safety for city and county firefighters. At the board’s Dec. 4 meeting, Butts County Fire Chief Brad Johnson presented a proposal to join the city of Jackson in purchasing an air supply system for the fire department’s self-contained breathing apparatus.
Jackson Mayor Charlie Brown accepted a check for $2,835 from Bob Ryan at Atlanta South for the Can-a-thon and Christmas Stocking Fund. Atlanta South employees raised $1,126 from payroll deductions, another $854.70 was raised from collection jars and matched by Atlanta South.
On Monday, Jean Dodson, Administrator of Sylvan Grove Hospital, presented Linda Godin, Loaned Executive of United Way for Butts County, with a check of $4,500 from the Tenet Healthcare Foundation to support United Way’s continuing effort to provide for children, families and our community.
The Butts County Recreation Department’s Raiders Competition Squad recently competed in the Vince Dooley Harvest Festival in Lexington. The Raiders placed first in competition against nine other squads. Members are Holly Tillman, Elizabeth Grant, Katlyn Moncrief, Courtney Dahlin, Chelsea Emory, Rosie Glidewell, Laura Remington, Candace Moore, Lauren Kelly, Sommer Floyd, Abby Burge, Anna Freeman, Ashley Hall, Stephanie Garbutt, Jaquetta Adams, and Sarah Andrews. They are coached by Cindy and Alicia Cook.
Patricia Fletcher, Butts County Extension Coordinator, recently attended the conference of the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents in Denver, Col. Fletcher, who has worked 24 years as a county extension agent, was awarded the association’s Distinguished Service Award.
Towaliga Circuit District Attorney Richard Milam reports that he has hired a new Assistant District Attorney. Andrea McKoy Shell was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Byron Smith at a Nov. 6 ceremony,
Deaths during the week: Warren Elliott Dahlin, 75; Mrs. Peggy Ann Moore, 64; Mrs. Nancy Duffey Third, 67.
News from 30 years ago:
Winners in the Christmas decoration contest sponsored by the Butts County Garden Club Council were: Westbury Medical Care Home, Butts County Courthouse, and home of Emily and Fred Collins, Mac and Julie Collins, Willie Ruth Childs, and the late Mrs. Harrison.
Kingsley G. Corbin is the new field supervisor at the Georgia Power field office on Lake Jackson.
Little Miss Laura Remington has been named winner of the Miss Toddler Prestigious Georgia pageant.
Assisting the Salvation Army in its efforts to feed the needy at Christmas, employees of American Woodmark donated over 700 cans of food.
While remodeling a house on Lyons Street, Ralph Almond found a token issued by Brunswick & Balke, Inc. worth five cents.
The Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center had been awarded national accreditation by the American Correctional Association.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Bessie Siggers Banks, 71; Jack Evans, 60; Mrs. Emma Thomas Goodrum, 97.
News from 40 years ago:
Ralph Wilson will head the Butts County Chamber of Commerce in 1981, with Larry Morgan, vice president; Joy Thomas, secretary; Perry Ridgeway, treasurer.
Thomas Rentals, Inc. will construct a building on Brownlee Road to house the Butts County Family and Children Services.
Winners in the Christmas lighting contests were the homes of Mr. and Mr.s Darrell Pippin and Mr. and Mrs. Harry Lewis. Jackson Presbyterian Church won in the non-residential category.
Pamela Jo English has won the DAR Good Citizen Award for 1980-81.
Jackson Presbyterian Church has elected Billy Leverette and Glenn Meredith as deacons and Mrs. Jane Moye and Richard Watkins as elders.
The Exchange Club of Jackson has been awarded the National Service award for 1980 by the National Exchange Club.
Deaths during the week: Thomas Morris Phelps; Mrs. Lizzie Louella Morrow Simpson, 92; Mrs. Annie Nolen Jolly, 63; Horace Watkins, 50.
News from 50 years ago:
The homes of Mrs. Charles Barber and Dr. and Mrs. B.F. Parrish were declared winners in the Christmas decoration contest, with the City Hall winning in the non-residential category.
Mrs. Ben Wright won a cash prize from Radio Station WSB for her suggestion in the “How to Curb Inflation” contest.
Jackson’s new telephone center is in operation, making it necessary to dial seven digits rather than five as previously.
Five Jackson juveniles have been arrested and charged with burglarizing 21 Jackson Lake homes and two in the city of Jackson.
On Friday night 28 cows escaped from feed lots at the Middle Georgia Livestock Co., with three being killed in collisions with autos on a foggy night.
Santa Claus is expected to visit Indian Springs State Park and leave promises for a group shelter, two comfort stations, and five cottages.
Deaths during the week: Ralph O. Settle Sr., 84; Mrs. Maude Missouri Nutt Beeland; Samuel Douglas Glass, 64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.