News from 10 years ago:
The 2011 Relay for Life of Butts County was held overnight Friday in Jackson. This year’s Butts County Relay for Life included 20 teams raising money for American Cancer Society programs.
On Friday, April 29, Susan Jones, plant comptroller at the American Woodmark plant in Jackson, presented a check for $1,000 to the Sidetrackers Booster club on behalf of the American Woodmark Foundation. The Sidetrackers Booster club supports the girls and boys track and field teams at both Jackson High School and Henderson Middle School.
Jessica Parks and Catherine Whittemore of the Jackson High School Forensics (speech and debate) team have qualified for the national tournament June 13-18 in Dallas, Tex. by virtue of their performances at the Southern Peach District Tournament. Parks placed first in Humorous Interpretation, and Whittemore placed third in Dramatic Interpretation.
While powerful storms tore through parts of Georgia Wednesday night and early Thursday, reportedly killing 15 people statewide, including two each in neighboring Spalding and Lamar counties, the Jackson area and Butts County were mostly spared by the brunt of the storm, with no injuries reported.
The storyteller known as Mama Koku visited the Ernest Battle Development Center recently as part of an activity associated with the Month of the Young Child.
The Flovilla City Council approved the low bid of $198,833 from Southern Fire Service and Sales of Jasper to purchase the new tanker truck to replace Tanker 22. The deliver date of the truck will be no later than Nov. 15, 2011.
Selena Mayfield of the Jackson High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) placed 10th at the State Leadership Conference, competing in Cyber Security.
Senior Jasmine Smith of the Jackson High School girls track team brought home the high-point trophy from the region meet by scoring more points than any other female athlete at the meet. Smith is now a seven-time region champion, and a two-time state champion. She will be defending her 2010 state championships in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, and also competing in shot put at the girls state championship in Albany May 12-14.
Jackson High School senior Jasmine Smiht has decided to accept a full scholarship from the University of Georgia in Athens, to compete in track and field for the UGA Bulldogs.
Firefighters from Flovilla and Jackson performed a series of 12 training burns on a Heard Street home Saturday, eventually letting the structure burn to the ground in order to clear the lot, which is adjacent to Flovilla City Hall and Fire Station.
Deaths during the week: Bobbye Maddox Cawthon, 84; Cornelia Gertrude “Trudy” Waller-Erquitt, 80; Carolyn Jarrell Caldwell, 76; Ms. Melinda Teresa Godwin, 45.
News from 20 years ago
The 2001 Henderson Middle School Tigerettes Track Team won the region title this season. Members are Harriet Miller, Whitley Allen, Britney Tate, Taylor Smith, Alyson Nelson, Rosie Glidewell, Jasmine Webb, Kendra Appling, Kayla Robinson, Gabby Green, Kari Webb, Lannette Tanner, Leeah Hamlin, Mackenzie Daniel, Heather Holbert, Tacorria Marin, Victoria Fernades, Carisma McKibben, Sharonda Battle, Sally Medich, Keida James, Tiffany Edmonds, Christian Smith, Katie Daniel, Kasheda Mann, and Coach Jackie Padgett.
Music will fill the air and art will capture eyes this week in Jackson as the 2001 Fine Arts and Music Festival comes to town. This year’s festival will bring 20 visual artists, six musical groups, arts education and this area’s own unique history together May 9-12 around Jackson’s downtown square.
Through an intergovenmental contract, the city of Jackson will provide sewage treatment for the school system’s next elementary school, Hampton L. Daughtry Elementary School off of Shiloh Road.
A Jackson man. Chris Crider, has donated bone marrow in hopes of saving the life of someone he has never met. The life saving procedure involves time, pain and chances of medical complications not only for the recipient, but also for the donor.
Nathan Gordon of Trucks, Inc., was named the Employee of the Year by the Kiwanis Club of Jackson on May 2. A graduate of Leadership Butts County, Gordon has worked for Trucks. Inc., for several years and will start at Middle Georgia College this fall.
Pam Browning is a Senior Banking Executive with Bank of America. But she devotes a good portion of her time to volunteering to make Butts County a better place. Browning volunteers with the United Way, the Butts County Council for the Arts, Jackson United Methodist Church, the Chamber of Commerce, and is on the board of directors of the Butts County Industrial Development Authority.
The Butts County Board of Education announced after their meeting Monday night that Duane A. Kline has accepted the position of principal at Jackson High School. Kline as been the assistant principal at Eagles Landing Middle School in Henry County since 1996.
The Virginia Pollack Scholarship Fund is set up and accepting donations at First Georgia Community Bank. The funds will be used to provide scholarships to Gordon College. Pollack was killed earlier this year in a tragic automobile accident. She was the wife of Dr. Alexander Pollack, who set up the fund in her memory.
Eleven 1936 graudates of Jackson High School met May 5 for the 65th reunion of their class. Attendees were Alberta Morgan Brady, Beulah Kent Moen, Mary Lee Burford Martin, Jennie Lou Pope Fletcher, Lucile Atkinson Horton, Dorothy Barnes Jones, Vincent Jones, Helen Ridgeway Vaughn, Helen McMichael Ham, Elizabeth Sitton Barnes, and Lucile Vaughn Hall.
Jackson High School Athletic Director Bill Nelson was chosen as Athletic Director of the Year in Region 4-AAA at the Athletic Directors Conference in Statesboro. This is the second year in a row for this honor. Last year Nelson won the honor in Region 4-AA.
The William McIntosh Chapter NSDAR recognized Joye Letson England with a 25-year certificate at an Honors Tea on Saturday.
Albert Sanvidge Watts of Jackson High School received the DAR’s Good Citizenship award at their Honors Tea.
Deaths during the week: Arthur Lewis Besley, 31; Judson Parker Breedlove, 73; Ms. Florence Gussie Huff Cox, 86.
News from 30 years ago:
The city of Jackson has begun its annual spraying program to reduce the mosquito population and residents will pay an additional $1.5 per month for it.
Health Fair Alive attracted 170 Butts Countians to avail themselves of free tests for a variety of health problems.
Butts County Scout Troop 90 hosted the annual Tussahaw Spring Camporee/Cuboree at Dundee Lake in Griffin May 3-5.
Two employees of Indian Springs State Park, Joy Joyner and Dan Taylor, graduated from a Peace Officer’s training course at Macon Technical Institute.
Terry Waits and Ronnie McMullen won first place in the Worthville Fire Department Bass Tournament with a total weight of 9 pounds, 8 ounces.
Recent winners in the Piggly Wiggly NASCAR game include Cindy Washington, $1,000, and Betty Newman, $100.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Carolyn Hyde Cook, 68; Mrs. Martha Ann Barkley Copeland; Mrs. Bessie Hawkins, 88; Maudie Master, 72; Mrs. Essie O’Neal Pope, 98; Ison James Roberts; Mrs. Cecil M. Smith, 70; Mrs. Florine Whitehead.
News from 40 years ago:
Dr. Norman Field and John Bozata have opened an office in Jackson for the practice of podiatry.
Jim Trimble is the new president of the Jackson Kiwanis Club; Pete Malone, Keith Fortson and Jerry McLaurin, vice presidents; Sandy Sanvidge, secretary; David Haisten, treasurer.
Chuck Vaughn has produced a musical, “Take Your Chances<’ filmed at Indian Springs Park, to be shown on Channel 8.
The Jackson High Red Devils have won the Region 3-AA baseball title by defeating Bleckley County.
Dover Realty announced this week that Tom O’Dell is now a registered agent of the firm.
At the Garden Club Council flower show, the entry of Elizabeth Carter was judged best in design, and that of Elena Carter, best in horticultural division.
Deaths during the week: George Akins Turner, 49; Rev. Theodore Jackson Thaxton, 83; Robert L. Allen III, 49.
News from 50 years ago:
The Jackson Kiwanis Club, on National Radio Day, paid special tribute to Jackson’s WJGA.
David Haisten was one of 25 sophomores at North Georgia College to receive an Honor Bar at ceremonies May 14.
The Butts County Lions Club will conduct a broom and mop sale this week on a house-to-house basis.
Patricia Ann Cawthon and Marion Vaughn have made the dean’s list at Middle Georgia College for successive quarters.
Miss Martha Cooper, State Regent, Georgia Society, DAR, visited the local chapter on May 15.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson, for the 14th straight year, has been accepted as a member of the Order of the Golden Rule.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Nannie Lou Mangham Thaxton, 67; William Howard Lumsden, 59; Mrs. Julia Mayo Baker, 64.
