News from 10 years ago:
A Lamar County woman is on trial in Butts County this week, in the 2008 death of her ex-husband. Prosecutors allege that Jennifer Leigh Clark, and a man with whom she had an affair, Kenneth Michael Yost, were behind the death of Donald Eugene Clark on Nov. 18, 2008. The case was moved from Lamar County to Butts County because of pre-trial publicity.
A construction project to add passing lanes to a stretch of Ga. Highway 42 between Jackson and Jenkinsburg is about 30% complete, according to the state Department of Transportation, and it should be wrapped up by the end of the year.
In 1992, the year before Gene Pope took office as sheriff of Butts County, deputies reported making contact with the public 2,151 time. In the month of January of this year, that number was 4,304. The sheriff was the guest speaker at the regular luncheon of the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club on Tuesday. “We’ll average about 60,000 contacts (with the public) a year, so you can see how much we’ve increased in activity in the last 18 or 19 years,” he said.
About 10,000 fans packing the University of Georgia’s Stegeman Coliseum for the men’s basketball game against Mississippi State on Jan. 22 were treated to the voice of 15-year-old Morgan Hutcheson of Jackson, as she opened the game singing the national anthem a cappella.
Several Butts County studnets competed in the Annual Winter Special Olympics held in Marietta Jan. 21-23. Bring home first place gold medals were Johnny Smith, Ken Cottingham, Nichole Jenovese, and Jamell Watson, Winning second place medals silver medals were Brandon Cox and Matthew Davies. Jumerya Lindsey and Anquavious Griffin were awarded third place bronze medals.
The Daughtry Elementary School fifth-grade team of Bailey Smith, Olivia Varallo and Camden Spear won The Stock Market Game, competing against other students around the region, pretending to be stock brokers.
Staff Sgt. Jerry Barnes of Jackson, a member of the Georgia State Defense Force, received the State Active Duty ribbon on Jan. 15 for completion of 10 State Active Duty Missions. Barnes also received the Volunteer Service Ribbon for completion of 100 hours of service outside of drills and standard duties.
The Henderson Middle School wrestling team, coached by Marcus Moultrie, wrapped up its season by finishing second in the Central Georgia Middle School Athletic League Dual Championship on Jan. 21.
Deaths during the week: Mildred Crawford Gillespie, 95; Mable Purser Williams, 76; Pauline Vivian May Glaze, 83.
News from 20 years ago
For the year which ended June 30, 2000, Butts County spent $1,152,620 more than it brought in.
Frieda Aiken, a Jackson Elementary School science teacher, has been chosen as the District Five Science Teacher of the Year.
Edna Miller and Walter Carmichael were reappointed as co-chairs of the new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) effort.
Loretta and Bill Browning Jr. celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
The Henderson Middle School Lady Tigers, coached by Monica Kelley, won the sub-region title with a 46-12 victory over Jones County, avenging their only loss of the season.
The Mary Buttrill Day School of Jackson United Methodist Church will open Sept. 11 for children ages 3-5.
Deaths during the week: O.B. Barron, 78; J.C. Chrisley, 81; Maebell P. Hallman, 82; Martha L. Hemmann, 80; Rev. David R. Pickern Sr., 75; William L. Thornton, 53.
News from 30 years ago:
Donnie James, principal of Jackson High School for the past 10 years, has resigned from his position.
A large black cat, described as being “a huge Persian cat weighing 20-30 pounds,” attacked a little girl Friday night in Flovilla, inflicting several wounds. The entire community is engaged in a search for the cat.
The local poster representative for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Georgia Chapter is Tasha LeAnn Morris of Jackson, who was diagnosed as having cystic fibrosis at three months of age.
Butts County 4-H members and Tillie’s Restaurant will have a Mardi Gras party for 4-H’ers in grades 6-12 on Feb. 12.
The Jackson plant of Dundee Mills has started a Renewal Education Program for its employees, to help them renew or complete their academic skills.
An announcement was made this week that Jackson will be the host site of the Region 4-AA sub-region basketball tournament.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Margaret Boyd Abernathy, 66; Mrs. Edna Reynolds Smith Capella, 64; Mrs. Debby Reasor, 35.
News from 40 years ago:
Kenny Turner won the American Legion oratorical contest held at the Daughtry Foundation building.
Byrd Garland was one of eight state attorneys appointed to the Judicial Selection Committee of Georgia.
The C&S Bank is reputed to be on the list to be acquired by the Citizens and Southern Georgia Corp.
The Board of Commissioners have authorized a bond referendum to be held on the question of a new library for the county.
The home of Ernest Rode on Mill Street was damaged by fire Thursday.
Wally Cawthon is being featured on the cover of the 1981 football pocket schedule of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Deaths during the week: Marcus Franklin Taylor; Julius Allen Spoon, 86; Curtis Kelley, 64; Mrs. Maude Smith Raven.
News from 50 years ago:
Jeri O’Quinn has been named the 1971 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow at Jackson High School.
Charles Campbell is now employed on the staff of Sen. David Gambrell in Washington, DC.
The congregation of Mount Vernon Baptist Church has voted to build a new sanctuary and additional Sunday School rooms.
Dorner Carmichael has arrived in Saigon for a one-year tour of duty with the American Red Cross.
The Rev. R. W. Jenkins, chairman of the county’s Heart Fund drive, announced that Mrs. Darrell Pippin will serve as treasurer.
Mrs. David Black is the new president of the Cherokee Garden Club; Mrs. Vance Ray, vice-president; Mrs. Robert Williams, secretary; Mrs. Jack Moore, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Pearl Steger Williams; Mrs. Mable Thomas Smith, 75; Mrs. Tommie Miller Baker; Mrs. Mildred Jolly Vaughn, 71; Mrs. Nora Langston Campbell, 87; Noah Arthur Powell, 69.
