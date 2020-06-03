News from 10 years ago:
The commencement ceremonies for the 207-member Jackson High School Class of 2010 did not officially begin until 7 p.m. Friday, but all of the parking lots surrounding Red Devil Hill were quickly filling and there were long lines entering the stadium by 6 p.m.
The Jenkinsburg City Council has voted to send a partial update of the city’s Comprehensive Plan to the Three Rivers Regional Commission, some three months after it was originally due.
The Story Time program of the Jackson-Butts County Public Library celebrated the end of the year, and the beginning of the Summer Reading Club season, with a party in the back parking lot of the library on Tuesday, May 25.
Early on Friday morning, Henderson Middle School held its traditional “Moving On” ceremony for 245 eighth grade students who were leaving to attend Jackson High School next fall.
Amy Smith was presented her juris doctor degree from the University of Georgia School of Law on Saturday, May 15. Smith is a graduate of Jackson High School and received her bachelor’s in English from Wesleyan College. She is the daughter of Linda and Larry Smith.
Lisa Trawick Duke of Jackson graduated magna cum laud from Gordon College in Barnesville with a bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education/Special Ed. General Curriculum. Duke is the wife of Al Duke and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Trawick.
The Central Georgia EMC Foundation Board, which oversees the Operation Round Up program for CGEMC, awarded grants totaling $21,150 in the Central Georgia EMC territory for the month of April.
Mark and Lou Ann Cook of Jackson announce that their daughter, Kayla Cook, earned a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, graduating cum laude.
Honors have been coming for 19-year-old Tomeka Watson almost as fast as softball pitches, as the 2009 Jackson High School graduate winds up her first season playing for the Phoenix softball team at Elon University in North Carolina. Watson was named 2010 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year, was named to the All-Southern Conference team, was an All-Freshman team selection, and most recently was a first team selection for the 2010 Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division 1 All-Mideast Region team.
Yishica Sims of Jackson High School signed to play basketball for Broward College on May 22. Sims is the daughter of Luther Sims and Felicia Sims.
On May 14, Jackson High School Lady Devil Emily Player signed to play softball for Coach Rob Brunel at South Georgia College in Douglas. Player is the daughter of Bruce and Karen Player.
Deaths during the week: Clyde Hampton Daniels Sr., 88.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Commissioners voted on May 25 to approve a contract for the purchase of 42 acres of land bordering the Parks and Recreation Center. The total cost of the land is $337,000. The Daughtry Foundation will contribute $10,000 a year for 10 years toward the land. The county is also seeking a $50,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources. If successful, the total cost to Butts County will be $187,000.
Jackson High School senior and honor graduate Tim Haley has been notified by the College of Agriculture at the University of Georgia that he will receive two scholarships for this fall. He has been awarded the Agriculture Alumni Scholarship of $2,000 and the Bruce E. Dixon Agricultural Scholarship. The Dixon Scholarship will pay his tuition for three years. He is the son of Rita and Wesley Haley of Jackson.
Several hundred people came out for the annual Heart of Georgia Arts Festival on May 20 at the Carmichael House. Purchase award winners were Margaret Warfield and Pat Holland. Works by both artists will be purchased by the Council for the Arts for permanent display at the Butts County Public Library.
Jackson High School junior Sarah McLean has been notified that she has been chosen to be an exchange student in Great Britain this summer. She is the daughter of Holly Gibson and Dr. Terry McLean of Phoenix, Ariz.
Daryl Manders, a junior at Jackson High School, recently became a published poet. Manders wrote a poem in November of 1999. After hearing of a poetry contest honoring poets from the southern states by Creative Communication out of Logan, Utah, his poem was entered. Manders’ poem, “A Soldier’s Plea,” was recognized for its originality and historical insight.
The city of Jackson received a reimbursement check on May 24 for expenses related to the ice storm that hit the state in January. Georgia Emergency Management Agency Representative Bill Blackwell presented the $16,230.45 check to Mayor Charlie Brown and Butts County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Brewer.
Steven Roy Henderson of Jackson received a master of divinity degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary on May 19. He is the son of Dorothy Henderson of Locust Grove and the late Roy Henderson. He is married to Rosalind N. Henderson.
Butts County’s Relay for Life began on Friday, May 19, with the Survivors’ Lap. Leading this year’s lap were Susan and Bob Breedlove. Jackson Elementary School held a junior Relay for Life in support of the actual event. Students like Shakedra Watson, David Rutland, Sha’coria Henderson and Arnita Greer took to the track to walk laps in honor of the annual fundraising event.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Edna Earl Arwood, 74; Mrs. Rita Carol Brooks Gullion, 59; Mrs. Jane Owen Harrison, 79; Mrs. Florigene McNeely Moore, 87; Little Miss Britton Cheyenne Orrick, 10 months old; Jimmie Lee Wise, 51.
News from 30 years ago:
Health Master Home Health Care officially opened its Jackson office at East Second Street on Friday.
April Carter and Kristy Boozer have been inducted in the Pi Eta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Gordon College. A cumulative grade average of 3.5 is required for induction.
Pam Cook of C&S Bank and Pete Malone of McIntosh State Bank were presented plaques by the Jackson Elementary PTA for their “continued support and time spent with our children.”
Tameka McElhaney and Ryan Walden have been named winners of the Good Citizenship Award for 1990 by the William McIntosh Chapter, DAR.
Three local winners of the Kiwanis Art Showcase competition have placed in the district finals. Johnny Gray and Kevin Mazer won first in their age group and Courtney Drake won third place in hers.
The Azalea Garden Club provided tour hostesses for the governor’s mansion on May 19. Hostesses included Lynn Collins, Mary Nelle Robertson, Mary Ellen Ely, Elizabeth Carter, Emily Hamlin, Joy Long, Julie Collins, Betty Dennard, Pat Freeman.
Deaths during the week: Ed Buckner Jr.; Mrs. Florence Washington Purmont, 71; William Henry Sidney, 66.
News from 40 years ago:
School superintendent J.M.L. Comer will resign his office on July 2, to be succeeded by M.C. Paget Jr. to fill the unexpired term.
Two Marietta men were killed on Jackson Lake Saturday when the mast of their sailboat struck an overhead power line.
Ava Smith has been elected president of the Butts County Jaycettes; Linda Brooks, vice president; Mary Phillips, secretary; Emily Harris, treasurer.
Betty James of Liberty National Life Insurance Company has won a trip to Quebec for her sales record.
Members of the Civilian Conservation Corps, which had a Jackson encampment in the 1930s, will hold a reunion at Franklin Roosevelt State Park.
Marvin Miller of Stark reports ripe tomatoes on June 24. In 1979, he reported his first ripe tomato on May 24.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Bee Maddox; Earnest Jester, 77; Thad F. McDaniel, 84; Mrs. Elisha E. Graham; Mrs. Annie Dodson Rooks; Mrs. Shirley Jeannette Jones; John Tyson; Mrs. Mary Fincher Mote, 86.
News of 50 years ago:
The 1970 census shows Butts County with a population of 10,304, a gain of 1,328 over the 1960 census.
Robert Riddle and Fred Head are attending Boys State in Atlanta this week.
A barn filled with hay belonging to ChesterRivers was destroyed by fire Sunday night on Wolf Creek-Phillip Church Road.
Two Butts County Cloverleaf 4-H members won first place in District competition: Henry Kitchens in recreation and Ricky Long in public speaking.
Carlton T. Williams has received an official commendation for his work as a helicopter mechanic at Atlanta Army Depot.
Butts County will send to the 4-H Council at Rock Eagle Rita Smith, Kenny Smith, Auze Dover, Janice Cook, Ellen Pinckney.
Deaths during the week: Claude Gilmore, 80; James Carmichael Newton, 76.
