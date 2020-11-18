News from 10 years ago:
The annual Veterans Day Program was held in the Rufus Adams Auditorium. Near the end of the program, Eddie Dumas, who has coordinated the Butts County Veterans Program for at least a decade, announced that Jackson will soon have a permanent memorial to its veterans, in the form of a veterans memorial park.
American Legion Post 102 sponsored the annual Veterans Day Prayer Service on the lawn of the Butts County Courthouse on Nov. 11. In recognition of what was once observes as Armistice Day, the prayer service was held at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year.
A Stone Mountain man was killed early Wednesday when the vehicle he was in overturned in Butts County as it was being pursued by Monroe County deputies, authorities said. Christopher Osebold, 24, was a passenger in the 2006 Cheverolet Equinox, Georgia State Patrolman Gordy Wright said. The driver, Melvin Lothridge of Ware Shoals, SC, and another passenger, Brandon Johnson, 27, were injured in the crash and flown to Atlanta hospitals.
The 11-12-year-old All Star Football Team of the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department will be traveling to district playoffs in Walton County on Nov. 18-20 with some new threads. The 22 members of the All-Star Red Devils team will be wearing jerseys donated by Jackson High Football Coach and Athletic Director Mike Parris for the playoffs.
The first place team for the Parks and Recreation U12 Soccer League was Jackson Metal Roofing, coached by Lee and Karen Holston. Players were Adrianna Basterash, Mia Bradshaw, Brett Bush, Kaitlynn Butzer, Micah Holston, Alexis Hosford, Jalan Jones, Will Jones, Joshua Standard, Megan Striplin, and Ethan Tejedor.
The first place team for the Parks and Recreation U10 Soccer League was Tim Broyles State Farm Insurance, coached by Scott Chewning and Tim Broyles. Players were Katherine Broyles, Chandler Chamber, Cullen Chewning, Cameron Hulsey, Hunter Jones, Sara Lynn, Cameron Mills and Zamaria Travis.
The first place 9-10-year-old United Bank Redskins are Victavius Berry, Keontae Berry, Thomas Burgamy, Cameron Carroll, Jahiem Evans, Craven Goodman, Laderrick Johnson, Dequarius Johnson, Jacari Jones, Javian Morgan, Michael Smith, Namiyum Smith, Courtney Stodghill, Naterrious Stodghill, Atravion Strickland, and Gaven Woodruff, coached by Henry Smith. The Redskins cheerleaders are Madison Black, Destiny Black, Kaylee Madal, Jamya Roberts, Kansas Singleton, Nya Smith, and Zhamony Webb, coached by Amelia Davies.
Harrileen Conner, the Jackson High School Family and Consumer Sciences teacher, was named the 2010 Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (GAFCS).
With a goal of raising $46,000 for cancer research and patient advocacy, organizers kicked off the 2011 Butts County Relay for Life with a rally Saturday on the Jackson High School track.
Deaths during the week: Benjamin Franklin “B.F.” Pelt, 81; David Wayne “Dip” Davies 41; Mrs. Diane Louise Hunter, 63; Audrey Boozer Cothran, 94; Sybil Beatrice Benton Bailey, 75.
News from 20 years ago:
In Butts County, the winners of Election Day 2000 were Bush/Cheney, Miller, Norwood, Pippin, Pope, Watson, Burgess, and Wise. Overall, Miller, Norwood, Burgess and Wise won, but Lunsford beat Pippin, and no one knows who the next President of the United States will be.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation of Paul Penn, who had been county manager for 32 months, at their Nov. 6 meeting. The board has already approved the interim services of Dr. Van Whaler to fill in as county manager until a full-time person can be found.
For the second consecutive year, Indian Springs State Park hosted veterans, their families, and all who came to honor the men and women who gave us and are responsible for protecting the freedoms we all to often take for granted.
Happy hour in Jackson and Flovilla is about to get a little happier, thanks to voters in both cities who passed liquor-by-the-drink referendums last week. In Jackson, 229 residents voted in favor, while 108 voted against. In Flovilla, 75 people voted in favor of distilled spirits, while 53 voted against.
On Nov. 6, the Butts County Board of Education held a special called meeting to discuss the renewal of the one cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Butts County Superintendent Dr. Alan White presented the board with a list of proposed projects totalling $11,073,200. Of this total, $7.5 million was the estimated cost of the proposed new Daughtry Elementary School. Renovations to Jackson Elementary School that include a new media center totalled $1,075,000. Renovations to North Mulberry Street Elementary were estimated at $825,000.
Butts County lost another businessman and devoted family man on Nov. 9 in the death of Dudley Daniel McEachin. McEachin and his family moved to Jackson about 22 years ago and operated Dudley’s Grocery and Restaurant for several years. He then spent a year in auto sales and later was a partner, with his sons, in Rainbow Video in Jackson.
Patricia Smith, Deputy Clerk of the Butts County Superior Court, was named Employee of the Month by the Board of Commissioners on Nov. 6.
The Fall Jackson Lake Cleanup was a success with 123 people turning out to pick up trash from the lake front and neighborhoods surrounding the lake.
In the first meeting of the year, the HMS Academic Team was victorious, beating teams from Henry County Middle, Eagle’s Landing Middle, and Luella Middle. Team members are Haley Staples, Joseph Bown, Chelcie Rowell, Elizabeth Grant, Meredith Cook, Sarah George, and Josh Moore.
Henderson Middle School student Blake Ingram, 11, son of Sherry Freeman and Alan Ingram, bagged a ten-pointer Sunday morning while hunting with his dad.
The Class of 1957 of Jackson High School met for their “Millennium Celebration” on Nov. 4 at Dauset Trails Nature Center. The celebration was enjoyed by 17 of the 47 living members (six deceased), with a total attendance of 32 (including spouses and friends).
On Oct. 22, 2000, Richard and Elizabeth Watkins celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary quietly at their home, Watkins Manor. They were married by Rev. Ralph Shea at Jackson United Methodist Church on Oct. 22, 1950.
Deaths during the week: Raymond Randolph (Randy) Carson, 48; Robert W. C. Collier, 85; Wendell Grier, 47; Melvin Jenkins, 71; Dudley Daniel McEachin, 70; Billy Randall Thomas Sr., 69; Mrs. Lorraine Dodson Thrasher, 91; Mr. Acie Travis, 61.
News from 30 years ago:
The Jackson Butts County Planning Commission recommended to the Board of Commissioners the rezoning of 412 acres in the northeast corner of the county as site for a rock quarry.
The local National Guard unit, Co. B, 148th Forward Support Battalion, was put on alert status Nov. 18 for the first time in almost 50 years.
The local Life Enrichment Team (L.E.T.) for the second year has been approved by the federal government as a model program fighting illegal drug use by youth.
Alicia Skinner won the Georgia Farm Bureau essay contest for the 5th District.
Al Cook, local chairman of the 1990 United Way fund drive, reports that $55,596 was raised on a goal of $45,000.
The JHS Red Devils completed a successful 8-3 season, losing 23-14 to East Coweta in the playoffs.
Deaths during the week: Kenneth Robert Anderson; Mrs. Willie May Amy Clay, 76; Mrs. Alberta Barron Epps, 85; Mrs. Dorothy Ann Cawthon Hunt, 39; Edward Johnson, 58; Jimmy Kendrick, 46; Hugh Chaffin Polk, 71; John Henry Shivers, 82; Mrs. Bessie Elizabeth Vickers 94.
News from 40 years ago:
Jackson’s newest restaurant, Pettibone’s Pizza Parlor, opened Friday on the Jackson square.
Dr. William W. Wright, president of Macon College, has been named Macon’s Boss of the Year.
The Rev. William Lawler and Deacon Chuck Knight will be ordained Sunday at the Shady Grove Baptist Church.
The JHS chapter of Future Business Leaders of America donated $200 to the Butts County Center for the Mentally Retarded.
Rev. Roy Johnson of Worthville Baptist Church has been named chairman of the local 1981 Heart Fund campaign.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mattie Ogletree Bond.
News from 50 years ago:
R.F. (Bob) Armstrong will serve as president of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce; Marion Todd, vice president; Richard W. Watkins Jr., treasurer; Elizabeth McMichael, secretary.
Elbert B. Caldwell has been named superintendent of the Georgia Dianostic and Classification Center.
Bold robbers took $239 in cash from Moore’s Auto Parts and Service while the owners, Frank and Herbert Moore, were in another part of the building.
4-H Club members on the Exchange Club program Tuesday evening were Ellen Pinckney, Charlene Brownlee, Bobby Pinckney, Jenny Saunders, Henry Kitchens.
The Second Baptist Church will be host for this year’s annual Thanksgiving union service.
Recently named as officers for the seventh and eighth grade FFA chapter were Ricky Maddox, president; Jeffery Patterson, vice president; Randall Hardy, secretary; Ronnie Smith, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Lawrence Perdue, 57; St. John Meacham, 66; Mrs. Laura Woodward Huddleston, 88; Mrs. Cassie Wheeler, 60.
