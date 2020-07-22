News from 10 years ago:
Dozens of volunteers came out to the Butts County Courthouse lawn early Saturday morning and made it possible for more than 800 Butts County students to start the new year with book bags holding fresh paper, composition books, crayons, erasers, and other age-appropriate tools for learning. The occasion was the Churches Working Together Back to School Project.
The Jackson High School Band Boosters hosted a “Meet and Greet” on July 12 for Matt Taylor, who recently moved to Butts County from Michigan. Taylor, who grew up in Findlay, Ohio, is filling several roles in the Jackson community. He will teach both band and chorus at Henderson Middle School, and he will be assisting Jackson High School Band Director Stan Koterba with the Red Regiment Marching Band.
Butts County voters, on Tuesday, approved a referendum that would allow restaurants to pour alcoholic drinks on Sundays.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners has voted to extend County Administrator Alan E. White’s contract until June 30, 2011.
Butts County will soon be getting a phone system that will call residents to alert them in case of emergency. County Administrator Alan E. White presented the CodeRED Emergency Notification System to the Board of Commissioners at the July meeting. It was unanimously approved.
Citing the possibility of danger to pedestrians and motorists, the Butts County Board of Commissioners denied Ida B. Wallace’s application to rezone the property the County Line Personal Care Home is on for expansion.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Peggy Joe Smith Cook, 76; Dristen William Joseph Tyndall, 6.
News from 20 years ago:
On Wednesday, July 19, the torch run for the 10th Annual Georgia bames will visit Butts County and the city of Jackson.
Officials from Georgia Power, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Environmental Protection Division are investigating a fish kill that happened below Lloyd Shoals Dam on the Ocmulgee River beginning July 5, All agree the drought was probably the major factor in the occurrence.
The Butts County Parks and Recreation Department just got bigger. Last week, the county added 42 acres on the north side of the park. Half of this land was purchased with the help of a contribution from the Daughtry Foundation and a grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The other 21 acres were donated by a group of local realtors.
The Jackson Progress-Argus was recently awarded the “Outstanding Support of Public Media” award from the Georgia Association of Extension 4-H Agents.
Jule “Cool Jule” Spears, who describes himself as a pharmacist and senior citizen advocate, and who is a certified smoking cessation specialist, spoke to and entertained the kids and parents at the July 11 reading club program at the Butts County Library.
A number of Jenkinsburg residents came to the July 13 meeting of the Jenkinsburg City Council to protest their water bills. According to Mayor Lanier Burford, a former city employee had not been reading the water meters. In some cases it was believed the meters had not be read correctly in a year.
Cadet Derrick Miller Jr., a member of the U.S. Military Academy (West Point) bicentennial class, the Class of 2002, has successfully completed airborne raining at Fort Benning and was awarded the parachutist badge on June 23. Miller is a 1998 graduate of Sexton High School and is the son of Derrick and Elizabeth Miller of Lansing, Mich. He is the grandson of Emmett and Hattie McGruder of Jackson.
Laurie A. Carroll of Jackson recently completed requirements during spring semster for a degree from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville. Carroll earned a Bachelor of Science in Special Education.
Jackson Police Chief Mike Riley reported that his traffic patrolmen are making a lot of arrests for drugs and underage drinking. Many of these arrests are occurring as the result of routine stops and roadblock license checks.
Children from around the county enjoyed the Safety Carnival this past week sponsored by the Butts County 4-H, Life Enrichment Team, and Family Connection.
The Jackson High School Lady Devils softball team has been training all summer long to try to be ready for the fall season. The whole process is being complicated because for the first time ever they will be playing fast pitch.
Patricia Fletcher and Diane Sumner, Area 18 4-H Coordinators, were recognized at the annual meeting of the Georgia Association of Extension 4-H Agents. Fletcher and Sumner received a team entry Communications Award for a promotional brochure they created. Fletcher was also recognized as the recipient of a Distinguished Service Award. The Butts County Extension staff also received the GAE4-HA Diversity Award for efforts and accomplishments in achieving diversity in youth programs and audiences.
Butts County Animal Control recently received a donation from McIntosh State Bank for the purchase of a humane animal trap.
Butts County Environmental Awareness and Revitalization (BEAR) has awarded plaques to the residential, industrial and commercial winners for July as Yards of the Month. Mr. and Mrs. Russell Cawthon are the residential winners for their home on Highway 36 East. First Georgia Community Bank on Covington Street is the commercial winner, and Central Georgia EMC on Highway 36 West is the industrial winner.
Deaths during the week: Claude Thomas Burress, 89; Ms. Martha Jane Stewart, 75; Mrs. Violet Evelyn Wood Swann, 65; Reginald (Red) Tyson, 37; Edward Harold Wilson Sr., 80.
News from 30 years ago:
The 100th annual camp meeting of the Indian Springs Holness Camp Ground will open Aug. 2 and close Aug. 12. Evangelists this year will include Dr. Thomas H. Hermiz, Dr. Dennis F. Kinlaw, Dr. J. Harold Loman, and Dr. Jimmy Lentz.
JHS athletes participating in all-star games in Atlanta this week include Gerald Sims, basketball; Robert Shannon, basketball; Dennis Conners, football.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans will conduct a memorial service Sunday at Macedonia Baptist Church for John Maron McClure and Thomas McClure, two brothers who fought in the Civil War.
Nicole Mosteller, a Butts County 4-H Club member, is attending the American Youth Foundation’s leadership conference in Shelby, Mich. this week.
Public Service Commissioner Bobby Rowan will be the featured speaker at the 53rd annual meeting of the Central Georgia EMC.
Blake Reeves and Jamin Shelby were among 21 area boys to attend the Gordon College baseball camp.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Annie Ree Ball, 78; Morris Lee Corley, 73; Mrs. Florrie Mackey Giles, 94; Mrs. Susie Lee Goodrum Law, 88; Eddie James Ward, 33.
News from 40 years ago:
Collins Chevrolet has donated a 1980 Chevrolet Camaro to JHS for educational purposes.
Red Devil Hill is getting new aluminum bleachers and the field houses a fresh coat of paint.
Johnny Crawford, a 1980 JHS graduate, has been named by radio station WSB as an “Outstanding Young American.”
Jimmy Browning and Wayne Barnes Jr. will compete in the World Skeet Shoot competition in Savannah this weekend.
Miss Lena White of Westbury Nursing Home celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday.
Amy Jones and Stacy Meredith are participating in Exploration ‘80 at Shorter College this week.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. J.W. (Ethyl) Middlebrooks.
News from 50 years ago:
Max Perdue will be honored by his church Sunday after having been named Sunday School Teacher of the Year at the Nazarene district convention.
Modern Homemakers Club members distributing tourist information at I-75 this week include Thelma Williamson, Pat Taylor, Cathy Marsh, Phyllis Davis, Leila Smith, and Gwen Juhlin.
Jenny Saunders, Susan Norton and Maralyn Ridgeway attended the 4-H Club’s pet training course in Athens this week.
Mercer Hodges was honored on his 80th birthday at a dinner party given by family members on Sunday.
Southern Bell has been awarded a Minute Man flag for 87% participation in the Savings Bond payroll deduction plan.
A large illegal distillery was destroyed Sunday by law officers in the southwestern part of the county.
Deaths during the week: Joseph Lafayette Bailey Jr., 66; Frank Barron Goen, 57; Mrs. Hattie Belle Gilmore Garr, 73; Mrs. Elaine Sikes Graham; Mrs. Sally Rochester Massey, 80.
