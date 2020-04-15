News from 10 years ago:
One woman is dead and a man seriously wounded after a domestic disturbance in Jackson late last Saturday night. Willene Denson died of a single gunshot wound and Joe Holder suffered multiple stab wounds.
The Jackson City Council’s 3-0 vote last Tuesday approved a special use exception for the purpose of constructing and operating a distillery at 540 West Third Street.
Ken and Zack Panse slithered into the Jackson-Butts County Library last Tuesday morning with baskets of creepy-crawling amphibians and reptiles. The Panses, alternatively known as “Reptile Wranglers,” thrilled a large crowd of local children with “Bump” the turtle, “Marbles” the Gila Monster, “Paco” the lizard, and “Peaches,” a massive albino python.
Congressman Jim Marshall, who represents the 8th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, including much of Butts County, contacted the Butts County Chamber of Commerce and indicated he would like to visit a thriving industry in the county. It was arranged for him to tour Ready Pac in the Riverview Industrial Park at Highway 36 and I-75.
After scoring well on the PSAT, a national college aptitude test which is administered to all sophomore students at Jackson High School, Selina Mayfield applied for an academic summer program at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. Recently she learned that she not only has been accepted to the five-week program this summer, but has also been awarded a $4,000 scholarship to attend.
Dr. Joe Bufford, pastor of First Baptist Church, located on Highway 16 in Jackson, made a challenge to his congregation three weeks ago to reenact the crucifixion of Jesus on the front lawn of the church for passersby to see, in honor of this year’s Easter celebration.
Several members of the Moore family of Jackson gathered at Tybee Island on Feb. 6 for the Critzi’s 5K and half-marathon. Lindy Mackey Ruark, Tami Whitaker, Brittany Whitaker and Eric Moore finished the 5K run. Terry Moore, Stephanie Moore Valdeira and Eddie Valdeira completed the half-marathon. Peggy Mackey, Cherry Moore Thomas, and Janice and David Vaideira cheered them on and met them at the finish line.
Deaths during the week: Michael Chadwick “Chad” Jones, 38; Samuel Joel “Sammy” Hardy 82; Betty Grace Brown James, 76; John D. Anderson, 73; Sarah Frances Preston James, 94; Fred Glenn Raney Sr., 93.
News from 20 years ago:
At approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, Stephan Bland, 30, of Jackson was killed when a Bobcat dozer he was operating crushed him.
On April 5, a one car accident on Highway 36 took the life of 14-month-old David Dakota Catrow of Covington.
Opening of North Mulberry Elementary School on Monday, April 10 went very well, according to Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Alan White in his report to the Butts County Board of Education at its meeting on Tuesday, April 11.
Amid public comments that it does not go far enough, the Jackson City Council adopted an animal control ordinance that took effect immediately. The action came at the council’s April 4 meeting.
Judge E. Byron Smith announces his intention to see re-election to the post of Chief Judge of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit. Judge Smith indicates that this will be his final term if re-elected.
Larry Smith was honored with a reception Sunday afternoon, April 9, in appreciation for his 16 years of service representing the 109th District in the House of Representatives.
Broderick James Stewart of Jackson pled guilty on Thursday, April 6 to two counts of rape and two counts of child molestation. Prior to sentencing, Stewart presented an apology to the court, the victim, his family, and his friends for committing these acts and for the pain he caused. Superior Court Judge Byron Smith sentenced Stewart to 20 years, with 15 to serve, in the State Penal System of Georgia.
Anna Kathryn Daniel, a 13-year-old student from Jackson, will be among 51 winners — one from each state and the District of Columbia — who will discuss national issues with members of Congress at the 12th annual RespecTeen National Youth Forum, which will be held April 29-May 4 in Washington, DC.
Nineteen-year-old Tiffany Cook of Jackson was elated when she received a phone call from Gina Ambrose, Special Events Coordinator of International Cover Model Search 2000. Tiffany was one of 18 girls chosen from over 3,000 entrants, and the only girl from Georgia, that will attend the three-day kick off for the ICMS in Miami Beach, Fla. on May 5-7.
On Thursday, March 16, Warden Frederick J. Head of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison traveled to the State Capitol and presented Senator Mike Crotts with a plaque of appreciation.
Dr. Sanjeeva Rao recently donated a set of patient scales to Sylvan Grove Hospital in memory of Dr. Jack Newman. The two doctors worked very closely at the hospital until Dr. Newman’s death.
Winners of the 2000 Miss Butts County Pageant are: Youngest Miss Butts County — Miss Mackenzie Jackson; Baby Miss Butts County — Miss Megan Horne; Toddler Miss Butts County — Miss Chandler Biles; Tiny Miss Butts County — Miss Caitlin VanderVen; Little Miss Butts County — Miss Larissa Weldon; Sweetheart Miss Butts County — Miss Betsy Gladden; Junior Miss Butts County — Miss Ashley Husak; Teen Miss Butts County — Miss Heather Holbert; Miss Butts County — Miss Ashley Smith.
Deaths during the week: Paul Daniel Hughes Sr., 79; Fannie Sue Pritchett Moore, 95.
News from 30 years ago:
The Butts County Water and Sewer Authority plans to begin pumping treated water by May 1 from its Ocmulgee River Treatment Plant.
The interior of a 130-year-old home on Union Road was damaged severely by fire Tuesday. Fortunately the occupant, Mrs. LaRue Turner, escaped without injury.
Members of the Jackson FFA chapter placed third in the District IV livestock judging contest held in Rome. Team members include Jeffrey Fish, Keemitt Roberts, Maurice McClendon, Michael Usher, Bryant Sims, and FFA advisor Willie Colvin.
Jackson High School boy’s track team placed second in the Carrollton Relays on Saturday, while the local girls placed sixth in the meet.
The ministerial team of Joe and Kris Tackett of Brownstown, Ill. held an Easter service Sunday at the Atlanta South 75 Auto Truck Plaza.
Robert Shannon participated in the USA High School All-Star Classic in Kansas City last week and was named to the All-Tournament team.
Deaths during the week: William Otis Ball 79; Emilio Escalera, 92; Mrs. Blanche Carter Knowles; Mrs. Mildred Redman Long, 78; Sam Foster McClendon, 67; Mrs. Annie Louise Coleman Menand; James Jim Tyson, 85.
News from 40 years ago:
Owners of Fletcher Hardware announced the purchase this week of Moore’s G.E. Appliance and Service Center.
The Atlanta Jazz Theater ensemble will perform in Jackson Friday night. Robbie Mackey is a featured performer with the troupe.
John Knapp has been named president of the recently-formed Jackson Bar Association.
Mrs. Cible Johnson is coordinator of the Mental Health campaign in Jackson.
Mrs. James Harper has been named regent of the William McIntosh Chapter, DAR; Mrs. Sandra Butterworth and Mrs. Robert Pinckney, vice regents; Miss Ruth Phinazee, secretary; Mrs. Lovett Fletcher, treasurer.
Ronald Henderson and Bobby Green will represent Butts County at the American Legion Boys State seminar in Statesboro.
Deaths during the week: Marshall Coy Hicks, 70.
News from 50 years ago:
Cast of the senior play, “Up The Down Staircase,” includes Louie Briscoe, Gail Cochran, Carole Lawrence, Mack Browning, Rodney Singley, Pam Anderson, Cissie Haisten, Melba Price, Sammy Smith, Louette Vaughn, Dick Young, Anne Watkins, Antoinette Brownlee.
Local 4-H members won second place in a district poultry judging contest in Athens last week.
The Henderson High Concert Band won an excellent rating in competition at Fort Valley State College.
Wally Jenkins and Roy Rogers both won first places in the FFA Forestry Field Day in Gainesville.
Competitors in the Babe Ruth League this year will be teams coached by Danny Blue and sponsored by the Exchange Club and teams from VFW Post No. 5374 with Joe Moncrief as coach.
A truck loaded with ground poly foam exploded Wednesday morning at the Fashion Pillows plant, but no injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.