News from 10 years ago:
Crews may be working until mid-July, or later, to repair the damage caused by a water fountain that burst at Daughtry Elementary School sometime over a long weekend, leaving water ankle deep in some parts of the school and causing damage to a number of its classrooms, Butts County Schools officials said.
Seven volunteer crews fanned out in Butts County last week as part of Stark United Methodist Church’s annual River of Life project, three days of service to members of the community during which children and adults gathered to complete home fix-up projects for area residents who would not otherwise have the means or ability to do the work themselves.
When 19-year-old Mallory Burdette won her No. 3 singles match for Stanford University on May 25, she claimed a 16th NCAA National Championship for Stanford in Women’s Tennis. She gave her 22-yea-old sister, Lindsay, a senior on the team who had sealed her contribution to the team with a win earlier in the finals match-up against the University of Florida, her first team championship in her career at Stanford. With the national finals held this year at the University of Georgia Dan Magill Tennis Center in Athens, she also gave their parents, Alan and Judy Burdette of Jackson, the opportunity to cheer the successes of their daughters at the UGA campus, where both Alan and Judy had earned degrees and where they had met.
Lenton “Fox” Douglas of Flovilla recently stopped by the Progress-Argus to show off one of the massive fruits from his fig tree. He said he planted the tree about eight years ago, and that he gives the fruit away to family and friends.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the new American Mills Home Textile Outlet at 30 North Mulberry Street, on the Square in Jackson, on June 10. The outlet is located at the former location of Brown’s Furniture and Appliances.
In addition to casting votes on candidates in the Republican and Democratic primaries, voters in Butts County heading to the polls to vote in the July 20 election will also be asked whether alcohol should be sold by the drink in restaurants on Sundays.
An attempt by the Butts County Industrial Development Authority to refinance its loan on the Riverview Business Park property in southern Butts and northern Lamar counties has hit a snag over the authority’s tie to Panattoni Developmnent Company, the authority’s director said.
Charles Morton found an unusual visitor last week lounging in the peach tree just behind the home he and his wife, Blanche Morton, have shared on West Ball Road since 1994. The visitor spotted in his tree was an iguana like the ones he and his wife had seen in Belize and Honduras when they stopped at ports on a cruise. Morton captured the iguana, which is about 16 inches long, with a butterfly net and placed it in a small cage. A neighbor told him his family had released an iguana two summers ago, about a third the size of the one found in the tree.
Meredith Lanier Cook, daughter of Don and Annette Cook of Jackson, and Ed and Melinda Jacox, graduated from Armstrong Atlantic State University in Savannah on May 8 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in law and society from the College of Liberal Arts.
The University of Mississippi at Oxford announced that Alfred Daniel Fears completed required course work this spring semester for his Bachelor of Arts degree.
Piedmont Academy of Monticello held its 40th graduation exercise on Sunday, May 23. Among the 26 graduates were three students from Butts County: Dane Adams, Austin Collier, and Bailey Dobbs.
Frankie Willis, a local businesswoman, co-owner of Trucks, Inc., and president of the Butts County Historical Society, delivered the commencement speech to the Walker College of Business Class of 2010 at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, on May 8.
Deaths during the week: Lola Jean Caldwell Bradshaw, 71; Mrs. Grace Evelyn Capps-Baxter, 91; Irene Givens Jack, 86; Charles Shane McCord, 34; Mrs. Myra Cawthon Mayhue, 75; Mrs. Tracie June Stegall, 49; Rosa Callaway White, 90.
News from 20 years ago:
It’s roughly 750 miles from Miami in the southern tip of Florida to the state capital in Tallahassee. Just ask Michael Haisten. The Mercer University student, and former Jackson High School Red Devil, just rode a bicycle every one of those miles. Along the way, the 22-year-old brightened lives and raised money for those living with disabilities.
A group of about 40 citizens representing most of the districts in Butts County met at Fresh Air Barbecue on June 6 to discuss their concern about the property tax load now being carried by the senior citizens. At this organizational meeting, the group chose the name, Citizens for Tax Relief, and elected Elzie D. Spier, Moderator; Ann O’Neal, Secretary; and Philip Bunch, Treasurer.
An electrical accident involving a 12 KV main line at a Georgia Power sub-station located on the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison property resulted in a power outage and an injured worker. The worker, Gerald Price received first and second degree burns to his arms and back. Power was reportedly knocked out all over the county.
The Butts County Board of Education presented former representative Larry Smith with a special plaque in recognition of the work he did at the state capitol to help education in Butts County and the state. They also presented framed certificates recognizing four teachers retiring from the system: Christine Burch, Jackie Hutcheson, Diane Kitchens, and Annette Williams.
Electricity in Jackson has been experiencing momentary outages for several weeks. The culprit is not a bungling city employee or bungling homeowner knocking over a power pole with his truck. The culprit, or culprits really, is the common squirrel. Every power outage in the city that crews have responded to have been the result of a squirrel blowing a transformer and frying to a crispy squirrel nugget.
Kenny Sims of the Butts County Recreation Department was named Butts County’s Employee of the Month for May 2000.
On June 8, Butts County Superior Court met and handled several criminal cases involving murder and child molestation. Oliver Loadholt, who was indicted by the February Grand Jury for murder and possession of a firearm, was ordered by the court to undergo a mental evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial. John Wallace, who has also been charged with murder, was denied bond. Michael Florence was sentenced to 20 years with 15 to serve in confinement as a result of his plea of guilty to charges of aggravated sodomy and child molestation.
Several students of Step N Time Performing Arts Center of Jackson participated in Showbiz National Dance Competition May 27 at the Georgia International Convention Center. Jessica Yancy and Elizabeth Lee won second place honors in duet lyrical/modern competition, and Lee also won second place in solo jazz and lyrical. The jazz large group, consisting of Elizabeth Jones, Jennifer Watts, Jessica Yancy, Charles Tiffner, Elizabeth Lee, Randi Carlyle, Jodi Minix, Holly Poteet, Aftyn Tiffner, Courtney Williams, and Cassie Bell, won second place honors.
B.J. Holley of Jackson. had a good day May 20, winning the checkered flag for the first time in 2000 at the three-eighth-mile New Senoia Speedway. Holley is now in second place in the points standing for the March-November racing season.
The 11- and 12-year-old Recreation Department Baseball Regular Season Champions are the Bank of America players Andrew Barber, Lajarvis Barlow, Robert Brandt, Nicholas Delong, Jonathan Flemming, Benjamin Hamlin, Bradley Lunsford, Daniel Nasworthy, Travis Schluter, Frederico Strickland, Lamarcus Strickland, and Jacob Waits, with Head Coach Scott Smith.
The 9- and 10-year-old Recreation Department Baseball Regular Season Champions are the Webb’s Thriftown players Adam Adams. Jacob Bagley, Neland Ball, Jaren Cleveland, Mathew Fears, Miles Hamilton, Travius Head, Andrew Rogers, John Weldon, Michael Weldon, Randarrius White, and Jonathan Wilson, with Head Coach Bill Wilson.
Allison Wilson, Terri Watts, and Stephen Reese were the recipients of the 2000 Scott Crane Memorial Scholarships. This year the donations and funds from the barbecue totaled $4,673.67.
On June 2, the Butts County Genealogical Society passed 860 pages worth of information on Butts County cemeteries to Betty Wolfe of Wolfe Publishing. The pages will be transformed into the Butts County, Georgia Cemeteries book, and should be ready by August.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Wilma Irene Dorman Davis, 73; James Key (Red) Leverette, 72; Richard Ester (Bill) Mitchell, 80; Mrs. Dorothy H. (Dot) Pearson, 78; Mrs. Mary T. Wootten, 69.
News from 30 years ago:
Butts Countians were being warned that their taxes would go up at least 11.2 percent for the year.
Bi-Mor Grocery Store has changed its name and will now be known as Jackson Red and White.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a BBQ Country Music Fun Fest at Dauset Trails on July 26.
The swimming area at Indian Springs State Park is being closed this summer due to the low level of McIntosh Lake.
The Jackson Hearing Aid Center opened today at 375 McDonough Road.
A request by the Sylvan Grove Hospital Corporation for a $100,000 loan and $28,000 a month for operating expenses was denied by the Butts County Commission on a tie vote.
Deaths during the week: Bordon B. Campbell, 84; Mary Katy Campbell; Earnest Lem Maddox, 87; James Mann; James Henry McClendon; John Mack McClendon, 66; Angela Denise Sims, 19; William N. Ware Jr.; Kimberly Ann Williams.
News from 40 years ago:
City of Jackson employees Gail Bush and Judy Kelly are planting azaleas and flowers at street corners and along the sidewalks.
Gwen and Eugene Mitchell are now operating the Bantam Chef.
Burglars struck several places of business and private vehicles over the weekend, making off with thousands of dollars of car batteries.
Virginia Ann Palmer was elected Judge of the Superior Court and Linda Buford, County Commissioner, at the recent Girl’s State convention at Middle Georgia College. Their attendance was sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.
Linda Martin Wells and Sarah Taylor Farrigan received degrees from Tift College at recent graduation exercises.
The Jackson High School campus will be landscaped this summer in a project by the JHS landscape management class.
Deaths during the week: Albert A. Thrasher Sr., 76; Mrs. Elizabeth Cole Chambers, 69; Mrs. Lois Glaze Stodghill, 67; Ben Miller Goen, 77.
News from 50 years ago:
Rev. Donald Grady, of Dalton, will succeed Rev. J. Ray Dunahoo, who will go to McDonough, as pastor of the Jackson United Methodist Church.
The Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation broke ground Monday on its new $601,000 headquarters building.
Local 4-H members winning first places in the Northwest District Project Achievement competition were seniors Perry Ridgeway — Crop and Weed Study, and Janice Cook — Money Is A Tool. Junior winners were Tim Todd — Fruit and Vegetable Production, and Scott Hoard — Electronics.
Lamar County voters defeated a bond issue to build a Hill-Burton Hospital by a vote of 809 to 728.
Raymond O’Quinn has been installed as president of the Butts County Lions Club; Stanley Maddox and Lamar McMichael, vice presidents; Hal Summers, secretary; George McGahee, treasurer.
The yards of Mr. and Mrs. David Settle and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lane has been named Yards of the Month.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Martha Emily McWhorter Freeman, 78; Bloomer V. Bevil, 84.
