News from 10 years ago:
A committee to promote a new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in Butts County is being formed. Butts County leaders have been discussing going before voters to ask for an extension of the one-cent sales tax set to expire at the end of 2012. The tax could generate as much as $21.6 million over six years.
The city of Jenkinsburg now has a city administrator. Cheryl Reid has worked in a part-time capacity for the city for just over three years, and Mayor Kenneth Rooks said she will continue to work on a part-time basis, despite the change in title and duties.
Tyler Van Dusen has been named the 2011 STAR Student for Jackson High School. He named Freda Aiken, who taught him in third, fourth and fifth grade at Jackson Elementary School, as his STAR Teacher.
Signed by Mayor Harvey Norris in Flovilla and Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Phillips in Jackson, official proclamations were read proclaiming it Arbor Day in both Butts County municipalities on Friday, Feb. 18.
On Friday, Feb. 11, the McIntosh Trail Master Gardeners celebrated Arbor Day by donating a 10-foot-tall sugar maple to Butts County. It was planted near the Butts County Community Center tennis courts.
On Feb. 17, the children of the Jackson Christian Home Educators group gathered around a newly planted sugar maple tree for a picture to commemorate that group’s tree donation.
Fathers and daughters, and mothers and sons, gathered at the McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Center in Jackson on Friday for the Red and White Ball, geared toward promoting involvement of a father figure in the children’s lives.
The Henderson Middle School Math Team placed second in the Griffin Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) Middle School Math Contest on Feb. 9, a competition which involved 25 schools in Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties. Members of the team were Will Bice, Lauren Love, Keith Russell, and Arykah Malave.
Fire officials believe what sparked an early morning house fire in Jackson earlier this month was electrical in nature. The fire destroyed the home at 210 Mallet Street early on Feb. 7. No one was home at the time of the fire.
Neiron Ball, a 2010 Jackson High School graduate who was a star with the Red Devils football team for four years and moved on to a successful first season with the University of Florida this past fall, suffered a serious medical crisis on Feb. 14. A University of Florida spokesman said that Ball was treated at Shands hospital and diagnosed with a congenital vascular condition.
Tevin Smith, a member of the JHS class of 2010 and now attending Clayton State University, and Kayla Hill, a Gordon College student who graduated from Jackson in 2009, were presented with the NAACP’s Saving Our Sons and Sisters Youth Award by the Butts County branch of the NAACP as part of its observance of Black History Month.
Deaths during the week: Josephine Lee Buckner, 88; Wendell “Doc” George Spencer Sr., 79; James G. Elwer, 84; Gary Wayne Dobbs, 59.
News from 20 years ago:
A time capsule buried by the Jackson High School adolescent development class in March 1981 will be opened on Feb. 22 by Jackson Elementary School students.
The Exchange Club of Jackson will host a banquet for the STAR Student and Teacher of the Butts County School System, and recognize 24 other students for scholastic achievement.
Jackson High School Band Percussionist Matt Price has been selected as a member of the Georgia Music Educators Association All-State Band.
Scott Coleman provided artwork for the cover of the recently published “Butts County Georgia Cemeteries” book created by the Butts County Genealogical Society.
A win over Mary Persons put the Jackson High School Lady Devils, coached by Ronnie Watts, into the state basketball playoffs.
The Jackson High Athletic Booster Club thanked all the businesses and volunteers who helped make possible the lighting of the JHS baseball field, which will be dedicated March 3. ‘
Deaths during the week: Ashlyn Ivy Batchelor, infant; Stephanie Jill Dimsdale, 27.
News from 30 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Commissioners announced this week the hiring of Tom Williams, of Atlanta, as manager.
A ground-breaking ceremony was to be held Friday for the county’s new library, located across College Street from the old Hawkes Library.
Ronnie Roberts won the top prize of $100 in a sweepstakes sponsored by Bumper to Bumper and Castrol.
In a tournament sponsored by the Butts Bass Busters held at Lake Sinclair, Jimmy Hodges won first place, followed by Buddy Jenkins, second, and Jimmy Henderson, third.
After writing off nearly $18,000 in bad debts at its last meeting, the Jackson City Council announced an increase in its utility deposit schedule.
The Butts County unit of the American Cancer Society, with Mary Ann Stevenson as chairman, announced a Daffodil Days sale of flowers as a fund raiser.
Deaths during the week: Orville C. Weeter, 81.
News from 40 years ago:
Employees of Fabral Corporation have received the “Big Drop” award for their support of the Red Cross blood drive.
Theresa Patterson is the recipient of an Honor Scholarship from Tift College in Forsyth.
Elizabeth McMichael, organist, pianist and choir director at Stark United Methodist Church, was honored Sunday for her contributions to the church’s program.
Ricky James has been named a Zero Defects Award winner at Avondale Mills and given a three-day trip to Washington, DC.
First-place winners in the Jackson High Science Fair were Jon Ross, Joyce Lewis, Ester O’Dell, and Ruth Ann Mitchell.
Mrs. Lether McCord will head the local fund drive for the Cystic Fibrosis Association.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Rebecca Britton Coleman, 67; Mrs. Ethel Morton; Thomas Lee Mills, 83; Mrs. P.E. Hardeman; Mrs. Delia Kelley Lindsey; James Howard (Bosie) Rooks, 86; Thomas W. Boyd, 75; W. Travis Lynch, 76.
News from 50 years ago:
The home of Mrs. Bernice Owens was heavily damaged by fire on Friday.
Lester Peek placed second in area competition in the FFA-CGEMC rural electrification contest, and will compete in the national finals.
Members of the Jackson High Key Club attending the state convention in Macon were Charlie Brown, Bruce Hicks, Mark Maddox, and Don McKibben.
Jackson High’s Devilettes have completed a 20-5 season this year. Team members are Denise Davis, Inice Dennard, Andrea Holston, Dale Patrick, Gretchen Wyatt, Doris Green, Sherry Brown, Tina Holston, Regina Lawrence, and Rita Smith.
A rummage sale is being planned by wives of Jaycee members, with the public asked to contribute salable items.
John C. Funderburk III has been named an Eagle Scout at the age of 14.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Evar H. Thompson, 89; Edgar Norman Presley, 62; Miss Inez Moss, 76; William Levoy Martin, 55.
