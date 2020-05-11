News from 10 years ago:
Jackson resident Mike Patterson qualified to run for District 3 commissioner on April 30. Patterson, who is running as a Republican, will face incumbent District 3 Commissioner Mitch McEwen in the July 20 primary. The winner will face Democrat Nancy Samuels in the November general election.
Anyone who follows Jackson High School sports knows that Jasmine Smith is fast. Those in Region 4AAA who have had to compete against her in track, basketball, or softball have quickly learned how fast she can move from one point to another. This weekend, Smith took it to the next level by winning two State Championship titles in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the Girls Track and Field Meet in Albany.
Butts County lost longtime businessman and “Jackson Lake legend” Van Kersey on Monday, May 10. Kersey owned and operated Kersey’s Marina, situated on Barnett’s Bridge, for over four decades.
From about 1,600 entries, the winners in the 2010 Great American Cleanup art Contest are Preston Lee, kindergarten; Jwalisha Amin, 1st grade; Chelsi Brewer, 2nd grade; Sydney Gains, 3rd grade; Jesse Binkley Cox, 4th grade; Joba Duke, 5th grade. The drawing by Cox was awarded Grand Prize, and the artwork by Brewer received 2nd place overall.
Friends and work associates at UPS in Griffin had a retirement party for Fred Smith of Jackson on Thursday, April 29, to award him a plaque in appreciation and to celebrate his 33 years of service. Smith has worked out of the Griffin office throughout his career and has covered the Butts County area as a package car driver for at least the last 15 years. He looks forward to having more time to fish and relax.
Joshua Craig of Jackson recently competed in the ATA Tae Kwon Do competitions in Milledgeville and Augusta. In Milledgeville he received the 1st place medals in sparring and weapons and a 2nd place medal in forms. In Augusta Joshua was awarded 1st place medals in all three competitions. Joshua, the son of Andy and Debbye Craig of Jackson, is a member of ATA Black Belt Academy in McDonough.
At noon on Thursday, May 6, about 100 people of various ages, backgrounds, religious affiliations, and positions in life came together on the lawn of the Butts County Courthouse to take a few minutes to pray together for the United States of America. It was the 59th Annual Day of Prayer and the theme for the 2010 National Day of Prayer was “Prayer for such a time as this.”
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Bonnie Arlene Graham, 43; Charles Lake Hunnicutt, 69; Andrew Van Kersey, 81; Otho John Morgan, 95.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County grand jury met for three days, May 1-3, and considered over 50 criminal cases, which were presented by District Attorney Richard Milam. The Grand Jury true billed several child molestation cases, including Jimmy Cochran, who was indicted on 24 counts including rapes, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and child molestation, and the case of James Dougherty, who was charged with six counts of similar charges.
Sylvan Grove Hospital has opened its swing bed unit. On March 27, Mrs. Estelle Butler of Jackson was accepted as the first patient in the new swing bed unit. The term “swing bed” refers to a hospital bed that can be utilized for acute or long term care of up to 100 days.
Opening ceremonies for baseball and softball season at the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department were held on Saturday, May 6. Hundreds of young players were on hand for the first pitch thrown by Harry Ridgeway.
Many property owners in Butts County were shocked at the increase in their property values as shown by the Property Assessment Notices received last week. Most are happy to see their property appreciate in value, but fear it will result in higher taxes. Wayne King reminds taxpayers that the millage rate set by the county commissioners determines their final tax bill.
Let there be no doubt about it: Butts County is beginning to control its stray and wild animals. In just its first week of operation, the Butts County Animal Control Department has taken in 45 dogs and two cats.
At its May 2 meeting, the Jackson City Council honored five local youths for their volunteer work and contributions to this community. Jackson High School seniors honored were: Josh Brown, son of Elaine and Bobby Brown; Erin Crumbley, daughter of Russ and Rhonda Crumbley; Timothy Haley, son of Rita and Wes Haley; and Stephen Reese, son of Ricky and Freda Reese. The only JHS junior honored by the council was Julie Mangham, daughter of Marvin and Elaine Mangham.
Jackson High School student Daniel Blankenship has been notified that he is in the running to be a National Scholarship semifinalist. His score on the 1999 PSAT/NMSQT placed him among the highest scoring 50,000 students of the more than one million who entered the 2001 Merit Program.
Two Jackson High School juniors, Julie Mangham and Clint Patrick, have been notified that they are alternates for this summer’s Governor’s Honors Program. Mangham was selected for dance and Patrick was selected in math.
Butts County Emergency Management Director Michael Brewer and Butts County Emergency Services Director Brad Johnson attended the 2000 Governor’s Severe Weather Conference at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, May 1-3, in Jekyll Island, Ga.
Marsha Daniel, a resident of Jackson, was installed to her second term on the Board of Directors of Girl Scouts of Pine Valley Council on Saturday, April 29, at the council’s annual meeting in Peachtree City.
The Butts Bass Busters Fishing Club announced the winners of their fourth annual scholarship awards last week. Four $1,000 scholarships were awarded, and two alternates will receive $272, which was the money collected over the $4,000 this year. Scholarships winners this year are Amanda Hartman, Andrew Eubank, Kristen Cawthon, and Ashley Bridges. The alternates chosen are Leah Ahlstrom and Sharonda Bell.
Jackson Red Devil basketball standouts Arthur Pye and Franklin White and their families received some good news last week. Gerald Cox, 18-year head basketball coach at Coastal Georgia Community College was at Jackson High School to sign them to full basketball scholarships.
Jackson High School Athletic Director Bill Nelson announced this week that he has received the new region alignment from the Georgia High School Association. Nelson reported enrollment at Jackson High has exceeded the cut off limit for AA by 19 students, and Jackson High has been assigned to the new region 4AAA. The other teams that make up 4AAA include long time rivals Mary Persons from Forsyth and Harris County.
At its May meeting, the Butts County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution declaring May 23 as Volunteer Day in the community. On that day, nearly 1,000 local citizens will wear “I Volunteer” stickers and receive discounts at participating local merchants.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Katherine Kohler Druce, 100; Miss Nichole Renae East, 17; Carl E. Norsworthy, 72.
News from 30 years ago:
Named to represent the local American Legion post at Girl’s and Boy’s State in June were Leonora Watson, Cecelia Penn, John Daniel, and Walter Mayfield.
Jackson attorney Richard W. Watkins Jr. has been honored by the Macon Region Services staff for his efforts on behalf of indigent clients.
Jackson High School won two awards for their newspaper and radio programs at the Georgia Scholastic Press Association meeting, The JHS publication, The Red Letter, won a second place award, and News of JHS won a general excellence plaque.
Misty Haley was named local winner of the Soil Stewardship essay contest for her entry in “Creations of All the World.”
Wayne cook has been presented a Distinguished Service Award for his service to the Jackson Nazarene Church.
In the state boys track meet, JHS won several places, including fourth in the 400-meter relay race, fifth in the high jump, sixth in the mile run, and sixth in the high hurdles.
Deaths during the week: Love Johnson Brown Jr., 83; Mrs. Martha Frances Johnson Faulkner, 78; Timothy John Gallman, 19; S.H. (Smith) Holland, 78; Emily Jane Ham Mallet, 104.
News from 40 years ago:
Hank Hilderbrand is the new president of the Jackson Kiwanis Club; Jim Trimble, Pete Malone, Keith Fortson, vice presidents; David Haisten, treasurer.
Tom Beckham has been named vice president and general manager of nuclear energy for the Georgia Power Company.
Susan O’Neal has won the essay contest sponsored by the Central Georgia EMC and a trip to Birmingham.
In the Georgia Olympics held in Jefferson, JHS fared well. Ernest Lawrence won the 880-run and set a new state record of 1:53.79. Tony Stodghill placed second in the shot put, John Freeman third in the discus, and Willie Ward sixth in the triple jump.
Mrs. Gail Bush was awarded the Best of Show prize for her entry in the Butts County Garden Club Council flower show.
Charles Brown has been named to the Cotton States Half Million Club and the company’s Presidential Roundtable group.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Ruth Campbell Burford, 80.
News from 50 years ago:
Howard Ray of Nashville, Ga. was low bidder for $601,985 on Central Georgia EMC’s new building.
David Rice won first place in the FFA quiz contest at the Northwest Georgia FFA rally.
Victor Davis has signed a basketball scholarship with Norman College.
The Antiques Automobile Club of America is holding a convention this weekend at the Elder Hotel.
The lawns of Mrs. Claude Dixon in Stark and Mr. and Mrs. Howard Greer in Iron Springs have been judged the county’s most beautiful.
A new Baldwin organ, gift of a church member, has been installed at the Jackson Presbyterian Church.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Sidney J. Watkins, 80; James Horace Butler, 61; J.B. Childs; James Franklin Lynch, 53; Mrs. Leslie Caldwell, 27; Larry Cameron Washington, 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.