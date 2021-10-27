News from 10 years ago:
Erin Allen was crowned the 2011 Jackson High School Homecoming Queen at the football game Friday night. Jarvis Sheppard was crowned Homecoming King, and LaKendra McKibben was crowned Senior Queen.
Butts County officials announced last week that Douglas Manning has been hired as the director of Community Services, a division made up of code enforcement, facilities maintenance, planning and zoning, and animal control.
Jane Anne Mallet Settle was the guest speaker at the Oct. 20 meeting of the William McIntosh Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Settle presented a program about her award-winning book, “Women of the House,” which is in the NSDAR Library in Washington, DC.
Deaths during the week: Paul Yancy, 90.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Commissioners approved a request Monday night to rezone 223 acres on Halls Bridge Road/Ga. Hwy. 36/Strickland Pasture Road for a new subdivision which will have 112 lots and plenty of greenspace.
The Butts County Board of Education purchased a protection package for student laptops at Henderson Middle School after learning that some children have been careless using the laptops and have damaged 45 screens at a repair cost of $699 each.
The Butts County Water Authority held a special called meeting on Nov. 1 to discuss a proposal to withdraw up to 50 million gallons of water a day from Jackson Lake for use by Butt and other counties. Up to 900 million gallons of water flow through the lake everyday.
Clint Patrick, a student at Mercer University and son of Joe and Tina Patrick of Jackson, participated in the 10th annual Georgia Rivers Cleanup on Oct. 20. He was one of eight students who picked up trash in and around the Ocmulgee River in Macon.
A Jackson native, Derron Deraney, is opening a restaurant on the northeast corner of the old Biltmore Hotel in Atlanta. The business, named Ami (French for friend), is located on the corner of Sixth and Cypress streets in the upscale midtown area.
The 11-12-year-old Red Devil football team from the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department includes Ant Butler, Chase Roberts, Joey Maddox, Garrett Sheppard, Tiger Hill, Donterious Ward, Courtney Marshall, Sebastian Phillips, Colton Passmore, Rafferty Coleman, Ryan Whitworth, Walt Lewis, A.J. Sell, Ethan Smith, Jody Anderson, Sterling Mayo, Corey White, Jaren Cleveland, Kenneth James Jr., Gavin Bowman, Miles Coan, Justin Williams, Keldrick Appling, Joey Holtgreven, LaJarvis Barlow, and Matt Womack. The head coach is Bernard Watts, with assistant coaches Bobby Moore, William Smith, J.C. Coleman, and Antonio Stillwell.
The 11-12-year-old traveling/competition cheerleading squad from the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department incldues Ashley Nisoff, Brittany Hansen, Chandler Fortson, Chiquita Taylor, Derian Adams, Holly Tillman, Jamie Stark, Jasma Jester, Kacie Caudle, Kaitlyn Moncrief, Kelsey Ayers, Kimberly Pope, Laura Peek, Nikki Lane, Stephanie Garbutt, Taylor Chafin, Tiffany Schluter, and Tristin Gregory. Advisors are Cindy Cook and Alicia Cook.
Butts County 4-H Members Alan Whitworth and Amy Fletcher won “Best-In-Show” awards in two of the 4-H handicraft division at the Georgia State Fair in Macon recently. Alan Whitworth won the Junior division “Best-In-Show” award with a painting in a handcrafted frame. Amy Fletcher won the Senior “Best-In-Show” with a lined, silk dress and jacket she made.
Deaths during the week: Miss Dorothy Elizabeth Collins, 90; Walter Goodman, 71; Joseph Freeling McIntyre Jr., 74; Arnold Jackson Shelnut, 65; Mrs. Louise Thaxton Thurston, 86.
News from 30 years ago:
The city of Jackson has lowered its fines for illegal parking from $66 to $15.
In a speech to retired teachers, Butts County Manager Tom Williams listed as the county’s top three priorities for the new year installation of the 911 emergency system, naming all roads and streets in the county, and building of the new library.
Harold and Cecilia Daniel have bought the Carmichael House, located on Third Street, one block each of the Back of America building, and will move it to their farm near Yatesville.
Winning the Henderson Middle School Halloween contest were Kristy Moss, first; Dean Mills, second; Jim Malone, third.
The Jackson High Red Devils defeated Upson County 14-0 Friday night in Thomaston and will meet Manchester in the regional playoffs.
Sarah Boan was the winner of the Giant Mart Halloween contest and the prize of a $100 savings account.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Betty June LaCounty England, 34; Mrs. Edna Pullin Forrer, 76; Clifford Carson Horton, 45; Asa Smith, 83; Edward Hoyt Stovall, 83; Mrs. Viola Beddingfield Wade, 90.
News from 40 years ago:
The Merchants Association’s pre-Christmas promotion begins the day after Thanksgiving, with caroling on the square, drawing for prizes and turning on the city’s Christmas lights.
Mattie Wimbush celebrated her 102nd birthday recently. She is believed to be the county’s oldest resident.
Susan Barnes, for the fourth year in a row, has won the Exchange Club’s “Silver Bowl” award for the best needlework in her division.
Mrs. Richard Watkins has been named a member of the Community Services Council of Gordon Junior College.
Ed Pinckney has been accepted into the Air Force Academy Preparatory School at Colorado Springs, Col.
The Butts County Jaycettes will sponsor the Empty Stocking Drive to provide toys and clothing for the needy.
News from 50 years ago:
Named as Governor’s Honors Day nominees from Butts County were Sharon Bankston, Larry Brownlee, Kerry Browning, Brian Waits, Richard McMullin, Joye Letson, and Mary Lois St. John.
C.L. Sanvidge, chairman of the United Fund Drive, reports that the goal for this year will be $15,500.
Melisa Gaye appeared on WAGA-TV last week with other 4-H Club members and gave a speech on “What is a 35 MM Camera?”
Mrs. Lucile K. Hutcheson has resigned from the Butts County Health Clinic after 14 years of service here and a total of 28 years spent in community health work.
Terry Kitchens proved to be the best football prophet of the week, with Carolyn Robison coming in second.
New officers to serve the Jackson High VOCA Club include: Steve Scott, president; Thomas Varner and Darrell Newby, vice presidents; Cathy Cantrell, secretary; Norman Watts, treasurer.
