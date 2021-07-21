News from 10 years ago:
The sheetrock wall that, for decades, closed off the balcony in the courtroom at the historic Butts County Courthouse is no more. A Butts County building maintenance crew, with the help of five prison laborers, removed the wall Monday as part of a plan to rework the crippled air conditioning system in the upstairs room.
For the second year in a row, a group of area churches — and now, community organizations — are putting on a school supplies drive organizers say will serve as many as 1,000 Butts County school kids.
The Butts County water authority and the Jackson Fire Department are warning residents to be wary of suspicious people looking to inspect their homes and test their water. Neither the fire department nor the water authority do inspections or water testing unless they are requested to do so by the homeowner or occupant.
As part of its plan for a veterans park in downtown Jackson, the city is selling granite markers that can be inscribed with a veteran’s name to be placed in the park. Officials plan to open the park the day after Veterans Day this year, on Nov. 12, coinciding with the annual Veterans Day Ceremony.
Work is progressing on a set of outdoor dog runs at the Butts County Animal Control department. The five units will allow dogs taken in by Animal Control to be held outside from time to time.
A Butts County deputy was injured Tuesday morning during an “active shooter” training scenario at the building formerly known as North Mulberry Academy in Jackson, authorities said. The deputy suffered an eye injury and was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment and was doing fine.
It was his third year competing in the mountain bike competition at the Georgia Police and Fire Games. It was also Anthony Hall of Flovilla’s third year taking gold in his age division. Hall, who works for Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services, took first place in the age 46-50 division.
Deaths during the week: Edith Lummus, 93; Linda Neal Maddox Brooks Wall.
News from 20 years ago:
The second time was a charm for the Butts County Board of Commissioners. On Thursday, July 19, the board adopted the county tax digest and a 1.975 millage rate increase. This was the second such vote — the first being nullified by the Georgia Department of Revenue due to improper advertising.
It’s coming down to the wire. If Butts County is to hold an election in September to renew the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), it must call for that election by Thursday. It is estimated the five-year SPLOST could raise up to $17 million, which will be split between the county and the three cities.
After no Flovilla residents spoke at a public hearing on proposed pay raises for the mayor and city council, the council voted to raise the salary of the mayor’s office from $125 to $175 per month, and the council salary from $100 to $150 per month. The pay increases will go into effect Jan. 1, 2002.
Georgia Secretary of State Cathy Cox presented Jackson High School student Sarah McLean with a 2001 Excellence in Citizenship award, which recognizes high school seniors from across the state who voluntarily give of their time in the community, maintain a good scholastic an attendance record and, through their leadership, set an example for their peers.
At its July meeting, the Butts County Board of Commissioners recognized Miranda Taylor at the county’s Employee of the Month. Taylor works in the Butts County Tax Commissioner’s Office.
Members of the 11-12-year-old fast pitch softball 1st place winners are Jasmin Newby, Chiquita Taylor, Kayla Fogg, Alyssa Tredo, Tara Briscoe, Erin Powell, Elizabeth Dahlin, Whitney Pearson, Ashley Hall, Lauren White, Tisha Watts, and Shandrelle Myrick. Coaches are Jimmy Fogg and Marsana Briscoe.
Members of the 11-12-year-old Georgia Games softball team include Kasey Beck, Abby Burge, Norkesia Bush, Korunn Goodrum, Nita Greer, Tristin Gregory, Brandi Lynch, Jennifer Martin, Laura Peek, Tiffany Schluter, Paige Smith, Holly Tillman, and Tiffany Washington. They are coached by David Martin and assistant Sandi Thomas.
The sixth annual Ernest Biles Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by Atlanta South 75 Travel Center was held on May 16 with 75 golfers participating. The tournament organizers met their goal of raising $15,000, which will go to the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Carolyn Hammond Francis; John R. Gaston, 73; Mrs. Frankie Prater Henderson, 67; Mrs. Dorothy Ruth Lawson Hicks, 52; Ms. Arnecia Davita Stewart, 25; Kenny M. Wise, 51.
News from 30 years ago:
A ribbon cutting ceremony for American Woodmark’s 35,000-square-foot addition to its Jackson plant was held Friday by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce.
Roger Waldrop has been named chairman of the 1991-92 United Way Campaign in Butts County.
Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Adams celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family luncheon at Macon’s Idle Hour Country Club.
The R& R Clothing Outlet, Robin Cochran, owner, is now open for business at 119 E. Second Street.
In an amateur photography contest sponsored by Indian Springs and High Falls state parks, Rita Lunsford of Jackson won the $50 first prize offered by McIntosh State Bank.
Mark Cocchi and Keith Davis won first prize in the fishing tournament sponsored by the Worthville Fire Department. Their catch weighed nine pounds, seven ounces.
Deaths during the week: Lionisha Andrew Barkley, 1; Rev. Bradley E. Freeman, 67; William Aaron Lowery, 74; Randy Mann, 25; Mrs. Ethel Harper Stapleton, 89.
News from 40 years ago:
Anne and Mona Dorminy have joined the sales team of Dover Realty as sales associates.
W.H. Kitchens is the champion tomato grower of the week, with a 1 pound, 14-ounce monster of the “Delicious” variety.
The Exchange Club is undertaking a program to put smoke detectors in the homes of the elderly.
Kay Pinckney, employed by the Daily Journal of Caracas, Venezuela, has been awarded a decoration, Order of Merit in Work, by the country’s president.
Thomas R. McKinnon will compete in the American Trucker’s rodeo in Indianapolis.
Deuce Williamson, a consistent motocross winner, has signed a contract to ride with the Kawasaki “Green Team.”
Deaths during the week: Wells Richard Singleton, 75; George Thomas Harkness, 69; Carl Lee Flock, 77.
News from 50 years ago:
Ronnie Adams received his Eagle Scout award in ceremonies last week. Rev. David Black and Billy Crums are Scoutmasters for Troop 80.
A CVAE (Coordinated Vocational Academic Education) program will be added to the JHS curriculum this fall.
James M. Mangham has retired after 37 years with Dundee Mills.
Local 4-H members taking part in a Dog Care and Training School at the University of Georgia were Cathye Cochran, Kim Schroeder, Jenny Saunders, Kathy Maddox, and Tony Trimble.
A contract has been let for resurfacing 16.78 miles on U.S. Hwy. 23 between Jackson and McDonough.
Among the 4-H’ers taking part in Camp Fulton’s Junior Achievement Week were Scott Hoard, Jenny Saunders, Roslyn Davis, William Henry, Bobby Browning, James Ross, Bobby Pinckney, Henry Kitchens, Julia Ann Ridgeway.
Deaths during the week: Asa Jerome Grant, 78; Edward Pulliam; Samuel Joseph Westbury Sr., 82; Joe McDowell Jr., 31.
