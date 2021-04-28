News from 10 years ago:
A manhunt for a suspect believed to have killed his wife and her 10-year-old niece in their Butts County home ended Sunday when the man went with his parents to the Henry County Jail to turn himself in. Herman Lenard Jackson III, 43, faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children in the deaths of his wife, Penny Phillips, 41, and Phillips’ 10-year-old niece, who investigators say she had adopted.
The Dauset Trails Nature Center held its 11th Annual Bluebirds and Bluegrass Festival on Sunday, April 23, and counted 2,660 guests who accepted the invitation to come enjoy music, exhibitors with information and goods, food, and friends in the natural setting of Dauset Trails.
Traveling 3 million miles is quite a feat. Driving a truck on the job for 3 million safe miles is even more remarkable. Philip Johnson of Jackson was recently recognized for that accomplishment on April 11 by his employer, Marten Transport, Ltd.
Two members of the Henderson Middle School faculty have been selected for awards by the Georgia College and State University John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Melissa Griffin will be honored as the Outstanding Departmental Major for the Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership, and Jay Homan will receive the Deana Burgess Award for Outstanding Partner in Teacher Preparation for 2011.
The new Friends of the Library organization in Butts County is exploring possibilities for preserving — and perhaps restoring — the Hawkes Children’s Library Building, which stands across College Street from the current Jackson-Butts County Public Library.
City leaders in Jackson are finalizing design plans for the veterans memorial park planned for a small, triable-shaped piece of property on Third Street.
At the April 16 reunion of the Jackson High School Class of 1955, Gloria Annette Williamson Prater was presented with an honorary diploma from Jackson High School. She was in 7th grade at JHS when she had to drop out due to illness and was bedridden by 13 years and unable to attend school. In 1967 she completed the requirements for and got her GED.
The Mimosa Garden Club installed its new officers: Myra Potteiger, president; Anne O’Neal, vice president; Phyllis DeLay, second vice-president; Betty Herbert, secretary; Ellen Brewer, treasurer; Gerry Wright, parliamentarian.
Deaths during the week: Katherine Ruth Bradberry, 89; Betty Lee Parker, 76.
News from 20 years ago:
Jim Bagley, band director at Jackson High School for the past 10 years, has announced he is leaving JHS at the end of the year. Bagley has accepted the position of Director of Bands at Henry County High School.
One of Jackson’s best known businessmen, Rufus Adams, was recognized at the Georgia Wildlife Federation’s 38th annual Conservation Achievement Awards Banquet on April 19. Adams received the Special Conservation Achievement Award for Soil, Water and Wildlife.
Judy and Dan Dunn were recently named Volunteers of the Month for the South Metro Red Cross. The Dunns have volunteered with the American Red Cross since 1994. They respond to local disasters such as house fires, and national disasters such as hurricanes.
The Leadership Butts County class of 2001 held a graduation dinner on April 16. Members include Marvin Mangham, Gene Pope, Gaye Grant, Larry Welch, Wesley Baker, Lucinda Tingle, Kay Duke, Wanda Greene, Alan Volskay, Jeremy Hilderbrand, Becky Garrard, Amber Ferris, Nancy Curtis, Barbara Pridgen, Dawson Heath, Denise Lawton, Ben Hamilton, Heather Raney, Mitch McEwen, Susan Redding, Glenn Suggs, Cindy Foster, and Tina Harper.
Kiwanis District Governor Dr. Ted Harris presented a Hixson Award to J. Gilmer Morris Sr. on behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Jackson. The Hixson is named after the first president of Kiwanis and recognizes a $1,000 donation to fight iodine deficiency.
The Jeptha Chapter No. 252 Order of Eastern Star honored 25-year members Ms. Jane Joyner, Ms. Lemma Ingram, Ms. Frances Horton, Mr. W. J. Horton, Ms. Helen Haymons, and Ms. Alice Faulkner at its meeting on April 26.
Julianna Kimball, 11, the daughter of Susan and John Kimball of Butts County will appear as a member of the Griffin Ballet’s Junior Company during the Griffin Ballet Theatre’s spring production of “Coppela<’ on May 4-6 at the Griffin Auditorium.
McIntosh State Bank has announced the promotion of Sandi F. Roberts to Vice President — Operations. Roberts lives in Jackson with her family.
Willie Talmadge, 8, of Jenkinsburg, won first place in the coloring contest sponsored by Butts County and McIntosh State Bank during National County Government Week. He received a $50 savings bond. Riley Newman, 9, won second place and received a $25 savings bond. Both are third graders at North Mulberry Elementary School.
Deaths during the week: Viola H. Burgess, 90; Margie Byars Churchwell, 88; James Michael Graves, 55; Mrs. Gina Lynn Herbert, 40; Mrs. Frances Johnston Horton, 78; Marshall Terrell Sims, 40; Ronald Stewart, 58.
News from 30 years ago:
By a vote of 3-2, the Butts County Commissioners Monday night turned down a proposal for a county-owned solid waste disposal system.
Emily Hamlin won the Horticultural Sweepstakes award at the Lawn and Garden Show held last weekend.
Brian Whitmire of Henderson Middle School has won the essay contest held during Soil and Water Stewardship Week.
In an essay contest sponsored by the local DAR chapter, Annie Partain won the top prize, with Angie Partain, second; Marcie Glidewell, third, and Ashley Greer, fourth. Their subject was, “What the Bill of Rights Means to Me.”
The Red Letter, Jackson High School’s student newspaper, won first prize at the Georgia Scholastic Press Association meeting at the University of Georgia.
Michelle Carmichael of the JHS tennis team has been crowned regional champion, defeating the top-seeded player from Perry in the finals.
Deaths during the week: Fred Barbour 79; Margaret C. Barbour, 68; Walter Eugene (Gene) Blue, 72; Mrs. Madge Maddox Pickett, 83; Henry Wilson Pullin; Mrs. Ruth Grier Sidney, 69; Thomas Marion Washington, 87.
News from 40 years ago:
Tim Kersey has been chosen Outstanding Youth of the Month by the Jackson Exchange Club.
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hamlin on Keys Ferry Road has been named Yard of the Month.
Sharon Spurling, with pledges totaling $384.75, was the champion fund raiser in the Bike-A-Thon for the Cystic Fibrosis drive.
Charles Heath has purchased the Fireworks Woodstove Company on Second Street from Duff King.
Larry and Lucia Fletcher, owners of Fletcher Hardware, report their firm is now affiliated with ACE Hardware Corporation.
Deaths during the week: Charles I. Winand; Hamlin S. Gunnels Sr.; Mrs. Carlistia Seymour Barnes.
News from 50 years ago:
Francis Holland is the new president of the Jackson Kiwanis Club; David Black and Sandy Sanvidge, vice presidents; Lou Moelchert, treasurer.
A judging team composed of Maralyn, Saralyn and Julia Ann Ridgeway won top honors in the Spring Dairy Day judging contest in Athens.
Rev. Donald L. Folsom of First Baptist Church is conducting a lay evangelism school in Costa Mesa, Cal.
Charles Respress, private first class, has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroism in Vietnam in 1969.
Jackson Postmaster John P. Hunt announces that effective May 16, stamps will cost 8 cents and post cards will go up from 5 cents to 6 cents.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Davis returned this week from London, a trip won by Mr. Davis for his sales record with Polk Tire Company.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mittie Meadows, 84; Cary Dan Thomason, 22.
