News from 10 years ago:
In a flurry of appointments traditionally made at the first of the year, the Butts County Board of Commissioners re-elected District V Commissioner Roger McDaniel to be its chairman for another year. District IV Commissioner Keith Douglas was elected vice-chairman.
A divided Lamar County planning commission on Monday voted to table a recommendation on rezoning nearly 100 acres of land owned by the Butts County Industrial Development Authority, which is asking to rezone the portion of its Riverview Business Park that lies within Lamar County to ready the site for potential development.
With the launch of its new mobile web site, the Jackson Progress-Argus and its sister papers from Southern Community Newspapers Inc., will be using new tools to reach readers on the go — through their smartphones.
Members of the Butts County Genealogical Society learned about the importance of formulating and publishing their very own autobiographies during a talk given by guest speaker Ed Grisamore on Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Jackson-Butts County Library.
Jackson city council members Mitch McEwen, Theodore Patterson and Beth Weaver were given their oaths of office Tuesday from retired judge Byron Smith.
The underground gas pipeline project that has resulted in miles of green tubing laying across Butts County is approximately halfway complete, according to an Atlanta Gas Light spokeswoman, and should be finished by late spring or early summer of this year.
Five members of one family gathered on Christmas Eve to bake and decorate cookies at the home of Becky Merritt in Jackson. The family members included Ethel Mullins, 83, Becky Merritt, 60, Debbie Lunsford, 40, Austin Lunsford, 12, and Maddie and Addie Lunsford, 2.
Deaths during the week: Rema Antoinette Ham Brownlee, 97; Queenie Mae (Robinson) Richard, 69; Mrs. Joanne Sealock, 73; Mrs. Juanita Genevieve Huston Cecil, 86; Roy Staples Jr., 78.
News from 20 years ago:
Investigators from the Butts County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of the first homicide of the new year at an address off of Cenie Road in Indian Springs on Friday, Jan. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival they discovered the body of Andrew Pye, 38. dead from a bullet wound to the upper chest area. Quintrel Russell, 17, of Cenie Road, was arrested and has been charged with felony murder.
Approximately four inches of snow fell across Butts County on Jan. 2-3, with drifts as thick as six inches. most residents were well prepared for the event thanks to weather reports that were right on the money for once. No major accidents or outages were reported in the county.
The reward money has increased for two instances of animal cruelty in Butts County. Two tortured animals — one cat and one dog — were found abandoned in Flovilla last November.
A familiar face returned to the seat of the Chairman of the Butts County Board of Commissioners on Monday night. Eddie Travis, who has been on the board since 1985, has served as chairman numerous times before. Grover McEntyre was re-elected vice chairman.
On Wednesday, Jan. 2, the Jackson City Council met at the Municipal Building with family and friends in attendance to mark the swearing in of Mayor Charlie Brown and councilmen Lewis Sims and Harold “Doc” McMichael by Magistrate Judge Jim Trimble.
The month of May this year belongs to three-year-old Hanna Keith, the daughter of J.V. and Donna Keith of Butts County. Hanna is featured in the first annual Henry Medical Center Baby Calendar for May.
Anna Daniel, daughter of Millard and Mary Frances Daniel of Jackson, recently had the honor of attending National 4-H Congress. Anna became a delegate by being the 2001 state winner in the Sheep Project.
Deaths during the week: Roy Allen Sr. 62; Mrs. Edith Preston Britton, 84; Gerald Walter Keldie, 44; Mrs. Carolyn Maddox Moore, 91; Mrs. Carolyn Smith Nevitt, 78; Mrs. Sarah Burford O’Neal, 97; Mrs. Emily Onree Norris Singley, 82; Mrs. Dorothy Reed Schwemberger, 89; Mrs. Mary Lillian Vater, 73.
News from 30 years ago:
A snowfall that began Saturday evening and continued into Sunday, measuring six to eight inches, made a virtual snowman of Butts County over the weekend, causing traffic tie-ups and electrical outages, but creating a wonderland for the children.
Butts County Sheriff Billy Leverette says the county needs a new jail “desperately” to replace the current jail built in 1937.
Lee McMurry ad Stephanie Castellana are now associate brokers with Dover Realty Co., Inc.
Insta-Tax Inc. of Covington has opened a Jackson office on Macon Avenue.
John and Margaret Sherrell have been given certificates of appreciation for their work in remapping parts of the Jackson Cemetery.
Larry Duke, chaplain at Central Georgia Rehabilitation Hospital in Macon, was on a missionary trip to the Russia Ukraine when the county declared its independence.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Sarah J. Bunn; Roy Allison (R.A.) Cook, 65; Mrs. Ernestine Culbreth Glass, 80; Grigue Lee Grant, 96.
News from 40 years ago:
Roy Goff is president of the Jackson Downtown Development Authority; Jerry McLaurin, vice president; Richard Milam, secretary-treasurer; members, Grover Arline, James McCormick, Pete Malone, Benny Dover.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club celebrated its 60th birthday Tuesday evening.
Jackson attorney Benjamin B. Garland was honored at a reception upon completing 50 years of law practice.
Rev. Bill Coleman of Barnesville is the new pastor of Calvary Baptist Church.
The Samford University A Capella Choir will sing at the First Baptist Church on January 30.
William and Walter Bell, brothers, were presented service pins by the Indian Springs plant of Avondale Mills; William for 35 years of service, Walter for 20.
Deaths during the week: Oscar Lee Cooper; Mrs. Willie Ruth Singley Cleveland,; Mrs. Esperanza Deraney, 51; Mrs. Grace Epps; Relious Keith; Hugh Thompson Lane; Jerry Billy Postoak, 21; Edgar Eugene Waits, 60; Arthur G. Walberg, 87.
News from 50 years ago:
The city of Jackson is investigating the possibility of a water processing plant on the Towaliga River.
Robert Griffin, star JHS running back, has signed a scholarship to the University of Chattanooga.
Ralph Ivey of Rome, president of the Georgia District of Kiwanis International, addressed the local club Tuesday night at its 50th anniversary.
Glen Staples, FHA county supervisor, says that farm loans have quadrupled in Butts County since 1968.
Mrs. Gladys Wilson gave an address on “Americanism” at the January meeting of the local DAR chapter.
Don McKibben, a guard on the JHS team, has been named an honorable mention for the Class AA All-Star team.
Deaths during the week: Archie Holland, 35; Mrs. Vera Smith White, 87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.