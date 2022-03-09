News from 10 years ago:
Since its top choice for the job of county administrator backed out of the running, the Butts County Board of Commissioners has been tackling other, higher priorities, according to board chairman Roger McDaniel. The board interviewed and named Rick Eckert the sole finalist for the job in December, but Eckert withdrew from consideration in January.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce announced former Jackson Mayor Charlie Brown and Central Georgia EMC President George L. Weaver as the 32nd and 33rd members of the Butts County Hall of Fame at the chamber’s annual banquet Saturday night. Deborah Rivers, Pat Hamlin and Laura LaChapelle received Shining Light Awards, Butts Men of Action received the Organization of the Year Award, Rental Solutions won the Business of the Year Award, the Citizen of the Year Award was presented to J. Michael Brewer, and the Employee of the Year Award was giving to 11 individuals who helped with the construction of the Veterans Memorial Park in Jackson: Laura Brewer, Troy Smith, Chris Mercer, Dawson Heath, Perry Ridgeway, Chip Garrison, David Lunsford, Greg Mattison, R.L. Scott, Greg Tallman, and Glen Williams.
Jackson High School senior Jo Jo Kersey is this year’s STAR Student, and he honored Jodi Braswell as his STAR Teacher.
Jake Godin, a 17-year-old senior at Strong Rock Christian in Locust Grove, was recently named the STAR Student at his school. He parents are Jared and Linda Godin.
The Butts County Board of Education formally voted Monday to reduce the system’s work and school calendars by six days for the 2012-2013 budget year, as it grappled with an impending funding deficit.
In its second year of competition, Jackson High School’s Science Olympiad team placed in five separate events in region competition on Feb. 18. Eleven students worked on a total of 11 individual and team events. Brent Greer and Zach Trotter placed 2nd in the “Forestry” competition. Tyler Camp and Brett Wise placed 4th in “Towers.” Greer also placed 6th in an event called “Dynamic Planet. Danielle Batterash and Trotter placed 8th in “Disease Detectives.” Stephanie Chan and Tierra Dewberry placed 10th in “Water Quality.” Other team members included Sharon Chan, Jon Wedemeier, Alissa Schwindel, and Taylor Earnhart.
The Butts County branch of the NAACP recently announced the winners of this year’s Saving Our Sons and Sisters Athletic Awards. Jackson High senior Jarvis Sheppard and freshman Daniella Husband were the winners.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Walker, 74.
News from 20 years ago:
Jackson High School senior Katie Hemmann was named this year’s STAR Student. She named Hunter Cole as her STAR Teacher.
Butts County Parks and Recreation inducted the late Farris “Choppy” King, Homer Williams, and Danny Blue into the Hall of Fame on Feb. 25. They also honored coached Keith Thompson and Jeff Loftin with 10 Year Service Awards, and the 20 Year Sponsor Awards went to Bank of America, City Pharmacy, Jackson Drug Company, Jackson Progress-Argus, May and Carter Oil Company, McIntosh State Bank, Parrish Drug Company, and Webb’s Thriftown. The 2001 Community Service Awards were presented to Mack Davis of the Van Deventer Foundation, Bob Ryan of Atlanta South Travel Center, and Allen Byars of Hickory Hill Golf Course.
The Jackson Progress-Argus team took 1st place in the 8-10-year-old girls basketball league and they were also the tournament champions. The team was coached by Linda Sims and the players were Eboni Keith, Chamice Thurman, Sha’Ron Forte, Jasmine Smith, Macy Barnes, Erika Bernhardt, and Mariah Jester.
The Carmichael Insurance team took 2nd place in the 8-10-year-old girls basketball league and also in the tournament. The team was coached by Mitzi Storey and team members were Brittany Pulliam, Mary Lou Toney, Alyssa Martin, Meredith Barrington, Adeline Barrington, LaErin Smith, and April Greer.
North Mulberry Elementary School students worked hard and then jumped hard to raise funds for the American Heart Association during the school’s annual Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser. The students raised over $8,000 — the most ever raised by the school.
Deaths during the week: Harold Lane Duke, 69; Mrs. Mary Shelton Feno, 61; Mrs. Marjorie Elizabeth Schairer Glasco, 73; Ms. Myra Green, 92; Mrs. Lorine Boyd Mitchell, 83.
News from 30 years ago:
The Elizabeth Harris period gardens at the Indian Spring Hotel was featured in the Spring issue of Georgia Journal.
The Jackson High concert band competed in the district six band festival Friday in Morrow and won an “excellent” rating.
Pedal Works held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for its new business on Holly Street. Bob Cooper and Darla Williams are its owners.
Georgia’s beer tax netted Butts County $99,541.60 in 1991.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club will hold a flea market sale Saturday, April 4, at its clubhouse on South Mulberry Street.
The JHS boys track team finished fourth in the Griffin invitational meet last Saturday, with 42 points. Douglas won with 108 points, Griffin had 71 and Northside Warner Robins, 55.
Deaths during the week: Donald Cary Blair, 72; Gaither Eugene Briggs, 55; Eddie B. Fuller, 71; Mrs. Frances Biles Pinson, 76.
News from 40 years ago:
Rev. Kenneth E. Whitehurst is the new pastor of Jackson First Assembly of God Church on East Third Street.
Beginning next week, Sylvan Grove Hospital will have a four-bed intensive care unit.
Winners in the Dauset Trails kite competition last week were Chrsitina Coe, Shelley Stewart, and Ross Duke.
Winning first place in the Cloverleaf 4-H district competition were Michael Jones, Ronnie Simmons and Volecia McDowell.
Winners in the Girl Scout bake contest sponsored by Central Georgia EMC were Angela Ledford, Jill Drake, Mary Loftin, Renarta Watkins, Candiluz Moreno, and Kim Carter.
Three lawn mowers were stolen from Jackson business houses during the past week.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Frances Naomia Fears Aycock, 33; Mrs. Mattie Jo Pullin Gardenshire; Mrs. Margaret Hunter O’Neal; L.W. White Jr.; Infants: John Michael Jones; Shannon Nicole McMurray.
News from 50 years ago:
Ground was broke this week for the Jackson Christian Academy complex on a 10-acre site on Brownlee Road.
Local girls appearing in the play, “Rip Van Winkle,” at Atlanta’s Community Playhouse include Lindy Mackey, Kay Mackey, Kibbie Car, Alice Potts, Kathy Crockarell.
Lt. Tommy Carmichael, stationed in Germany, won a bronze medal in a giant slalom competition in Austria with 80 contestants.
The Jackson B&PW Club will observe its 20th anniversary at its March meeting.
Mrs. George Head recounted a history of the Jackson Garden Club at its February meeting. The club was founded in 1925, the first garden club in Butts County.
Faye Mills has been elected secretary of the Georgia Hairdressers Association, Affiliate No. 15.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Jack Bass, 53; Joseph Brandon Crawley, 69; Saumuel Marvin Ridgeway, 84; Mrs. Lizzie Waldrop, 87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.