News from 10 years ago:
Additional enforcement tools, additional manpower, and additional software are going to be needed to beef up the Butts County Community Services Department. the unit’s director, Douglas Manning, told commissioners on Monday. The department will also need to be reorganized to better define its multiple roles within county government — from issuing licenses and permits, to planning and zoning, to managing property bought by the county at tax sales.
Cities in Butts County are recognizing Friday, Feb. 17, as Arbor Day 2012. Jenkinsburg city officials will be planting a tree at city hall at 11 a.m., the city of Flovilla will be planting trees in honor of past council members at 11:30 a.m., and the city of Jackson will host a tree-planting ceremony at 1 p.m.
Jackson Elementary School fourth-grader Rachel Waldrop won the Butts County Schools Spelling Bee Friday, competing against Aatif Ahmed of Henderson Middle School, Bailey Christian of Stark Elementary, and Sydney Goins of Daughtry Elementary. Waldrop correctly spelled “brochure” to clinch the title.
The property owned by the Butts County Board of Education, previously known as North Mulberry Academy, will be surveyed in the coming weeks, the first of a three-step process that the board hopes will culminate in the sale of the vacated school building.
Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Richard Milam was recently named one of Georgia’s top-rated lawyers in the 2012 edition of “Georgia’s Top-Rated Lawyers.”
Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. customers pay less for their electricity than other Georgians, according to a recently released study conducted by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC).
After winning rezoning for the part of its proposed Riverview Business Park that lies within Lamar County last month, officials with the Butts County Development Authority are crafting and reviewing development guidelines to steer planning within the park.
On Monday, Feb, 6, 4-H youths, leaders and volunteers traveled to Atlanta for the 11th Annual Leadership Day and 4-H Day at the Capitol. Butts County was represented at this event by James Hicks, 4-H Northeast District President; William Hicks, 4-H Junior Board; Sarah Hicks, Master 4-H’er; and Ansley Hutcheson and Garrett Collins, Clovers & Company members.
Deaths during the week: Brent A. Mangham, 39; James Wesley “PaPa” Cook, 87; Ret. Sgt. Maj. Olin Lee Glaze, 79.
News from 20 years ago:
The audited financial statements for the Butts County Board of Commissioners’ fiscal year ending June 30, 2001 show that the county brought in $1.3 million less in anticipated revenue than anticipated and spent $303,742 more than it budgeted, resulting in a budget deficit of $606,199. The fund balance went from $327,394 in 2000 to negative $278,805 last year.
Teresa Cooper, county resident and reality TV star (Survivor Africa) was named the Butts County Citizen of the year at the annual Butts County Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 8. The late Elizabeth Watkins and Sherri Hudson were presented with Hall of Fame Awards.
After much discussion and study, the line indicating where Butts County ends and Henry County begins is going to be redrawn and put on the books. At a called meeting Monday night, the Butts County Board of Commissioners approved a map showing the new county line. Once the same map is approved by the board’s counterparts in Henry County, the new line will be given to local legislators, who will take it to the General Assembly for final approval.
North Mulberry Elementary School held its annual Spelling Bee on Friday with Casey Scarborough winning 1st place and Jennifer Card being named Runner-Up. Also taking part were Jordan Fuhrman, Matt Lee, Justin Munson, Brent Stewart, Kyle Rowland, Jeremy Lusk, Josh Barnes, Deanneane Williams, Terry Clendening, Kimberly Walker, Jessica Roberts, Kimberly Washington, Jessica Riddle, Courtney Yancy, Katie Ailing, Riley Newman, Doneque Phillips, Brittany Pulliam. LaErin Smith, and Tevin Smith.
Tara Marsh Jones, a former state Kiwanis Talent Show winner, performed at a recent Kiwanis Club meeting. She was accompanied on piano by her mother, Cathy Marsh.
Rebecca Leeanne Stanton of Jackson has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Valdosta State University.
Amanda Blair Walker of Jackson received her Associate degree in Interior Design during graduating exercises at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Dec. 15, 2001.
Deaths during the week: Rev. Paul Harold Corley, 75; John (J.T.) Foster, 71; Mrs. Jayne Larue Henderson Kleeb, 80; Reuben Lee Marshall Sr., 62; Mrs. Ethel Mae Stubbs, 80; Mrs. Grace Thomas Tornay, 92.
News from 30 years ago:
With over 325 attendees, the first Black Heritage Festival in the county’s history was declared a giant success Saturday at the Henderson Middle School campus.
More than 6,300 voters are qualified to case ballots March 3 on retention of the 1% special purpose sales tax. The tax will either remain at 6% or drop to 5%.
In a non-beauty contest held Saturday at Highway 36 Superette, “Mac” was chosen the “Ugliest Dog in Butts County.”
Casey Taylor and Celena McLaurin played last week with the district six Middle School Honor Band.
Harry Rotter and Mark Cole, co-chairmen of the event, have announced that the annual Kiwanis Art and Talent Showcase will be held on March 31.
The Jackson High School Band has been invited to perform at Sea World in Orlando, Fla. on April 3-6.
Deaths during the week: Ms. Kelly Leigh Folds, 33; Mrs. Louise Kimball Hinnant; Mrs. Theresa Renee French Johnson, 26.
News from 40 years ago:
The formation of an Optimist Club for Butts County is being studied, Marvin McEwen advises.
Weather delays have slowed construction on both the kindergarten and gymnasium, but they should be ready by fall, Superintendent Hutcheson advises.
The JHS chapter of VICA captured first place in the opening-closing competition at the Area Skills Olympics. Members are Randy Hutcheson, Yvonne Deraney, Gina Dooley, Scott Folsom, Cheryl Loftin, Tim Patterson, and Wesley James.
The local DAR chapter has awarded history medals to Kim Carter, Barry Hardy, Steve McMichael, and Laura Mangham.
The filming of his last movie, “Six Pack,” brought Kenny Rogers to High Falls, where he was greeted by local fans.
The Magnolia Garden Club presented a Bradford pear tree to Sylvan Grove Hospital in honor of Mrs. Elena Carter, who helped organize the club in 1971.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mollie Head Padgett, 92.
News from 50 years ago:
Glen Maddox has been named JHS’s STAR Student; Mrs. Nancy Houghtaling, STAR Teacher; Stanley Maddox, Young Man of the Year; Warren Smith, Outstanding Farmer of the Year.
Addison-Rudesal has opened a sash and door plant in Jackson and is expected to produce 100,000 units within the next six months.
James Floyd, Sylvan Grove administrator, has resigned to accept a position at Metropolitan Eye Hospital in Atlanta.
Poloron Homes has produced its first mobile home in the Jackson plant. Plans are to produce 10 units daily.
Luther Byars retired this week after 49 years with the local Avondale Mills plant and Flem Brooks with 30 years.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mary Lou Ingram O’Neal, 73; Thomas J. Jackson, 99; Mrs. Archye Spier Compton, 82; Mrs. Erye Irene Thaxton Cook, 73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.