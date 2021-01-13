News from 10 years ago:
A blanket of snow and ice fell on Butts County — and much of north and central Georgia — overnight Sunday, into Monday, leaving streets coated, and government offices and businesses shut down for a day or more.
Butts County authorities were searching last week for a suspect who tried to rob a Brookwood Avenue gas station Thursday night. A person reportedly entered the Citgo station at 1314 Brookwood Ave. around 10 p.m. on Jan. 6, brandishing a pistol. The clerk at the store secured himself in the office of the gas station and called 911. One shot was fired from the pistol during the attempted robbery, but no one was hurt.
Marie King retired at the end of 2019 after managing the Jackson High School lunchroom since the current high school on Harkness Street was built in 1989. Before that, she had worked at the old Jackson High School-Jackson Elementary School Cafeteria, which was demolished last year, since 1975.
A teenager was struck by a vehicle while walking along West Third Street in Jackson on Friday. Authorities did not identify the teen, but said he was 14 years old. The boy was conscious and alert when medical personnel arrived, and complained of back pain and suffered abrasions. He was flow by helicopter to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.
The Jenkinsburg City Council unanimously approved an Arbor Day Proclamation at their Dec. 28 meeting. The proclamation is the last link in the chain of procedures for Tree City recognition for Jenkinsburg. Jackson and Flovilla are already Tree Cities.
Butts County Board of Education members Millard Daniel, Bobby Craven, and Earnest Battle were sworn into office by Butts County Probate Judge Vicki Johnston just prior to the BOE’s Jan. 3 meeting.
“The Women of the House,” by Jackson author Jane Anne Mallet Settle, has been named Finalist in the General History category of the 2010 Best Book Awards sponsored by USA Book News.
Dr. Margaret Calhoon, of the Georgia Power Company, was the featured speaker at the Partners for Smart Growth meeting on Jan. 6. Calhoon was invited to speak about the background of the Lloyd Shoals Dam, which created Jackson Lake and was a early exambple of business vision with its beginnings in Butts County.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Commissioners elected Harry Marett as chairman of the board; Grover McEntyre as vice chairman; and appointed Michael O’Quinn as county attorney.
The Secretary of the Navy approved a request to establish a Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) unit at Jackson High School beginning July 1, 2001. Superintendent Dr. Alan White credited board member Roland Lee and JHS Principal Keith Cowne for getting the request approved.
John Lunsford began his first term as state representative for the 109th District, which includes Butts County.
Butts County will receive a $10,000 grant for local recreation programs for being the most improved on census forms returned (64%) for the McIntosh Trail Regional Development Center.
Jared Mullis, Clint Patrick, Chantell Petty, and Hope Phillips will participate in the University of Georgia’s annual High School Honor Band Clinic.
John and Edna Long of Flovilla celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 30.
Deaths during the week: John R. Attaway, 83; Timothy Eugene Bailey, 4 months; Mille Mae Benton, 89; Mattie Childers, 64; Valentina Diffley, 95; Bessie Dukes, 100; Glenda Freeman, 39; Margaret Gardner, 94; Charles James, 71; Tandy Ledford, 34; Laura W. Lunsford, 85; Benjamin Myricks, 75; Emma Rawls, 95; Angie Robinson, 36; Carolyn Short, 35; Donald Sullivan, 57; Ida Mae Tanner, 71; Sara Thurston, 89.
News from 30 years ago:
Byrd Garland will lead the Butts County Chamber of Commerce in 1991, and will be assisted by these officers: Al Cook, Miriam Duffey, and Brenda Branan.
Antiques, Gifts and Collectibles, Jackson’s newest retail business, had its grand opening Jan. 10 at 34 N. Mulberry Street.
Tommy Pressley will succeed Rick Ballard, retired, as chairman of the Butts County Board of Education in 1991.
Mrs. Elizabeth Watkins will again head the Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary in 1991, serving with Allene Hinkle, vice president; Kathleen Knight, treasurer; and Eleanor Varnadore, secretary.
Jackson Mayor Wilson Bush promises that Jackson’s business district will be well-lighted in 1991, with “snow flakes” and “Christmas trees” carrying out the theme.
Jackson High’s football coach, Kenny Moore, says he has turned down an offer to coach at Americus High School and that he will coach the Red Devils again in 1991.
Deaths during the week: Palmer H. Ansley, 63; Mrs. Mollie McElheney; Billy Price, 64; Clarence Shelnut, 83; Ms. Ella Pearl Thurman, 39.
News from 40 years ago:
The Space Odyssey Game Room, located on the square and operated by Bill Reasor and Larry Moore, is Jackson’s newest business.
Allen Byars is singing this weekend at Buckner’s Family Restaurant.
Barbara Fisher is the new director of nursing at Sylvan Grove Hospital. She formerly was employed at the Monroe County Hospital.
Construction of the new Jackson Fire Department station on Holly Street has begun and should be completed by early summer, Mayor C.B. Brown announced.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas R. Sims celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 4 with a reception at their Jenkinsburg home.
The Rev. W. T. Brown Jr. will head the Jackson branch of the NAACP. Charlie A. Jackson will be vice president; Mrs. Sandra K. McCrary, secretary; Mrs. Corene E. Clark, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Francis E. Willard, 55; Mrs. Maybelle Huddleston Gilbert, 80; Mrs. Maude Mapes Badcock, 80; Miss Mary Jean Fletcher, 24.
News from 50 years ago:
A chapter of the Junior Beta Club has been established at Henderson Junior High, with Janet Robison as president; Larry Smith, vice president; Denise McMichael, secretary; and Kenneth Norsworthy, treasurer.
Fees for collecting garbage in the city of Jackson are being raised from $1 to $2 for residences.
A cache of tires and batteries taken from the Interstate 75/Ga. Highway 36 interchange has been discovered in Griffin.
Ralph Barron, of Barnesville, has been named chairman of the McIntosh Trail Area Planning and Development Commission.
Mrs. Ennis O’Neal gave an interesting program on “Something Old and Something New in Your Garden,” at the January meeting of the Mimosa Garden Club.
Deaths during the week: Bert Tammany Kitchen Sr., 60; Mrs. Harriet Elrod Barbee, 85; Mrs. Maude Williamson, 90; Carl A.R. Duff, 63.
