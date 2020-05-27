News from 10 years ago:
Under a new county budget proposal floated Monday, Butts County employees would not be asked to close offices early on Wednesdays this fall, but they would lose 10 paid holidays. In an effort to shrink a budget gap of more than $1 million, county officials are trying to find a way to shave $300,000 from Butts County’s payroll.The Butts County Board of Education received public input regarding the option of a four-day school week through the results of a survey conducted online and by paper ballots May 18-24. Moving from a five-day week to a four-day week would be projected to save the Butts County school system $496,580.
The Jackson High School Drama Department recently offered Butts County residents a free evening of laughter and entertainment, during a performance of short plays and sketches dubbed, “That Drama Thing,” at Rufus Adams Auditorium.
The city of Jackson will soon be debt free, Mayor Charlie Brown said. City water bills are also about to get cheaper. The city council voted last week to use $2.1 million from its reserve fund to pay off a bond floated in 1993 for improvements to the Southside and Yellow River Creek sewer plants.
Sacred music filled the sanctuary of Jackson United Methodist Church on Thursday, but it wasn’t coming from the church organ or choir. The Jackson High School chorus and handbell groups capped off the 2009-2010 school year with a performance that included a selection of religious and patriotic music.
A Butts County Schools bus driver, and a bus monitor, have been fired after reportedly leaving a 4-year-old on a bus for more than five hours last week, while it was parked at the driver’s home.
Spurred by the disappearance and deterioration of Butts County landmarks, a meeting was held on Thursday, May 13, to discuss plans and strategies to create a historic district for Jackson.
Jonathan Wilson, a four-year player for the Jackson High School Red Devils baseball team, completed a successful first season with the Truett McConnell Bears. He was named Freshman of the Year by the National Christian College Athletic Association South Region.At the Jackson High School Honors Program May 13, Sandra Haisten of the Butts County Life Enrichment Team (LET) recognized the 73 students who had achieved perfect attendance through the entire 2009-2010 school year.
Deaths during the week: Ms. C. Jewel Biles, 89; Mrs. Sara Frances “Sis” Polk Biles, 93; Mrs. Betty Jim Bedingfield Burch, 81; Andrew Joseph Buggs Jr,, 74; Patsy Joyce Young Whiten, 67; Mrs. Ruth Weems Hollis, 86.
News from 20 years ago:
Brad Johnson, director of Butts County Emergency Services, reported an unusually busy week for his department. On a normal day, they average eight-10 calls. Last Thursday they had 22 and last Sunday they had 17.
A Butts County man has been charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. John Wilson Wallace, 21, was charged in the May 19 slaying of his wife, Samantha Sears Wallace, age 19.
Flovilla Water Department Chairman Henry Henderson reported to the city council on May 16 that the city has been forced to buy water from the Butts County Water Department over the last month. The reason for the water shortage is due to the extreme heat and drought conditions.
Despite wild rumors to the contrary, no human in Butts County has rabies. Several local residents have begun taking rabies inoculation shots as a precaution, though, after a rabid raccoon transmitted the disease to a puppy several weeks ago in the Stark area. The puppy came into contact with several people before it began showing signs of rabies and was destroyed by Butts County Animal Control.
Keith Cowne, principal of Jackson High School, confirmed this week that the school’s Georgia High School Graduation Test scores are up for the third straight year.
Butts County recently received a check from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency in the amount of $13,788.61. The payment represents the county’s reimbursement for damages incurred during the ice storm that struck in January of this year.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has authorized Lambert Sand and Gravel Company to dredge portions of the Yellow and South Rivers. The work should begin soon, and will take place over a three-year period.Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary honored the staff of SGH on May 10 in observance of National Nurses Week. The nurses were presented corsages by auxiliary members.
Officer Darrell Clark, a resident of Flovilla, recently was named the Employee of the Quarter by the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison.
Laurie Carroll of Jackson was named to the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Georgia College and State University during honors day ceremonies April 28.
Celena Lura McLaurin received her diploma from Berry College during spring commencement exercises on Saturday, April 29. McLaurin graduated with a bachelor of science degree in animal science with a minor in equine science.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Emma Ben Allen, 98; Mrs. Samantha Kay Sears Wallace, 19.
News from 30 years ago:
Terri Thomas, valedictorian of the 1990 JHS senior class, has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Georgia Association of Educators.
Rev. Stephen Nelms will head the Jackson Kiwanis Club into the 1990-91 year, along with Jim Westbury and Byrd Garland, vice-presidents, and Tom Kirby, treasurer.
Recently installed as officers of the William McIntosh Chapter, DAR, were Mrs. Harold Jackson, regent; Julia Ann Farrigan and Kathleen Pinckney, vice regents; Mrs. Leroy O’Neal, treasurer; Frances Pierce, secretary.
Will Ridgeway has been named president of the JHS Honor Society; Dan Zant, vice president; Holly Mangham, secretary; Michael Carter, treasurer.
Judy Pulliam has retired from Dundee Mills’ Jackson plant after 27 years of service.Laree Lofton, one of the state’s top gymnasts, has signed a grant-in-aid with Georgia College in Milledgeville.
Deaths during the week: James Melvin Bates, 77; Mrs. Myrtle Smith Bush, 79; Randy Lee Crawley, 26; Joseph J. Neal, 63; Grady C. Smith, 73; David Watson, 25.
News from 40 years ago:
Barbara Jean O’Quinn and Susan Henry have been presented Outstanding Achievement Awards by the Jackson BP&W Club.
Ranie Rosser of Indian Springs Street recently found a balloon in her front yard that has been launched from Guntersville, Alabama.
Mrs. Virginia Williams is the new president of the Exchangette Club of Jackson;
Mrs. Cindy Vaughn, vice president; Mrs. Gail Burford, secretary; Mrs. Mary Ann Leverette, treasurer.
Benjamin M. Garland has been named president of the Macon Bar Association.Appearing in the Griffin production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” will be Kathy Morgan, Melinda Cook, Debbie Newson, Brian Jones.
Rev. W.C. James has been named Pastor of the Yer by the Jackson NAACP chapter.
Deaths during the week: Robert C. Price, 78; Mrs. Mamie S. Bivins, 87.
News from 50 years ago:
Alfred D. Fears has been named president of the Flint Bar Association; Ben Garland, vice president; Charles Haygood, secretary-treasurer.
Renee Smith has won a cash award in the Home Economics contest sponsored by the Central Georgia EMC.
The Ocmulgee Saddle Club will hold its first horse show June 14 at its new arena behind the Towaliga Community club house.A bolt of lightning, the only one from a brief rain squall, struck an aluminum boat Friday at Indian Springs State Park, injuring only slightly the two occupants.
The homes of Miss Ruby Land and Mr. and Mrs. Otis Hammond have been named Beauty Spots of the Week.
A southbound Southern Railway freight struck and demolished an empty feed trailer Monday at Jenkinsburg with the driver escaping injury.
Deaths during the week: Jim Henry Jenkins, 37; Mrs. Ila Younger Broome.
