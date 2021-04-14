News from 10 years ago:
With a share of as much as a projected $75 million a year or more over 10 years on the table, leaders across the 10-county region that includes Butts County are drawing up a project list that voters will be asked to approve in a new 1-cent transportation sale tax next year. Butts County leaders are expected to be pushing a project that would widen Ga. Highway 16 from I-75 to the Jackson city limits, and a project intended to smooth truck traffic in Jackson, that is also on the city’s wish list, and would include a railroad overpass.
The Butts County Courthouse is getting a fresh coat of paint, and by the end of the job, will look closer to the way it did when it was new. The 1898 building is being caulked and painted by Robert Williams of Griffin for $48,600.
Before heading off on their spring break, some Jackson High School students held a blood drive for the Metro Atlanta Chapter of the American Red Cross. The April 1 blood drive, which had 61 donors, was organized and directed by the JHS members of the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA).
Just ahead of Easter, Jackson First Baptist Church will stage an outdoor drama, “Via Dolorosa,” chronicling the last seven days in the life of Jesus Christ, from his triumphant entrance into Jerusalem to his crucifixion and resurrection.
Butts County Animal Control held a rabies and microchip clinic on Saturday, Mar. 26, in which rabies shots were given to almost 50 dogs — and a few cats — and more than 20 pets received microchips with identifying information.
The Butts County Sheriff’s Office hosted a “Citizens Handgun Safety class for 26 students on Saturday, Mar. 26. The class, led by Lt. Matt Garrison, involved classroom instruction in Georgia laws, property shooting techniques, and an afternoon of range practice at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison.
On the pleasant Saturday morning of April 9, plants and seeds were placed in the soil of the Butts County Community Garden in anticipation of bountiful harvests this summer. Plants were donated by Bonnie’s Plants, and seeds by Adams Briscoe Seed Company of Jackson. Debby Godlewski, Carl Finney, Al Jordan, Cady Hobbs, and Jake Hobbs did the planting.
Parishioners of St. Mary Mother of God Catholic church held a baby shower on April 10. But there was no mother present to open gifts, because the presents were for the “Mommy Store” at Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center in Jackson.
On April 2, the Dukes and Rigbys of Jackson participated in the first Africa Oasis 5K in Macon. Proceeds went to help the critical problem of unsafe water creating high risk in the lives of people throughout Africa.
Ethan Brewer, 6, of Jackson, placed third in the 1-mile race at the Macon Cherry Blossom Road Race on March 26. The race benefitted Wesley Glen Ministries, which serves adults with developmental disabilities. Michael Brewer, Ethan’s father, said his time was 8 minutes, 10 seconds, in his first-ever race, and he finished just a few seconds behind the second place finisher.
A group of students on Thursday worked to dismantle a battered boat full of blankets and lawn debris. Across Jackson, another group worked to paint a Mulberry Street home in need of a facelift. With 15 projects undertaken throughout the week of April 4-8, 130 young people and 45 adults participated in the Community Changers project, a collaboration involving four churches across three counties in which students spent their spring break lending a hand to those who could use one.
Deaths during the week: Edward Dwayne Cook, 59; Mary Hazel Bohannon Adams, 75; William Harold Craig, 78; Lenton “Len” Royce Thurston, 79.
News from 20 years ago:
After tow hours of discussion between city and county officials, it appears as though a referendum on renewing the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) could be held in September. Cities, county and the water authority would share an estimated $14.1 million from the one cent sales tax.
The Butts County School System started fiscal year 2001 with a$582,270.85 beginning balance. School Superintendent Dr. Alan White told the Board of Education at their April 9 meeting that the system should have an FY 2001 ending balance somewhere over $900,000.
Tammy Young is a volunteer with an impressive title. She is the Service Unit Director for Butts County for the Pine Valley Girl Scouts, as well as a Daisy Troop Leader. This is her first year volunteering with the Girl Scouts.
Thomas Felix, 21, of Jackson, died in a one-car accident on Keys Ferry Road just south of the Henry County line on April 11.
A bolt of lightning struck a huge pine tree in the McMichael Gas Company lot at Indian Springs on April 15. A root from the tree ran across the lot to the home of Grady and Summer Durden, where two TV’s, two VCR’s, a stove, electric plugs, and other items were ruined. The lightning also damaged the Durdens’ car and locked up the transmission. The Indian Springs Chapel, located next door, lost four antique stained glass windows from 1890, which cannot be reproduced.
Kindergarten students from Jackson and North Mulberry elementary schools enjoyed getting warm and fuzzy with the Easter Bunny at McIntosh State Bank’s annual egg hunt, held for all the children in the school system. The students carried home more than 6,000 eggs from the day’s events.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Venice Louise Hammock Braddy, 74; Mr. Calvin Maloney, 71; Master Jon Oncale; Mrs. Wilhelmeina Reamer, 91; Mr. William Asa Williams, 88.
News from 30 years ago:
Sylvan Grove Hospital received a shot-in-the-arm financially with announcement by the Board of Commissioners that two mills of the tax digest would be allocated toward its operation.
Johnnie Thompson has been named the new principal of Jackson High School. He comes to Jackson from Jefferson, Ga.
Carin Burford has been selected as a finalist to participate in the 1991 Governor’s Honors Program. Robert and Nicole Mosteller were named as alternates.
Matt Hoekwater has signed a scholarship to play basketball for Gordon College this fall.
In the Jefferson Relays held Saturday, Correll Watkins won first place in the 100-meter dash, and Watkins, Stewart, Fish and Stillwell won first place in the 4x200 relay race.
May Lois Shannon of Flovilla is the latest $100 winner in the NASCAR game being played at Piggly Wiggly.
Deaths during the week: Grady Crawford, 64; Jackie Ludlow Preston, 66, Mrs. Annie Lillian Jamerson Rossey, 81; Roger Shannon, 44; Mrs. Susie Mae Wilson, 80.
News from 40 years ago:
The residence of Dr. B.F. Parrish on Robin Drive was damaged extensively by fire Saturday morning.
Burglars took a small amount of cash from Jackson Feed & Seed Store over the weekend.
Jacqueline Keith has been named Miss Calendar Girl for April at JHS.
Sunday was Levi Collins Day at England Chapel United Methodist Church. At 92, Collins is the oldest active member.
Randy Hutcheson and Scott Folsom are representing JHS at Boys State at Georgia Southern College.
Girl Scout Troop 138 of Butts County visited Savannah this weekend with Ruth Wilson, Georgia Mozer, Donna Drake, and Carolyn Mayfield as chaperones.
Deaths during the week: Alton Grady Cowan, 69.
News from 50 years ago:
Stanley Maddox is the new president of the Lions Club; Millard Daniel and Steve Jett, vice presidents; Jimmy Landrem, secretary; George McGahee, treasurer.
Sylvan Grove Hospital has been accredited for a two-year period.
Ruth S. Watkins is the new president of the Jackson B&PW Club; Nancy Houghtaling and Imogene Leverette, vice presidents; Maurine Shields, secretary; Mary Will Hearn, treasurer.
Lamar State Bank has opened in Barnesville, the first time in 40 years that the city has had two banks.
Mrs. Lillie Mae Merrell is the new worthy matron of Worthville Chapter No. 516. O.E.S.; Otis Faulkner, worthy patron; Mrs. Beverly Burnham, associate matron; Charles Burnham, associate patron; Guy H. Howard, secretary; Lindsey Maddox, treasurer.
President Wayne Phillips of the Butts County Jaycees has been named vice president for the region for 1971-72.
Deaths during the week: William Jackson Grammer Jr., 48; E.D. Campbell, 68; Reuben Dennis Lawrence Jr., 47; Mrs. Lucy Myrtle Britt Quinn, 81; Wendell Brown McCoy Jr., 45.
