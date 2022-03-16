News from 10 years ago:
The Butts County school system will be working over the next several weeks to prepare a $7.5 million bond package that officials plan to sell by June. Voters on March 6 approved a five-year, $25 million extension of the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education. School system officials plan to bond $.5 million of the proceeds, backed by future tax collections, to begin several facilities improvement projects around the district in the near future.
The Henderson Middle School Tigers faculty clawed out a win against the Jackson High School Red Devils faculty on the basketball court last week in a game billed as “The Showdown.” The contest came down to the wire with Henderson pulling out a win by a score of 52-51.
The city of Jackson’s Northside wastewater treatment plant will need to be upgraded to meet new state standards, Mayor Wayne Phillips told the city council last week. The estimated update will cost between $20,000-$30,000.
Jackson High School’s Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) club sent 28 students to the state leadership and competition convention Feb 29-Mar. 2, with 20 members competing in various events. Honors received include: Kristin Brooks, 4th place, Job Interview; Alicia Duke, 5th place, Prepared Speaking; Rachel Green, 5th place, Researched Persuasive Speech; Heiley Dorrough, Rebekah Collins, JoJo Kersey and Haley Gragg, 6th place, Emergency Preparedness; Jay Wood, Kaleb Sims, Jelinda Ellis and Keara Head, honorable mention, Healthcare Education; Shelby Moody and Zaira Bridges, honorable mention, Job Seeking Skills.
The Butts County Department of Parks and Recreation inducted Harry Clark, Harry Cook, Gerald Kersey, and Charlie Brown into its Hall of Fame at its 13th annual Volunteer Recognition and Hall of Fame Banquet on Mar. 13.
Darrell Clark, a resident of Flovilla and a more than 10-year employee of the Department of Corrections, received the department’s Unsung Hero Award Jan. 31. Clark is the unit manager of the Forensic Unit at Atlanta Medical Center.
News from 20 years ago:
At the Butts County Board of Education’s March meeting, they voted to hire Cheryl Hilderbrand as the new principal of Jackson Elementary School. Hilderbrand has been the acting principal at JES since the resignation of Melinda Cook, who took a principal’s position in St. Simons.
Laurin Shannon and Jayla Perkins of Flovilla performed in The Camelot Children’s Theatre’s production of The Velveteen Rabbit at the Griffin Auditorium on Mar. 8 for the elementary school children of the Spalding County School System.
Three Jackson High School seniors have been notified that they have received financial scholarships to aid their college education. Amy Smith has already been awarded a music scholarship and has now been awarded the Trustee Scholarship to Wesleyan College in Macon, which will pay 50% of her college tuition. She is the daughter of Larry and Linda Smith of Flovilla. Amy Fletcher is also attending Wesleyan College and has been awarded the Wesleyan Presidential Scholarship, which will pay 75% of her tuition. She is the daughter of Bill and Patricia Fletcher of Jackson. Maggie Burford will be attending Greenville College in Greenville, SC. She has been awarded that school’s Presidential Scholarship which will pay $16,000 over four years. She is the daughter of Walton and Pattie Burford.
The WJGA 9-10-year-old basketball team took 1st place in the tournament held at the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department. Team members are Terrence Major, Jimelle Goodrum, LaPasche Shannon, DeJuan Watts, Jamal Grier, Dee Williams, Brad Hatcher, Scott Ippolito, and Carltez Watts. The team is coached by Parrion Miller.
McIntosh State Bank 9-10-year-old basketball team took 2nd place in the county tournament. Team members are Cortez Scott, Drew Rogers, Jake Meier, Shard Dukes, Chris Pope, Matt Powell, Christian Almodovar, and Ricky McMichael. The team is coached by Mark Powell.
The 2002 Health Occupation Knowledge Bowl Team won the regional competition in Warner Robins on Feb. 28 and will compete in the state competition in Gwinnett County on Apr. 27 Team members are Holly Williamson, Leigh Ann Tingle, Laura Cody, and Nida Kay Hogan. Sponsor is Sherrye Ayers-Drew.
Jennifer Cochran, a senior at Jackson High School, finished in 1st place in the Nursing Assistant region competition in Warner Robins on Feb. 28. The competition is based on nursing skills.
Jackson High School sophomore Nida Kay Hogan won 1st place in the Engineering Division at the Regional Science Fair on Feb. 21 and will move on to compete in the state competition. Junior Celeste Kitchens placed 2nd in the Physics Division, and freshman Elizabeth Penn-Sanders placed 3rd in the Environmental Division.
Deaths during the week: Robert LeRoy Brannon, 64; William Hugh (Bill) Fisher, 73; Ms. Deborah Denise Richards, 37; Mrs. Rosa Lee Thurman, 59.
News from 30 years ago:
The new Jackson-Butts County Public Library will hold its grand opening on Sunday, Apr. 5.
With Director Jim Bagley in charge, 45 members of the Jackson High School band will leave Friday for Florida where they will perform at Sea World in Orlando.
Christy Williams won first place in Henderson Middle School’s media festival with her photographic essay.
Jackson High’s boys track team swept the Henry County Relays in McDonough, scoring 176 points to 76 for Forest Park and 67 for Newnan. Coswell Smith, Demond Smith, Derrick Swint and Dennis McKibben were the top scorers for Jackson.
Jackson High’s golf team has won three of the four matches it has entered this spring. Cole McLaurin, Matt O’Dell, Cory King and Donnie Smith compete for the Red Devils.
The familiar C&S Bank sign in Jackson is being replace by the NationsBank sign, after merger of the two banks.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Cassie Hall Antley, 88; Mrs. Nannie Dickerson Body, 94; Mrs. Maude Hoffman Grant, 77; Dan Hoard, 81; Mrs. Gladys James Maddox 82; Mrs. Bertha Estelle Mangham Pettigrew, 101.
News from 40 years ago:
JHS VOCA club members winning prizes at a regional meet in Columbus were Donna Bell, Brenda Gillis, Anita Vaughn, Fred Simpson, Ben Bishop, Jeff Carpenter, Mark Floyd.
Unemployment in Butts County zoomed from 76% in December to 12.9% in January.
New officers of the Jeptha Chapter, OES, include Mrs. Audrey Wilkins, worthy matron; Robert Riley Jr., worthy patron; Mrs. Delores McMurray, associate matron; Harold McMichael, associate patron; Mrs. Madge Pickett, secretary; Mrs. Mollie Garland, treasurer.
Esther O’Dell and Scott Folsom have the lead roles in the JHS production of “The Pajama Game.”
Denise Simmons won the eighth grade spelling bee and Wendy Durbin, the seventh grade.
In the Central Georgia EMC Girl Scout bake-off, Kim Carter won 1st in the pound cake division, Mary Loftin 2nd in banana cake, and Jill Drake third in chocolate cake.
Deaths during the week: Fletcher Compton, 81; Ed A. Deaver Sr.; John DeWitt Price Sr. 90; James Scott, 58.
News from 50 years ago:
JHS Won three 1st places in a literary meet at Woodward Academy. Kerry Browning, extemperaneous speaking; Kathy Freeman, typing; and a male quartet with Al Gilbert, Glen Maddox, Darrell Summers, Ronnie Stephens.
Rev. Bert Carmichael III of the Hunger Task Force in East Kentucky is on a mission to the war-torn nation of Bangladesh.
The Jackson Hi-Lighter, JHS school paper, has received an “excellent” rating from the Southern Interscholastic Press Association. Racheal Watkins and Jeff English are co-editors of the paper.
Attending the district Spring 4-H rally at Rock Eagle this week were Saralyn and Maralyn Ridgeway, Patty O’Neal, Rita Smith, William Henry.
Benjie Parrish has been elected president of the Lens and Shutter Club at JHS; Brian Waits, vice president; Keith Daniels, secretary-treasurer.
The Hoxie Brothers Circus will perform in Jackson on April 11.
Deaths during the week: Henry King, 72.
