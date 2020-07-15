News from 10 years ago:
Hundreds of people from Butts County and the surrounding area turned out on Saturday morning, July 10, to welcome home the soldiers of Jackson’s Army National Guard Unit, Bravo Company of the 148th Brigade Support Battalion. The 148th left for training and subsequent deployment to Afghanistan in April 2009.
Jason Miller is a bit past being asked to write an essay on what he did this summer when he returns to classes this fall at Duke University, where he is jointly enrolled in the School of Law and the Sanford School of Public Policy. But were he to be asked to expound on his 2010 summer job, he would likely have some interesting experiences to relate. Miller is currently serving an internship in Washington, DC at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in the Office of the Chairman of the Commission, Julius Genachowski.
When Georgia’s sheriffs gather for their annual convention later this month, Butts County Sheriff Gene Pope will be sworn in as president of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association.
The Jackson City Council last week moved to buy two buildings in the city, with plans to eventually tear them down and convert the property to other uses. The city council voted to buy 0.13 acres at 206 East Third Street for $175,000. The building there, among other functions, at one time served as the offices of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce. The council also voted to purchase a similar lost at 105 West Third Street for $275,000.
Jeffrey Clay Patterson of Jackson earned a Bachelor of Fine arts degree in illustration from the Savannah College of Art and Design, in Savannah, in June. He is the son of Jeff and Darla Patterson.
Stephanie and Michelle Rivers, daughters of Glen and Deborah Rivers of Jenkinsburg, both celebrated graduations in May. Stephanie Ann Rivers graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, summa cum laude, with a Master of Physician Assistant on May 7. Michelle Leigh Rivers graduated magna cum laude with a degree in psychology from Georgia Southern University on May 8.
Anthony Hall of Flovilla did so well at the 2009 Police & Fire Games Mountain Bike competition that he returned to the 2010 competition on June 18 at Whitesville’s McIntosh Park. In 2009, Hall placed first in the 45-plus beginning male category. This year, Hall finished first in his age group in the expert division and fifth overall on the 13-mile bike ride over rough terrain.
A total of 58 Butts Countians took part in the Peachtree Road Race on July 4th in Atlanta. There were 50 runners listed from Jackson, six from Jenkinsburg, and two from Flovilla who covered the 6.2 miles. The first finisher from Jackson was Jeff Clark, 44, who was the 757th runner in the field of 55,000. The oldest runner from Butts County to complete the race was Arthur Jenkins, 67. There were two 12-year-old runners from Jackson, Kaden Miller and Hannah Hill.
Members of the Jackson High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) were recognized at last month’s Board of Eduction meeting for their success in state competition. Recognized at the meeting were FFA Advisor Lane Woodward, Megan Born, Jennifer Vickers, and Jessica Parks.
Deaths during the week: Carl Julian Smith, 67; Mrs. Annie Lois Coleman Chrisley, 70.
News from 20 years ago:
At the Flovilla City Council meeting on June 20, councilman Henry Henderson reported that there had been a leak in the city that dropped the water level in the tanks. There has also been a high demand for water because of drought conditions.
At a called meeting on July 6, the Butts County Board of Commissioners met and set the county millage rate for Fiscal Year 2001. By approving its own millage rate of 14.15, and the Board of Education’s millage rate of 17.12, city and county residents received a millage rate of 31.27. That figure represents a drop of 2.81 mills from last year’s rate.
With the first day of classes in Butts County only a month away, school officials are working to patch holes in their staff left by retirees and resignations. At its regular monthly meeting on July 3, the Butts County Board of Education learned from Assistant Superintendent Janie Carmichael that the system has nearly 20 job openings. The school year begins on August 7 and administrators are interviewing applicants daily to fill every position by opening day.
Officials from Coca-Cola in Griffin were in Jackson last week to present the Board of Education with a check for $8,000. This represents the pro-rata share of this year’s exclusive contract for Coke products.
Andria Allen and Laura Thompson recently participated in the Washington Youth Tour, a leadership experience sponsored by Central Georgia EMC.
According to Jim Freeman, Director of the Butts County Animal Control Department, in its first two months of operations, the department has picked up 436 animals. Of those, 26 have been adopted, 12 reclaimed by their rightful owners, and 396 have been put to sleep.
Mr. J. Donald Sheffield grew some huge cucumbers in the backyard of his home on Wesley Drive. The largest measured 19 inches. Mr. Sheffield reported that he used no fertiizer and only a good soaking of water every fourth day to get these results.
More than 40 4-H members from Butts, Jasper and Monroe counties met at Dauset Trails recently for a community service volunteer project. The 4-H’ers helped spread pine straw in landscape beds and also helped clear the lily pond area to prepare it for more visitors. Butts County 4-H members who volunteers were Luke Anderson, Austin Gilbert, Allison Gilbert, Brittany Jackson, Christin Thompson, Angela Myricks, Marquita Akins, Bethany Anderson, Abby Fletcher, German exchange student Daniel Lehnberg, Amy Fletcher, and Amber Chronister. Volunteer leader Pat Gilbert and Extension staff Becky Stanford and Patricia Fletcher accompanied the 4-H’ers.
Jackson Head Football Coach Mike Parris said he could not be happier with the success of the third annual golf tournament to benefit Red Devil football. This year’s tournament raised over $4,000.
On June 5, Heather Jones and Carla Waits of Jackson competed and completed the 26.2-mile Suzuki Rock’n Roll Marathon in San Diego, Cal. They are members of the Leukemia Society’s Team in Training and together helped raise over $6,000 for leukemia research.
The 7 & 8-year-old McIntosh State Bank baseball team finished the season tied for first place. Team members were Robert Banks, Adam Ingram, Joshua Snyder, Cody James, Ryan Banks, Clifford Warner, Arman Johnson, Wesley Nelson, Dylan Smith, Jody Burford, Dustin Reed, Wade James, and Alan Kent. Coaches were Kent Smith and Aubrey Burford.
The 7 & 8-year-old Village Launderettes baseball team finished the season tied for first place. Team members were Bradly Miller, Aspen Belvin, Dallton Crane, Dee Williams, Cameron Aly, Justin Anthony, Porter Yarbrough, William Beck, Jay Evan Glidewell, Jody Glidewell, Anthony Ortiz, Charlie Aly, and Pierre Tyson. Coaches were Billy Glidewell and Carlos Ortiz.
State 4-H Congress was held at the Crowne Plaza Ravena Hotel in Atlanta recently. Two Butts County 4-H’ers, Joshua Brown and Amy Fletcher, won first place state honors and the opportunity to attend national 4-H Congress in November. Joshua Brown, son of Bobby and Elaine Brown, was the state winner in the Outdoor Recreation project. The first place winner in the Fashion Review Project was Amy Fletcher, daughter of Patricia and Bill Fletcher.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mary Louise Brown Britt, 65; Marvin (Bud) Coleman, 81; Charles (Chuck) Fitzgerald, 66; Mrs. Theresa James Lummus, 82; Mrs. Marian Washington Maddox, 80; Mrs. Violet Evelyn Wood Swann, 65.
News from 30 years ago:
A report from the State Revenue Department shows that Butts County and its municipalities received $586,747 in local option sales taxes during the first six months of 1990.
The Jackson City Council has said no to a proposal by the Butts County Commissioners to participate in purchasing 10 acres near the recreation center at $5,000 an acre.
Leonora Watson, who will spend six months in Japan, will take a letter from Mayor Wilson Bush to the mayor of Toyohashi.
The McIntosh Hotel at Indian Springs will be the site of a quilt show sponsored by the Butts County Historical Society.
Attending the Salvation Army Camp in July were Niki Kirby, Essence Patrick, Catheryn Shreves, Teleigh Crowder, and Arcola Childs.
The Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation experienced a major communications outage July 11 when a fiber optic cable between Henry and Butts County was accidentally severed.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Lessie M. Finney, 91; Mrs. Louise H. Lummus, 76.
News from 40 years ago:
Butts County Sheriff Billy Leverette is the new president of the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes, Inc.
Despite the drought, Mr. and Mrs. Talmadge Moore have grown tomatoes weighing up to two pounds each.
Winky Jones has won the suntan contest sponsored by the Atlanta Braves.
The one cent sales tax brought in $493,807 in fiscal 1980 to Butts County and its municipalities.
Fredalyn Reeves has been named president and Cathy Brown, vice president, of the Towaliga Baptist B.Y.W.
Both Jackson banks have decreed that over-the-county checks will not longer be honored.
Deaths during the week: Robert Lee Reid, 75; Mrs. Leila Mae Caldwell Bottoms.
News from 50 years ago:
Larry E. Gridley has resigned as executive director of the McIntosh Trail Area Planning and Development Agency.
Tornadic winds struck Sunday in the Barnetts Bridge area, casing extensive damage to docks, boats, automobiles and forested areas.
Attending the cheerleading camp at Rock Eagle this week were Joni Thaxton, Dawn Stinson, Peggy Evans, Kim Culbertson, Susan Freeman, Lee Tatum, Janet Washington, Denise Davis, Cindi Cook, Phyllis Berry, and Janice Cook.
A college course in mathematics will be offered in Jackson this fall, to be taught by a member of Mercer University’s faculty.
Rev. and Mrs. S. H. Odum will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on August 1.
Local 4-H’ers attending Camp Washega this week include Rita Smith, Saralyn Ridgeway, Ellen Pinckney, and Newton Maddox.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Darrell Evans; Mrs. Lila Mae Washington Roquemore, 61.
