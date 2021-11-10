News from 10 years ago:
As soon as the next session of the Georgia General Assembly, Butts County could have a brand new authority. Commissioners on Monday night voted to authorize county officials to draft a proposal for a charter of a Butts County transportation authority for review of the board, and submittal to the local legislative delegation. The authority would steer transit projects inside Butts County, including rail and bus projects, said County Administrator Alan E. White.
The city of Jackson unveiled its new Veterans Memorial Park to the public on Saturday, on a crisp and clear Veterans Day weekend, showing off what officials and residents hope will be a centerpiece for the city that honors those who have served, and inspires pride in the citizenry.
Madelyn Patterson and Erin Buck of Butts County are among 60 students nominated by Southern Crescent Technical College for the 2012 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL). Buck is nominated as an Internet Specialist — Web Site Design, and Patterson in Cosmetology.
Jackson F.C., the Butts County Parks and Recreation under-19 boys soccer team finished its season Sunday with a sparkling 14-0 record. The team finished its regular district season 10-0 to win the District 3 championship, then outscored its opponents 17-2 in the Kohl’s Cup over the weekend to cap off its overall season. Members of the team are Kyle Bessey, Tig Glidewell, Chris Eidson, Bobby Reynolds, Alex Basterash, Sam Williamson, Tyler Kahkonen, Ryan Schlager, Brandon James, Joe Brown, Aiden Price, Hunter Statham, Gabe Delagarza, Seth Conyers, Thorne Thurston, and Caleb Washington. Coach is Chris Thurston and assistant coach is Jerry Delagarza.
Daughtry Elementary School participated in the Georgia Statewide Elementary Honor Chorus on Oct. 28-29. Halli Hynson, Destiny Hill, Arianna Rucker, Adrienne Hall, Allison Crane, and Gloria Henderson were selected from Daughtry’s 90-member chorus to go to Jonesboro First Baptist Church and sing with 500 of the top elementary singers in the state.
Deaths during the week: Joseph John Jaworski, 59.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County Hospital Authority voted at a called meeting on Nov. 19 to approve spending approximately $233,000 for repairs and improvements necessary for the hospital to continue operations in the building.
Louis W. Moelchert died Nov. 18. He was a business, civic and religious leader in Butts County since the early 1940’s. Mr. Moelchert came to Butts County with the Soil Conservation Service and later opened Jackson Hardware. He was an active member and deacon of First Baptist Church, past president and secretary/treasurer of the Kiwanis Club, scout master and instrumental in developing Scout Island, and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Daughtry Foundation, which owns Dauset Trails.
Butts County has a champion in its midst. His full name is Champion Kandee’s Frosted Ice-L, but owners Ruth A. Mavis and Marilyn J. Penley call him Ice. A male Long Coat Chihuahua with fawn and white markings, Ice has collected so many top finished in regional dog shows that he will join the creme-de-la-creme of the canine world next spring when he competes at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.
The Kiwanis Club of Jackson recently inducted Mrs. Frances Paget, educator, as an honorary member because of her performance of distinguished public service to the community over the years.
Devon Waits and Abby Fletcher, Jackson High School seniors, have been awarded the national I Dare You Leadership Award in recognition of personal integrity, balanced living and potential for leadership by the American Youth Foundation.
The Parks and Recreation 9-10-year-old league champions were the Robison Tire and Appliances Falcons. They are Quint Sims, Chase Ward David Jenkins, Kevin Johnson, Donte Johnson, Telvin Johnson, Dannie Evans Jr., Randal Keldie, Josh Duffey, Carlos Goodrum, Jamal Aquil, Talor Corley, Audric Tejedor, Jake Vincent, Darius Evans, Austin Sullivan, Justin Anthony, Dylan Smith, and Randy Kitzman, with Coach Kevin Johnson.
Tyee Browne and his four-year-old horse, Angel, won top honors at the Fun and Costume Horse Show held Oct. 27 at Eagle Creek Equestrian Center in Griffin. Tyler and Angel went as Hercules and Pegasus. Tyler is the son of Marcus and Kristina Browne of Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mary Lois Woodward Banks, 89; Mrs. Susie Rollins Benton, 79; Mrs. Sara Carter Caldwell, 91; Harry L. Callaway, 83; Mrs. Sue Williams Wallace Colwell, 82; Richard Henry Fuqua, 79; William Strickland Merritt, 93; Louis William Moelchert, 87; Gabriel Vela, 61.
News from 30 years ago:
Richard W. Watkins Jr. has been named Citizen of the Year in Butts County by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce.
Charter members inducted in the “Hall of Fame” of the local Chamber of Commerce include Sam Johnson, David Ridgeway, C.B. Brown, Mrs. Mildred Weaver, and Rufus Adams.
In a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Chuck Teems has taken over operations of the local Dairy Queen.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Elzuma Allen, 59; Dr. William Ready Anderson, 57; Roland Cornelius Calhoun, 61; Ms. Amelia Lovett Fletcher, 79; Mrs. Mary Kinard Hardy, 92; Mrs. Margaret Lucile Preston Harper, 53.
News from 40 years ago:
Baker Services Center, the Nite Owl, and Floyd Brothers Enterprises have opened businesses in Jackson recently.
Butts County Coroner Richard Ballard and his deputy, Banks Weaver, attended the Coroner’s Institute in Atlanta.
Dauset Trails and the Extension Service are conducted workshops on the making of Christmas wreaths.
The Jackson High VICA Club raised $250 in the Muscular Dystrophy fund drive.
Henry Weaver has been appointed to the board of directors of International Power and Pipe line Holdings East.
JHS students competing in Gordon Junior College academic contests were Mary Lynn Palmer, Gina Boozer, Kim Ward, Lora Cheeves, James Thurston, Jon Ross, Holly Brown, Paige Dickens, and Cheryl Loftin.
Deaths during the week: Willie Lee Stewart; Robert Lewis Watts, 44; Thomas J. Waldrop, 58.
News from 50 years ago:
Holiday Inn will open its 100-room Locust Grove facility on Dec. 11.
Fire Saturday night completely destroyed the home of Mr. and Mrs. Adrian Lunsford near Sardis Baptist Church.
H&R Tax Service announced this week that it will open an office in January on East Third Street.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Morgan will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Dec. 18 with a reception at Macedonia Baptist Church.
Charlie Brown and Andy Hudson of Gordon Military College made the dean’s list for the first quarter.
Mr. and Mrs. Riley Martin Vickers will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at the home of Mr. and Mrs. L. H. Cawthon.
Deaths during the week: William Clarence Barr, 62; John B. Gordon Bankston 76; James Parigon Wilson Sr., 50; Mrs. Sallie Staples Kent; Albert Daniel Jr., 47; Forrest Eldwood Maddox Sr., 67; Dewey B. Wise, 70; Robert Lee Marsh, 72; Glenn Duncan Turner, 39; Willie Dolphus Harris, 50.
