News from 10 years ago:
Butts County authorities say a mother and father are facing cruelty to children charges after their 16-month-old daughter suffered severe burns to her hands from scalding hot water. Mary Elizabeth Watts, 23, and Josue Velasco-Vasquez, 26, were each being held on charges of cruelty to children and child abuse, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Watts is also charged with aggravated battery.
Carrying on an annual tradition in Butts County’s business community, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce will host its Night of Awards Dinner and Banquet March 5, with a keynote address from retired newsman and former WSB-TV anchor John Pruitt.
The Flovilla Fire Department held an extrication training session for area firefighters Saturday on specialized extrication equipment used in freeing victims from battered authomobiles. The equipment and training were paid for by a federal grant of $35,000 the department received last year.
Jasmine White, an 8th grade student at Henderson Middle School, was named the top speller in the county after winning the Butts County School System Spelling Bee on Feb. 11. Rustin Starker, a 5th grader from Stark Elementary School, was runner-up, Kendal Reid, a 4th grader from Daughtry Elementary School, placed 3rd, and Brett Fletcher, a 4th grader from Jackson Elementary School, placed 4th.
The Butts County Courthouse was cleared on Wednesday after the odor of gas was reported in the building, and in Big D’s Discount Drugs on the square.
The Butts County chapter of AARP installed officers for 2011 at its meeting on Feb. 14. The new officers are Kenneth Baldwin, president; Rick Ballard, vice president; Margaret Morris, secretary; Jean Vaughn, treasurer; and Janette Briscoe, chairperson of the Calling Committee.
A Duluth man, Alejandro Menera-Martinez, 30, is facing charges of trafficking in methamphetamine after a Butts County Sheriff’s K9 alerted on his vehicle while it was stopped at a road checkpoint on Ga. Highway 87 near the southern county line on Feb. 9.
Deaths during the week: Franklin Francis Younger, 95; Dorothy Mott Wood, 83; Patrica Drake Chappell, 69; Jesse Morgan “Bud” Stallings, 84; Anita Lane Shellnutt Allen, 58.
News from 20 years ago:
The Lady Tigers of Henderson Middle School beat Manchester to win the region tournament, ending the season 14-1. Coach Monica Kelly named Kendra Appling and Kasheda Mann as Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game.
The Jackson City Council voted to reduce its residential electric rates. Mayor Charlie Brown said the reduction will be in the vicinity of 2.5%.
John Wesley Carter II, son of Johnny and Elizabeth Carter, was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on Feb. 4.
Holly Cantrell, in her first year as a teacher at Jackson High School, was named the Georgia Science Teachers Association State High School Teacher of Promise.
District Attorney Richard Milam has purchased bricks in memory of all Butts County homicide victims since 1980, as part of the PAVE (Practicing Anti-Violence Everyday project, creating a memorial walkway between the high school and middle school.
Deaths during the week: Charlotte Jackson, 82; John W. Lawson Sr., 83; Wootie H. Parsons, 77; Ernest L. Sims Jr., 54.
News from 30 years ago:
Upon the advice of its auditors, the Jackson City Council has written off $17,885 in utility debts.
Isaiah Tiller a resident of the Westbury Medical Care Home in Jackson, celebrated his 106th birthday on Feb. 15.
Recently completing the Georgia Master Gardener course were Allison Fuqua, Sandra Thurston, Bailey Crockarell, Fred Collins, Emily Collins, Glenda Grant, and Mike Voder.
Father Francis Jennings is the new pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Jackson.
Atlanta South 75 Auto/Truck Plaza has, for the second year in succession, won the prestigious Five Star Appearance award from UNOCAL-76.
Kim Ruff of Dauset Trails has discovered a cache of Indian artifacts, consisting of over 60 points and pottery pieces, in Butts County,
Deaths during the week: William Jefferson Brooks, 69; Hubert Gilbert, 68; Royce Victor O’Dell, 79.
News from 40 years ago:
Brittony, a pre-Civil War farm home in Butts County, has been restored by its owner, Mrs. Virginia Kelly, and will be open for inspection Saturday.
The Rev. John F. Jerlinski has been named assistant pastor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Jackson.
The Jackson High FFA chapter has named Newt Etheredge as its honorary chapter farmer and given an outstanding service award to Ed Williams.
Cindy Cammon has been named Miss Calendar Girl at Jackson High School.
Ed Pinckney has been named to the Georgia Senior High All-State Band.
Winners of the Daughters of the American Revolution essay contests in the elementary and senior high schools include Bryan Bush, Henry Hilderbrand, Adele Moncrieft, and Ruth Michelle Jones.
Deaths during the week: Larry J. Sealey; Mrs. Melba Jacobs Sudduth.
News from 50 years ago:
Willis McElheney, Butts County surveyor for the past several years, has resigned this office because of health problems.
Richard Brooks and Benji Parrish were among the honored guests at a recent Eagle Scout recognition banquet.
Dorner L. Carmichael has arrived in Vietnam for her new assignment as a Red Cross Clubmobile worker.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club has named Lamar Jinks as the Outstanding Layman of the Year.
Mrs. Eva Grant Mangham will observe her 98th birthday on Feb. 26.
The horticulture class at Jackson High School has expanded its operation with a new greenhouse and benches.
A landscaping class will be offered soon. J.W. Lineburger is in charge of the project.
Deaths during the week: William Lake Clark, 77; Mrs. James Ray Lowery, 38; Howard Frederick Simon, 76; Junior Head, 29.
