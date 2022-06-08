News from 10 years ago:
Two men will square off in the Republican primary in July for sheriff of Butts County. J. Scott Crumbley and Gary Long qualified as Republican candidates to take on Democrat incumbent Sheriff Gene Pope.
Officials in the city of Flovilla are grappling with the task of paying more than $110,000 in back payroll taxes, interest and penalties apparently owed to the Internal Revenue Service and the Georgia Department of Revenue. A letter from the city’s auditor says the city appears to have failed to pay payroll taxes for part of 2010, all of 2011, and for the first quarter of 2012. The city also owes a civil penalty to the IRS of more than $23,000 for failure to file W-2 forms in 2008 with the Social Security Administration.
The Music Department of Jackson High School and the Jackson High School choir group, The Voices of Jackson, performed a vocal program entitled “A Sacred Concert” on May 22 at Jackson Presbyterian Church.
Students involved with Jackson High School’s youth Butts County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) spend a day in the sun Thursday, on the beach of the lake at Indian Springs State Park, to learn about water rescues and lifeguarding.
The Flint River Council of Boy Scouts of America has plans to establish two new Cub Scout packs in Butts County ate Macedonia Baptist Church and Towaliga Baptist Church.
Jennifer Wiley’s voice and piano students performed in their annual spring recital May 12 at Abundant Life Church in Jackson. They are Haylee Goolsby, Katie Jordan, Aaron Henderson, Rachel Waldrop, and Jacey Hosford.
The Burdette family of Jackson added two more doctors when William Anderson “Andy” Burdette and Erin Loette Burdette graduated from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine with the Class of 2012.
Deaths during the week: Mary Grace Warbington Stockton, 90.
News from 20 years ago:
Claiming the work relationship between the city of Jackson and Butts County Manager Greg Popham “has greatly deteriorated,” the mayor and city council have broken off correspondence with Popham. The city of Flovilla has taken the same action.
The Flovilla City Council discussed a bomb threat at their May 21 meeting. Earlier that day, someone put an old fire extinguisher in between the tracks on a side track, keeping the tracks from fully closing. Railroad employees stopped the train and saw the extinguisher, which had the appearance of a bomb, and called police. Sheriff’s deputies responded and pulled it free.
The proposed bypass around Jackson has been bypassed by the Georgia Department of Transportation until at least 2007.
Jackson High School Band Director Craig Owen has resigned effective the end of the school year. He will take an assistant band director position at Union Grove High School.
David Horwath Jr., son of Georgia Power’s boiler turbine operator David Horwath, was among 22 students who received a Georgia Power scholarship at a recent awards ceremony at the company’s corporate office in Atlanta. David is a graduate of Jackson High School and attends the Georgia Institute of Technology where he is majoring in civil engineering.
Third-to-fifth-year Step N’ Time Performing Arts students won a first place trophy in ballet, tap and jazz at the Kids’ Artistic Revue in Clayton County. They are Aftyn Tiffner, Brittany Woodruff, Randi Carlyle, Rebecca Bostwick, Alyssa Hooper, Katie Alling, and Christina Thaxton.
Diana Cosby, a 1997 graduate of Jackson High School, graduated May 18 from Metropolitan State College in Denver, Colo., earning a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She is the daughter of Roberta and Jim Cosby of Jackson.
Heather Alicia Fleury of Jackson has received her Bachelor’s degree in English from Brenau University in Gainesville.
Maggie Burford and Holly Williamson received scholarships from the Butts Bass Busters.
Winners of a recently Butts Bass Busters’ event were Brooke Phillips, Colby Robertson, Morgan Vereline, Ryan Kahkonen, and Brady Stewart.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Laverne Fetner (Snooks) Atkinson, 67; James Donald (Tub) Thaxton, 74.
News from 30 years ago:
The Butts County Historical Society will sponsor their annual Quilt and Antique Show June 13 at the Indian Springs Hotel.
Marilyn Pike has been awarded the Jackson Business and Professional Women’s Club Achievement Award.
Officers and enlisted men of the Jackson National Guard honored Staff Sgt. Pet Cook Saturday for his 42 years of dedicated service to America.
Joe and Ella Allen won th $1,200 vacation given away by Cawthon Brothers Gas Co. last week.
New officers of the Butts County Association of Educators include Virginia Lawson, president; Cornelius Williams, vice president; Ruth Ash, treasurer; Dianne Hughes, secretary.
The unemployment rate in Butts County dropped slightly last month, from 5.9% to 5.5%.
Deaths during the week: Debby Duke; Levi Henry Hurt Jr., 75.
News from 40 years ago:
Heading the drive to build a firehouse in Worthville are W.L. Simmons, Robert E. Moore, Mrs. Franklin Duke, Charles C. McLeroy, and Anne C. Smith.
Caran Wilbanks is joining the Progress-Argus staff as reporter/photographer.
Mrs. Lucille Ross is retiring after 35 years of preparing meals for Butts County school children.
Fabral once again led major employers in the percentage of donors to the Red Cross Bloodmobile visit.
Eugene Williams, district engineer with the Georgia Department of Transportation, has retired after 34 years of service with the DOT.
Col. Alton H. Coleman retired Sunday after 27 years with the U.S. Army.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Evelyn Lucille Johnson Moncrief, 55; Mrs. Elmira Thurston, 96.
News from 50 years ago:
Millard F. Daniel is the new president of the Butts County Lions Club; Steve Jett and George McGahee, vice presidents; Raymond O’Quinn, secretary; Larry Deraney, treasurer.
Winning ribbons and trophies at the recent Northwest District 4-H Horse Show were Gail Marsh, Joe Norton and Jenny Saunders.
Mrs. Jo Ann Seagraves Manley has been awarded the Doctor of Education degree by the University of Georgia.
Mrs. Brenda Wise has been named “Cashier of the Year” by the Life Insurance Cashiers and Office Managers Association of Atlanta.
J. Harry Ridgeway has been named president of the Jackson Rifles Holding Company; Ralph W. Carr Jr., vice president; Dick Pope, secretary; John Hunt, treasurer.
Mrs. Beth T. Hearn has been installed as Regent of the William McIntosh Chapter, DAR; Miss Ruth Phinazee, secretary; Mrs. Gladys Wilson, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. W.L. Bryant, 94; Mrs. Annie Martin, 57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.