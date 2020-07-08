News from 10 years ago:
With food, music and more than 600 fireworks, the city Of Jackson celebrated the 4th of July holiday on Sunday at Daughtry Park.
The Butts County Board of Education and Board of Commissioners adopted their 2011 budgets on July 1. The BOE budget includes a millage increase from 18.006 to 20 mills, the maximum allowed by the state without a referendum. The BOE voted unanimously to approve its budget of $28,598,471. The BOC also voted to approve its budget of $21.64 million.
A number of local churches are working together to make sure school children are well supplied this fall. The Churches Working Together Back to School project will culminate in school supplies being given to students in grades K-12 who attend Butts County public schools.
Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Justice Department, the Jackson Police Department’s dozen police cars are now equipped with laptop computers that authorities say will help officers keeping the city safe do their jobs a little easier.
With a $500,000 One Georgia grant in hand, Butts County officials are one step closer to being able to bring sewer service to the east side of Interstate 75 at the Ga. Highway 16 interchange, and expect it to be a boon to commercial growth at the sparsely developed hub.
Members of the Jackson High School Class of 1958 enjoyed a reunion at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds last month. Those present for the event were: Mr. and Mrs. Russell Cochran, Scott Coleman, David Cook, Mr. and Mrs. John (Carol Duke) Clower, Pat Franklin, Shirley Hooten Travis, Violet Howard Mann, Mr. and Mrs. Randolph King, Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Mackey, Mr. and Mrs. Glenn (Grace Maddox) Meredith, Mr. and Mrs. Tony (Gloria Moss) King, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Saunders, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry (Suellen Smith) Rice, Shirley Young Parker, and guest Irene Besaw Parker, who came from Missouri to be with the class that her late husband, Ted Parker, was so fond of.
Music filled the sanctuary of the old Locust Grove Baptist Church as the piano students of Debby Smith of Jackson presented their spring recital on May 23. Students participating were Lexi Liner, Matthew Stacey, Trenton Manatov, Rafael James, Andrew Manatov, Lauren Lewis, JaDe’ Padgett, Senya Valasso, Blake Kitchens, Clare Cunya, Molly Hobgood, and Lauryn Dawson.
Since 2003, the food pantry at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church has been serving members of the community in need of a little help to tide them over. The pantry, directed by Bobbie Tavis, wife of Pastor Emeritus Eddie Travis, provides monthly food distributions to needy families and seniors using staples purchased from the Atlanta Community Food Bank, along with Eddie Travis’ roadside fruit and vegetable stand.
For the first time in several years, Indian Springs State Park offered a Junior Ranger program this summer, largely due to the efforts of the new Friends of Indian Springs State Park Association. Seventeen young people took advantage of the opportunity to spend two days exploring the state park and learning from some knowledgeable adults about the plants, animals and history of the area, as well as some camping and survival skills, as they worked toward a “Get Outdoors Georgia” badge.
Deaths during the week: Emily Mildred Blackstock Wallace, 90; Margie Brock Guyton Niklaus, 89.
News from 20 years ago:
Butts County’s millage rate is dropping. The Butts County Board of Education is proposing a Fiscal Year 2001 millage rate of 17.12, a decrease of one-half mill from last year’s budget. The Butts County Board of Commissioners is proposing a FY01 millage rate of 14.15, a decrease of 2.81 mills. The proposed amount represents a decrease of 3.31 mills from the FY00 millage rate of 34.83.
What would the impact of to Jackson Lake and the Ocmulgee River be if two of their cleanest sources of water were diminished? The answer is unclear, but the Butts County Water Authority wants more time to consider it. To do so, the authority is sending a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers asking it to extend the time limit on public comment for an application from Newton County to pump water out of the Alcovy River.
Tannika N. Watson, a 1996 graduate of Jackson High School, recently graduated from the Griffin Technical Institute with a diploma in cosmetology. She is the daughter of Geraldine Roberts and Eugene Watson of Jackson.
Katrina A. Van Koevering, a rising junior at Jackson High School, was recently appointed as one of the JHS Red Regiment Marching Band drum majors for the upcoming year. She is the daughter of Glenna Van Koevering and is working towards a career as a band director.
Brooke Elizabeth Crumbley graduated from Shorter College on May 6 and received an early childhood eduction degree.
Butts County has the honor of having four local 4-H members selected to work as camp counselors this summer. Gincy Brown, daughter of Cliff and Jenny Brown, and Keith Douglas, son of Ruby Douglas, were asked to return as second year counselors at Camp Truitt Fulton in Atlanta. Joshua Brown, son of Bobby and Elaine Brown, and Timothy Haley, son of Rita and Wesley Haley, were selected to work as first year counselors at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Putnam County.
The Rotary Club of Jackson-Butts County inducted officers and directors for the Rotary Year 2000-2001 on June 27. They are President Michael Brewer, President Elect Alan White, Treasurer David Haisten, Secretary Ed Baker, and directors Kerry Ryan, Steve Smith, and Beverly Stewart.
Deaths during the week: Emma Berry, 94; James Edward (Zorro) Cargile, 59; Mrs. Kathryne Colwell Cobb, 79; Raymond Curry, 77; Mrs. Georgia Hullender Dodd, 77; Mrs. Cecil O. Sanders, 94.
News from 30 years ago:
The summer drought has led the Jackson-Butts County Fire Department to issue a burning ban for all of the county.
The residence of Richard Hammock on Indian Springs Street suffered extensive damage in an early Saturday morning fire.
The city of Jackson announced today that it will strictly enforce local ordinances against loud music, parking on the wrong side of the street, and littering.
Winners in the grand opening sweepstakes of Red & White Grocery were Tyrus Grant and Leslie Daniely, $200 gift certificates; Bertha White, $100, and Stacey Ward, $50.
Seletha Goodrum and A.J. Maddox of Jackson High played for the South team in the Georgia All-Star softball game.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce is planning a BBQ Country Music Fun Fest on July 26 to honor all chamber members at Dauset Trails.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Lewis Beasley, 53; Walter Eros Mayfield, 78; Mrs. Emma Lou McElhaney, 62; Karen Yolunda Phillips, 21; Mrs. Dorothy White Tyson, 64; Mrs. Flora Wood Williams.
News from 40 years ago:
Maurice Carmichael was named the Professional Insurance Agent of the Year at the Georgia convention at Callaway Gardens.
The county suffered under a heat wave that began in June and continued into July, with temperatures as high as 105 degrees reported. At least 80 to 85% of the county’s farm crops are believed lost.
Kyle McMichael announced sale of the Heart of Jackson Motel to Danny Patel of Roxboro, NC.
Earl F. Williams has been awarded a life membership in Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA).
The Jackson plant of American Mills has earned the Sears Symbol of Excellence Award.
The Highway 42 bridge between Locust Grove and McDonough will be open to traffic next week.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Marion Louise Lunsford Cook, 50; Walter F. Haynes, 44.
News from 50 years ago:
Butts Countians will vote August 18 on a $500,000 bond issue to make improvements in the local school facilities.
Dr. and Mrs. F.M. Holston will leave August 3 for Peru where Dr. Holston will be on the medical staff of Wycliffe Bible Translators, Inc.
W.C. Barr received $1,300 as a result of a home run hit by Tony Gonzalez in the Atlanta Braves Home Run for the Money Game.
Burglars cut through the roof of the Lloyd White store at Stark Thursday and made off with $300 or more in cash.
Joye Adams won two first places in the Griffin Horse Show sponsored by the Flint River Saddle Club.
Renee Smith and Mary Glidewell are Jackson High delegates to the Future Homemakers of American convention in New York City.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Lila Thaxton Hayes, 94.
