News from 10 years ago:
Music filled the air in Flovilla on Saturday, Nov. 6, as gospel bands and soloists took the state during the Fourth Annual Flovilla Gospel Festival.
A Butts County child missing since Monday afternoon was found early Tuesday morning apparently hiding at a Jackson funeral home, police said. Derrik Faulk Jr. reportedly got off the bus from Henderson Middle School before 4 p.m., but didn’t come home. The boy was located by employees at nearby Haisten Funeral Home in a carport area when the employees came to work Tuesday morning.
Jackson High School debaters Brandon Baker and Tyler Van Dusen went undefeated in Public Forum debate at the Autumn on the Lake Tournament at Lincoln County High School on Oct. 23.
Students returned to Stark Elementary School Thursday, after spending much of the day at the Rufus Adams Auditorium because of a reported odor of gas at the school, authorities said. No gas leak was found in the school. Fire officials said a propane company reported having bled a tank in the area behind the school overnight and the odor was believed to have come from the propane bleed because the wind had changed and carried the odor toward the school.
At the Annual Butts County Creates Art Show, held in conjunction with the Butts County Fair last month, attendees voted for their favorite pieces of art in four different categories. In painting, first place went to Kathrine Allen-Coleman. In drawing, first place went to Jessica Hogan. In three-dimensional art, first place went to Lee Dale. In photography, first place went to Amanda Walker.
Bradley David Moody was sworn in as a members of the Georgia Bar Association by Judge William Fears at the Butts County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Japhia McKibben of Jackson, a first-year, Georgia Pre-K teacher at Bright Star Learning Center at Tanger in Locust Grove, was among 37 Georgia educators to receive a $1,000 New Teacher Assistance Grant from Georgia Power.
The Central Georgia EMC Foundation Board, which oversees the Operation Round Up program for the electric cooperative, awarded Jackson Industry a grant totalng $2,500 for help with purchasing equipment.
The Butts County Board of Education recognized the Jackson High School softball team and Henderson Middle School football team as 2010 region champs at their Nov. 1 meeting. Superintendent Lynda White presented a certificate of recognition to the JHS softball team and Coach Charlie Biles, and to the HMS football team and Coach David Akins.
Henderson Middle School has been named a “Breakthrough Middle School” by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Henderson was one of 13 middle schools identified as being the best in Georgia.
Deaths during the week: Miss Tina Marie Sloan, 23; Twilla Renee Babcock, 53.
News from 20 years ago:
Changes are coming to the interchange on State Route 16 in Butts County, and property and business owners are not pleased with what they’ve seen. The Georgia Department of Transportation held a public hearing for the proposed widening and reconstruction of State Route 16 from Rehoboth Road in Spalding County to and including the interchange with I-75 in Butts County.
On Tuesday, Nov. 6, John Wilson Wallace, 21, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment by Judge E. Byron Smith in the May 19, 2000 murder of Wallace’s wife, Samantha Spears Wallace, 19.
“It has been a problem for many years,” said Michael Brewer, Chief of Butts County Emergency Communications Department, of visible numbering on buildings in Butts County. Brewer says that key areas that cause Butts County emergency personnel problems when trying to locate homes are mobile home parks and apartment complexes.
Halloween costume contest winners are: Age 0-2 — Molly Parson as a flower pot (1st place), Garnett Jones as a cowboy (2nd place), Amelia Dodson as Baby Bop (3rd place). Age 3-5: Randy Myrick Jr. as a spaceman (1st place), Logan Fitzmeyer as a knight (2nd place) Maddie Parson as a flower pot (3rd place). Age 6-8: Cody Cahill as Dr. Jeckyl/Mr.Hyde, Meredith Barrington as Mutant Milk (2nd place), Adelene Barrington as After Life Cereal (3rd place). Age 9-12: Krista Murray as Dorothy (1st place), Emily Player as Galactic Girl (2nd place), and Elizabeth Grant as Scarlett O’Hara (3rd place).
Jackson High School sophomore Amanda Strebeck and freshman Robin Yarbrough want a sidewalk on the south side of Harkness Street so that students can safely walk to both Henderson Middle School and Jackson High School.
Correctional Officer Dan Shelley, a resident of Jackson, has been selected as security employee of the quarter by Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County.
Floyd and Sara Moore celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 13 2000 in the company of friends and family at Dauset Trails in Jackson.
With another shutout victory, the Jackson Red Devils are now 9-0 on the season, 5-0 in the region, and will travel to LaGrange this Friday to play the Grangers for the region championship.
The Butts County Raiders Recreation Competition Squad placed second at a competition held in Henry County. members are Lauren Kelley, Laura Remington, Rosie Glidewell, Courtney Dahlin, Anna Freeman, Chelsea Emory, Abby Burge, Elizabeth Grant, Jaquetta Adams, Holly Tillman, Stephanie Garbutt, Sommer Floyd, Candace Moore, Sarah Andrews, Ashley Hall, and Katlyn Moncrief. The squad is coached by Alicia and Cindy Cook.
A local Butts County team won the United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta Golf Tournament for the third straight year! This year’s winning team included Keith Gowne, Principal of Jackson High School; Tony Curtis; Bill Nelson, Athletic Director for Jackson High School; and Joe Brown of Fashion Industries.
Bethany Anderson and her family won 7th place out of 35 entries with their “Scare-Clown” in a 4-H contest at the Georgia National Fair recently. Cheered on by her younger brother Luke, Bethan and her parents, Traci and John Anderson of Flovilla, created the character as part of a 4-H family contest at the fair.
The Jackson Elementary School Safety Patrol has been appointed and includes Aliceson Baker, Colton Passmore, Dawn Beever, Maurice Smith, Lauren Gaddy, Chris Powell, Alanna Omahen, Natasha Payne, Dru Lester, Laura Peek, and Carnishia Moore. Sponsor is Amy Lueken.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Julia Beatrice Chamlee Biles, 82; Michael Paul Griffeth, 48; William David McLeroy, 74.
News from 30 years ago:
The Jackson Post Office is opening a Postal Holiday Center in the P.O. basement to help customers with their holiday mailings.
Dianne Dooley was winner of the handmade quilt at the recent raffle at Indian Springs Hotel.
Bucky Beddingfield and John Daniel have been named state 4-H officers to serve in 1991.
Lucile and Charles Greer are antique buffs. She has 28 Madame Alexander dolls in various costumes and he has a restored 1923 Model Ford that has won 14 trophies in antique car shows.
Haymieson Robert Morgan won the state finals of the Prestigious Pageant held recently in Jonesboro. He won trophies for Best Face and Best Smile.
On Veterans’ Day, a poppy wreath was placed on the Confederate monument by the Ladies Auxiliary of the local VFW chapter.
Deaths during the week: Horace C. Barrentine, 99; Edward Johnson; Mrs. Leola Watson Jordon, 90; James Edgar Renfroe.
News from 40 years ago:
Richard Ballard and Dr. Paschal Gilley Jr. have purchased Haisten Funeral Homes Inc.
Officer R.T. Gamble of Jackson Lake was one of two Atlanta police officers honored recently by the Atlanta Bar Association.
Harriet Stovall Kelley, who edited her grandfather’s book, “The Rival Lovers,” will speak Thursday at the Flovilla Community meeting.
Shirley Glover, of Westbury Medical Care Center Home, is the new president of the North Georgia Council of the Association of Nurses in Long Term Care.
Roderick Du Jon Goodman and Tammy Lamar were winners of the baby contest sponsored by Westbury Medical Care Home.
Mrs. Laurie Hawley will head the Gift of Life campaign at Indian Springs for the Kidney Foundation of Georgia.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Hugh C. Conley Sr.; Simon Brantley.
News from 50 years ago:
The first heavy frost and ice of the season hit the local area on Nov. 17 when the thermometer dropped to 26 degrees.
Melba Price has received a scholarship to study nursing from the State Scholarship Commission of Georgia.
Elizabeth Freeman has been named sweetheart of Sigman Theta Pi fraternity at Reinhardt College.
Officers to serve the Henderson 8th grade 4-H club include Wenda Goodman, president; Arvis McCormick, vice president; Donna O’Hearn, secretary-treasurer.
George Limbocker proved to be the best football prophet of the week, with Janet Robison taking second place.
Officers to serve the Henderson Elementary 6th Grade 4-H Club include Martha McDowell, president; Toree Tay, vice president; Bryanett Ridgeway, secretary.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Margie Moore, 74; Gustave E. Smith, 95.
