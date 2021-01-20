News from 10 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with Atlanta-based Municipal Communications, LLC, to approach cell phone companies on behalf of the county, in an effort to obtain commitments that companies would put equipment on towers that Municipal Communications would build on county property.
The distilling company once planning to set up shop in the city of Jackson has announced plans to operate in a different location. Georgia Distilling Company in an emailed statement said the company planned to establish operations in Haddock in Jones County.
Monday, Jan. 17, was the 25th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, which is celebrated on the third Monday of each January, around the time of King’s birthday on Jan. 15. For each of the past 25 years, the United Coalition of Jackson has sponsored a special program for the holiday at the Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson.
The Butts County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide case that originated on a rural road, south of Flovilla, near the Monroe County line. Ashley Franklin, 36, of Locust Grove, was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital with what appeared to be stab wounds on Jan. 12 after deputies were dispatched to a fight call on Rock Creek Road.
The Butts County Senior Center now has a computer lab that is open for senior citizens to use. The lab, which features five computers equipped with Microsoft Word 2007, was made possible by a grant from the American Woodmark Foundation.
With the snow and ice steadily melting away from last week’s winter weather, life was starting to get back to normal around Butts County. Some government offices shut down by the Jan. 10 storm were back open as normal on Jan. 12, and after being closed for three days, Butts County Schools were back open Thursday.
The Georgia Science Teachers Association has announced that it has selected Julie Castellanos, a teacher at Jackson High School, as the 2011 High School Science Teacher of Promise for the state of Georgia. Castellanos is in her third year of teaching at Jackson High. She teaches physics and she has started and developed the school’s earth science program.
Deaths during the week: James Thomas “Tom” Bond, 89; Clyde Boutwell, 82; Emogene Conley, 87; David Watts Sr., 85.
News from 20 years ago:
The Jackson Lake Homeowners Association held a meeting on Monday night to decide what its response should be to the Tussahaw reservoir application. Members present studied the Army Corps of Engineers application and a checklist from the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
Although it is structurally sound, the Butts County Courthouse is in need of an overhaul inside. Architect Rusty McCall discussed his evaluation of the courthouse and what needs to be done with the Board of Commissioners at their work session on Jan. 9. McCall told the commissioners it would be cost-effective to construct a new administration building for around $2 million.
For the 15th consecutive year, the United Coalition of Jackson-Butts County sponsored the annual celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with a program at Zion Missionary Baptist Church. For the first time, the United Coalition added a march from the old Henderson High School campus on Mulberry Street to the square, where a rally was held at 11 a.m.
On Jan. 10, Jimmy Lee Cochran, formerly a resident of the Flovilla area, pled guilty to four counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation. E. Byron Smith, Chief Judge of the Superior Court, sentenced Cochran to a total of 45 years, with the first 25 to be served in prison.
The play “Where Have All The Lightning Bugs Gone?” by Louis Catron was performed by the Drama Department at Jackson High School and used for this year’s region one act play competition. The competition, held this year in LaGrange, was won by the JHS production, which featured only two actors, sophomore Hannah Moncrief and senior Lee Vaughn.
Jeannie Hayslip has been selected as Non-Security Employee of the Quarter for Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison. A resident of Jackson, Hayslip assumed her duties as an X-ray technician at GDCP in May 1994.
Mayor Lanier Burford informed the Jenkinsburg City Council at their Jan. 11 meeting that the state of Georgia has approved the $10,000 grant for improvements to the City Park. The money will be used to pave a walking track in the park and to upgrade the landscaping.
Daisy Troop 78 and Brownie Troop 194 visited Dream Catcher Farm for Christmas. The troops decorated doors, decorated a Christmas tree and sang to the residents. They also gave each resident an apple and an orange for Christmas.
On January 1 this year, Stan Hogan welcomed Tim Patterson as a partner in his firm, Jackson Drug Company and Radio Shack. Patterson has been an employee there since 1998.
For the 13th years, the National Geographic Society is holding the National Geographic Bee for students in the fourth through eighth grades in schools across the United States. Henderson Middle School recently held its Geographic Bee and the winners were Marcus Roddy, 1st Place; Matt Edgin, 2nd Place; and Corey Mitchum, 3rd Place.
Daniel Robinson, 18, of Flovilla, has been selected to serve as the Literacy Ambassador for Butts County for 2001. His parents are Thomas and Teresa Robinson, and his younger sister is Cassie Robinson.
Deaths during the week: Charles Ray Elliott, 66; Mr. Harvie M. Jordan, 62; Mr. James Albert Maddox, 78; Mr. Bryan Chalmers (Bryanie) Ridgway, 68; Mrs. Annie Gertrudge Stallings, 96.
News from 30 years ago:
Robbie Mackey will choreograph the halftime show at Sunday’s Super Bowl game between Buffalo and New York in Tampa.
In the oratorical contest sponsored by American Legion post 102, Kevin Crowder won first place and a prize of $100; John Daniel second and $50; Cecelia Penn third and $25. Crowder will represent Post 102 in district competition in Jonesboro.
Jackson lost one of its landmarks last week when the electrical substation located behind City Hall and the Police Department was torn down. The building was built in the 1910-1920 era.
About 250 Christmas trees are being placed in Jackson Lake around the fishing buoys in an effort to help the fish population.
Jan Hogan has been elected president of the Azalea Garden Club for the coming year; Joy Long and Mary Ellen Eley, vice presidents; Betty Dennard, treasurer; Mary Nell Robertson, secretary.
Joyce McDonald has joined the realty firm of J.B. White Properties in Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Geneva Virginia Carter, 88; Johnnie W. Cash, 66; Mrs. Mollie Barber McElheney, 89; Mrs. Ida O. Payton, 99; Willie Smith, 77; Jackson T. Youngblood Jr., 68.
News from 40 years ago:
Dr. Jorge L. Moreno will open his medical office Feb. 2 in the Sylvan Grove medical building.
Atlanta Gas Company has announced an 18% increase for their customers, while the city of Jackson is raising the cost of garbage collection to $4 per month.
James Trimble, a member of the Butts County EMT, rescued Walt McDowell from a well where he was trapped for several hours Saturday afternoon.
Glen Meredith and Billy Leverette were installed as deacons of the Jackson Presbyterian Church on Sunday, with Mrs. Jane Moyes and Richard Watkins being installed as elders.
June McKemie of Griffin is now manager of the Family Dollar Store on Third Street.
Butts County banks are prospering. McIntosh State Bank has assets of $15 million and C&S Bank of Jackson $25 million.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Martha Pound Feely, 85; Franklin Leonard Maddox, 86; Roy W. Hightower Jr.; Loyce McMullen, 66.
News from 50 years ago:
Wanda Kay Thompson is the recipient of the DAR’s Good Citizenship Award for 1971.
Rev. R. W. Jenkins of Macedonia Baptist Church will head the Heart Fund drive in Butts County.
The state of Georgia will make available to Butts County and its municipalities $59,722 in grant funds.
Rev. Thomas L. Moody of the Second Baptist Church has resigned to accept a call to the Houston Heights Baptist Church in Macon.
The Butts County Lions Club is giving away dogwood and redbud trees on Saturday at the C&S Bank parking lot.
Effective Feb. 2, Griffin Tech will offer a 72-hour bookkeeping course at Jackson High School.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Ethel Mae Thompson Edwards, 78; Mrs. Ola Mae Maddox Lawton, 73; Mrs. Albert F. Schwamlein, 58; Dewey Aiken Thaxton, 70; Mrs. Alberta Garr Phinazee, 91; Kenneth R. Coleman, 49; George Mack Waites, 45.
