News from 10 years ago:
The Jackson High School Valedictorian, Tyler Van Dusen, told his 229 classmates at the graduation of the Class of 2011 that the high school experience is somewhat like sticking your finger in a power outlet. “It’s quick, it’s shocking, and if you’re not too smart, you’re going to do it again.”
Anticipating a nearly $1 million shortfall in the budget for fiscal year 2011, which ends next month, Butts County commissioners agreed to cut employee pay and use money from reserve accounts to make up the difference.
Following the 2010 census, some residents of the city of Jackson will be getting a new council person. Jackson has hired a consultant to redraw its city council districts as it prepares for this November’s elections. The new map accounts for shifts in the city’s population of people over age 8, or those considered of voting age.
Roughly 120 Georgia Department of Corrections employees from around the state converged on the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson on Friday to compete in the Commissioner’s Challenge, consisting of shooting, physical training, and written tests.
The Jackson City Council on May 17 recognized the Complete Count Committee, which was tasked with boosting participation in the 2010 census. The city added 1,111 residents from 2000 to 2010. Committee members are Annie Mitchell, Jacqueline Grier, Chair Jim Trenton, Jeannette Weaver, and Lillian Cowell.
Jackson High School Lady Devil Jasmine Smith brought home state titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter races for the second year in a row, and posted the fastest overall time in the 100-meter, earning her the Al Woodham Memorial plaque at the state track meet in Albany early this month.
Deaths during the week: Diane Kimbell, 60; Bill Elliott Jr.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County Water and Sewer Authority is ready to move forward with the installation of water mains on Buster Brown, High Falls, and Mount Vernon Church Roads.
A Memorial Day weekend fishing trip turned tragic for a Rockdale County man on Saturday, May 26. Jonathan Smith, 23, was fishing with a friend at Smith’s Mill on the Jasper County side of the Ocmulgee River when he went down in eight feet of water at approximately 2 p.m.
The city of Flovilla sponsored a get together dinner for city and county officials on May 24. The idea behind the meeting was to give officials from different areas of Butts County a chance to sit down, socialize, and discuss mutual issues in an informal setting.
June 2 is National Trails Day and Dauset Trails will celebrate the event by opening new trails for mountain-bike riding. All trails will be open for hiking as well. Collectively, the many trails cover about 10 miles for biking, plus a few more exclusively for hiking.
During this year’s session of the Georgia General Assembly, lawmakers unanimously approved a ballot initiative born from senior citizen frustration over high property tax in Butts County. The referendum will now go before the voters of Butts County for approval or denial.
The children of the Butts County Public Library Vacation Reading Club learned all about newspapers last week from Jackson Progress-Argus Editor Marshall Avett.
Cotton States Insurance recently presented three company awards to Charlie Brown, the company’s Jackson agent, at the company’s annual sales convention in Florida in May. Brown’s honors included The Executive Club, Million Mark Guild, and Master Underwriter.
Step N Time Performing Arts Center students participated in Kids Artistic Revue National Talent Competition on May 12 at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center. First place winners in the jazz and tap 17-19 age group were Jason Bradley, Chantell Petty, Elizabeth Jones, Shequia Sims, Rachel Welch, Christy Kile, and Stephanie Welch.
Jackson High School student Katie Hemmann has received notification she has been selected for the National Merit Scholarship competition. Only the top 50,000 students in the world make it and she hopes to move into the top 15,000 students, which will qualify her for the semifinals.
State Representative John Lunsford sponsored House Resolution 358, which commends Elizabeth Watkins for a lifetime of effective, generous and dedicated public service to the citizens of her community and state.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Emily Byron Ball, 91; Mrs. Verna Ruby Spears Gunter, 83; Benjamin Mays, 81; Mrs. Joan Elaine Steinkamp, 29; Leon James “Wally” Wallace, 51.
News from 30 years ago:
Thanks to Tax Commissioner Hilda James, Butts County’s tax digest is the first in the state to be submitted for approval.
The Board of Commissioners announced today a three-mill increase in the county’s tax rate, expected to raise an additional $600,000 of the $4.5 million budget.
Leonora Watson has received the Jackson B&PW Club’s annual Achievement Award.
Reginia Sanvidge has retired after 27 years in the classroom, as has Lurlene O’Conner, who is ending her 25-year career as a teacher.
Nicole (Niki) Thornton received the Weaver Scholarship Award for 1991. The scholarship honors the late Pliny H. Weaver.
Correll Watkins has accepted a four-year track scholarship to Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Julia Tryon Shepherd Farrigan, 72; Mrs. Hilda Ruth Folds Green, 41; Dorsey Harris Johnson, 76; Mrs. Ruth Wilson Preston, 81; Lewis Akin O’Hearn, 66; William Lamar Vaughn, 73.
News from 40 years ago:
The resident of Mr. and Mrs. Pliny Weaver on West Third Street has been chosen as the Residence of the Month.
Dr. Alan Burdette of Macon has purchased the Jackson Veterinary Hospital formerly owned by William Mitchell.
Fashion Pillows has again won the Sears “E” award as an excellent producer of goods for Sears Roebuck.
Employees of Fabral Corporation have won the “Big Drop” award for having the highest percentage of employees donate blood to the Bloodmobile.
Julie Morris has won a trip to Washington for her statewide winning essay that was open to children of EMC employees.
Bowman Pace has been installed as president of the Butts County Jaycees; Danny Patterson and Troy Smith, vice presidents; Donald Thaxton, secretary-treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Lillie Bell Pritchett Gardner; Mrs. James L. Stapp.
News from 50 years ago:
Four local Cloverleaf 4-H members won first at Rock Eagle this week, including Ricky Long, health; Lee Duffey, development; Danny Trimble, photography; Melissa Gaye, photography.
Dianne Cawthon was the first graduate from Indian Springs Academy to receive a diploma at graduation exercises May 30.
George A. Tharpe Jr. has been named vice president, manufacturing, of KYM Company.
Mary Glidewell has won the home economics contest at Jackson High School and a cash award from Central Georgia EMC.
The First Baptist Church of Jackson has recently acquired a bus for the convenience of its members.
Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Johnson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 12 with a reception at their home.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Belle Nolen Driskell; J.C. Branan, 64; Dr. John P. Miller, 88.
