News from 10 years ago:
Two Butts County judges are calling it quits at the end of their current terms. Butts County Probate Judge Vicki W. Johnston announced Friday she will not be seeking re-election after six terms in office. Chief Magistrate Judge Gigi Leverette Hoard will likewise be leaving office at the end of this year, after eight years in office.
With summer on the horizon, Butts County organizers of Action Ministries’ Smart Lunch, Smart Kid program — a summer feeding and enrichment initiative — are in desperate need of volunteers and donations.
Blown glass, turned and burned wood, hammered ironworks, and delicate watercolors and acrylic paintings were among hundreds of works of art on display and for sale Saturday during the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts’ 16th annual Fine Arts Festival.
Nearly a dozen vendors set up shop on the lawn of the Butts County Courthouse Saturday, May 5, to participate in the Sherman’s Trail Yard Sale. The event brought yard sale enthusiasts from all over the U.S.
Community members gathered at Hickory Hill Golf Course on Wednesday, May 2, for a golf tournament, raffle and auction that helped raise money to send four Jackson High School Health Occupation Students of America to the club’s national competition and convention this summer. Rebekah Collins, Alicia Duke, Heiley Dorrough and Haley Gregg will be making the trip to Orlando, Fla., for a week-long stay beginning June 18.
Friends of Indian Springs State Park hosted a goat seminar and a ribbon-cutting Saturdy to celebrate the renovation of the Stone Pavilion at the park.
Members of Butts County’s faith community gathered on the courthouse lawn Thursday to mark the 61st observance of the National Day of Prayer.
Jackson High School senior Jarrett Watts will be competing in the triple jump on May 10 at the Georgia High School Association state meet in Jefferson. Watts placed fourth in the triple jump at the Class AAA West sectional meet on April 28.
With city officials facing mounting complaints about the condition of one of Jackson’s oldest buildings, fire crews on Thursday on burned down the Victorian-era structure that once housed the Isabella restaurant on Lyons Street. The Jackson Fire Department used the burn as a training exercise.
The Jackson High School Drama Troupe had the audience doubled over in laughter Tuesday evening at the opening show of the group’s performance of Jonathan Dorf’s “Harry’s Hotter at Twilight,” at the Rufus B. Adams Auditorium.
Deaths during the week: Warren William “Bud” Atkins Jr., 46; Stanley Harding Vaughn, 62; James Keith Cosby, 65.
News from 20 years ago:
Ripples from the wake of a situation that allowed a mobile home placed on land where such homes are not permitted has led to an apparent split between the city of Flovilla and Butts County. Monday night, Flovilla Mayor Harvey Norris presented the Butts County Board of Commissioners with a resolution passed by the Flovilla City Council which revokes the original agreement between the city and county as it pertains to the county handling Flovilla’s zoning, inspections and permits.
Brita Grahnquist Moore, 93, passed away in April. Brita and her late husband Billie opened the doors of their home to 62 foster children in 33 years of foster care.
Roland Lee has announced his candidacy for the Butts County Board of Education, District 5.
In the wake of the 2000 census, the Georgia legislature redrew voting districts for the United States House of Representatives. Butts County was previously represented solely by Charlie Norwood of Augusta. Under the new map, Butts County will have two congressmen in Washington following upcoming elections.
For the seventh year in a row, local artist R. Scott Coleman has designed the official poster for the Heart of Georgia Fine Art and Music Festival.
The Tenet Foundation and Sylvan Grove Hospital recently presented a check in the amount of $5,000 to the United Way.
Fast action in driving rain, lightning and hail by the Butts County Fire Department saved one of the pioneer homes of the county on May 3. Units responded to the home of the late Joe and Virgie McMichael at 441 Four Points Road six minutes after receiving the call and extinguished the fire after a suspected lightning strike.
Conchitter Gardner, daughter of Eddie and Katrina Watts of Jackson, will receive her Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education from Gordon College on May 11.
Jay Wells, a 1993 graduate of Jackson High School and the son of Harold Wells and Joy Usry, will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology, with honors, from Hood College in Frederick, Md., on May 18.
Jessica Yancy, Elizabeth Jones and Rachel Welch, students of StepNTime Performing Arts Center of Jackson, won first place for their senior jazz trio and a special award called the Movin’ & Groovin’ Award at the Footloose Dance Competition at Earthlink Live Theater in Atlanta on May 4.
The Jackson High School Red Devils baseball team qualified for state playoff action by taking fourth place in the region.
Eboni Keith was recently crowned the 10-year-old Knights of Columbus state free throw champion.
Kathy Hunt has been named the new Program Coordinator for Butts County Parks and Recreation.
Abby Fletcher, a senior at Jackson High School, was awarded a scholarship from the Butts County Retired Educators on May 2.
John Branch of Jackson has been promoted to Correctional Lieutenant at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County.
News from 30 years ago:
Hilda James, Butts County Tax Commissioner, was named Tax Commissioner of the Year by the Georgia Association of Tax Officials.
The Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club presented a $6,000 check to Gordon College to provide a perpetual scholarship for a worthy student.
Sky Lindsey won the annual essay contest sponsored by the Central Georgia EMC. Shunta Bell’s essay won 2nd place and Audri Ann Greer won 3rd.
Georgia novelist Sandra Chastain, author of 21 romance novels, will visit Westbury Medical Care Home on May 28.
Seven Jackson High VOCA members walked away with five trophies in regional competition. The winners were Julia Winston, Michelle Jones, Gail Christley, Shannon Coursey, Jilly Holly, Cecelia Cash, and Wilmer Webb.
Sylvan Grove Hospital has a new, more efficient X-ray machine, thanks to members and supporters of the hospital’s auxiliary.
Deaths during the week: Rev. H.C. Colvard, 91; Nora Compton, 42; Delon Johnson, 90; John Robert Johnson, 82; John W. Lowe, 69; Charles E. Stewart, 33; Mrs. Sara B. Stewar, 79; John Patrick Vigil, 25.
News from 40 years ago:
The 1982 Jackson High senior class will have 145 graduates. Esther O’Dell is class valedictorian, Jon Ross the salutatorian.
Steve Jones and Jerry Brooks have changed the name of their grocery store from Handy Andy to Best Buy Quality Foods.
Jackson Trading Company is now open at 05 East Second Street. James Elliott is the store’s manager.
Robert Torbett is valedictorian of the Indian Springs Academy’s graduating class and Geoffrey Brian Miller, salutatorian.
Michele Jones is winner of fourth place in the Farm Bureau District dairy dessert contest held in Thomaston.
Gov. George Busbee has signed a bill transferring title of the Indian Springs Hotel to Butts County. The Historical Society has leased the property.
Deaths during the week: James Ernest Jennings Jr.; Rufus D. Sasnett, 75.
News from 50 years ago:
Graduation exercise for 125 Jackson High seniors will be held May 31. Cindy Lee Cook is valedictorian, Saralyn Laverne Ridgeway, salutatorian of the class.
Kerry Browning has won the 1972 American History award presented by the William McIntosh Chapter, DAR.
Rufus Adams and Mrs. Margaret McCormick have been named to the Butts County Hospital Authority.
John Franklin Head has been named editor of the Georgia State University newspaper, the Signal.
President George C. Bell of Central Georgia EMC has resigned for health reasons. He has served as a director since 1939.
According to records of grand jury presentments, the Butts County Courthouse was built for $25,080 and keys to the new building were turned over to the county on Sept. 22, 1989.
Deaths during the week: Willie Howard Duke, 69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.