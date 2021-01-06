News from 10 years ago:
The Jackson Butts County branch of the NAACP has a new slate of leaders in 2011, who vow this year to boost membership, involve area youth and hold a community meeting to bring together local leaders. The Rev. Charlie Barlow will take over as president; Rev. Harry Clark will be the first vice-president; Charlie Watts will be the second vice-president; Helen Smith, secretary; Vera Douglas, assistant secretary; Betty Goodrum, treasurer; and Ozinnia Outland, assistant treasurer.
A lawsuit has been filed in federal court against the Butts County Board of Education by a lawyer for Jackson resident Marvin Stewart, claiming Stewart was fired from his part-time position after officials at the school where he worked hired a younger man to fill a full-time custodial position.
Donna Cawthon of Jackson, the manager of Fresh Air Bar-B-Que in Macon, was recently named Volunteer of the Year for both Ingleside Manor in Macon and for the Retirement Housing Association, which owns Ingleside and 158 other apartment communities for senior citizens through the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is now supplying blood and blood products to Sylvan Grove Hospital, Spalding Regional Medical Center, and North Fulton Regional Hospital, all Tenet Healthcare facilities.
The American Woodmark Jackson Plant adopted 10 children currently in the foster care system in Butts County and fulfilled each child’s Christmas list.
The American Woodmark Foundation recently awarded $1,500 to A Friend’s House, a McDonough-based, non-profit sanctuary for children in crisis.
At the 2010 Florida Seafood Festival in Apalachicola, Fla., on Nov. 6, three Jackson competitors combined to take home first place in the men’s division, and second and third place in the women’s division, from among 14 hungry competitors. James Eckert won the men’s division, while Angie Harnage and Karmon Hatcher finished second and third in the women’s division.
The restrooms located at the baseball complex/playground and the football field/track will be closed on evenings and weekends due to recent vandalism in Daughtry Park, according to Butts County Parks and Recreation officials. The acts of vandalism have reportedly cost more than $1,000 in repairs.
On Dec. 22, Bill’s Place restaurant on Ga. Hwy. 36 in Jackson hosted a luncheon party for seniors served by the Butts County Senior Center. Restauranteurs Bill and Debbie Welch prepared lunch for 32 seniors.
Deaths during the week: Bobby Walker Ivey, 85; William Davis “Bill” Turner, 71; Mrs. Bertha Rosa Jeffries Cleveland, 91.
News from 20 years ago:
The Henry County Water and Sewerage Authority has filed an application with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its proposed Tussahaw Reservoir, which would impact 252 acres of wetlands and 17 miles of streams with a 1,477-acre lake straddling the Butts-Henry County line.
Ralph Wilson was sworn in as Butts County coroner by Probate Judge Vicki Johnston at the Butts County Courthouse on Dec. 15.
The three sheriffs in the Towaliga Judicial Circuit were sworn in for their upcoming terms by Superior Court Judge Byron Smith on Dec. 20 in Lamar County: Butts County Sheriff Gene Pope, Monroe County Sheriff John Cary Bittick, and Lamar County Sheriff Larry Walker. All three are the sons of former sheriffs in their counties.
Two Jackson High School football players received All State Honors: John Grier, quarterback, and Carlos Morgan, linebacker.
Jackie Cavender retired after nine years of being the go-to person, and the face of Butts County for many, as the Butts County Clerk.
Ryland Smith retired from the city of Jackson Electric Department after 32 yeas of service with the city.
Deaths during the week: Nelson Cash, 81; Mattie Childers, 64; Eddie Lee Dewberry, 60; William F. Grant, 70; Lucy Jordan, 86; Vivian Lewis, 95; Lillie Maddox, 98; Kerry McNabb, 20; Emma Rawls, 95; Ethel B. Watts, 92.
News from 30 years ago:
By a vote of 4-1, Butts County commissioners have denied a rezoning request that would have permitted a rock quarry to locate in the northeastern part of the county.
The Jackson Presbyterian Church has recently elected as elders Martha Jones, Tom Cook, and Marilyn Anderson.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Ridgeway observed their 50th wedding anniversary with a tea at the Ritz Carlton in Atlanta, and a trip to the mountains of North Carolina.
Baker Fletcher has opened a paint and body shop on Highway 36 East.
Wanda Korink has won third place in a statewide essay contest on “Why I’ve Chosen Nursing as a Career.” She is employed by Westbury Medical Care Home.
H&R Block of Jackson has moved to its new location at 152 McKibben Street from its former office at 561 W. Third Street.
Deaths during the week: Marshall Gantt, 61; Mrs. Annie Lois Letson Henley, 57; Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Polk Jenkins, 63; John Otwell McDaniel Jr, 65; Tommie Lee Taylor, 48.
News from 40 years ago:
A proposed $10 million lead smelting, refining and fabricating plant in Butts County has melted away, according to a spokesman for the Butts County Development Authority.
The residence of Lester Jenkins, at 142 Henderson Street, was heavily damaged by fire Sunday night.
The Rex Nelon Singers will appear in concert Jan. 22 at the Second Baptist Church.
Spalding County’s historic courthouse, built in 1911, was destroyed by fire Monday evening. Firemen were hampered by temperatures in the low 20s.
Tanoa Williamson was named Homecoming Queen at Indian Springs Academy.
A new handsome manager’s residence is being built at Dauset Trails, according to Trail Director Kim Ruff.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Betty Carmichael Grant, 82; Mrs. Norma Ruth Harding Webb, 86; Mrs. Hazel Turner; Don Adcock.
News from 50 years ago:
George Gilmore is the new president of the Ocmulgee Saddle Club; Luke Weaver, vice president; Ann Franklin, secretary; H.A. Norton, treasurer.
The Rev. S.J. Westbury, owner of Westbury Medical Care Homes in Jenkinsburg and Conyers, is on his eighth missionary trip to East Africa.
Chairman Ben Wiggins, of the Georgia Public Service Commission, spoke Friday at the dedication of Southern Bell’s central office building here.
Harold Brooks is president of the Men’s Club at Stark United Methodist Church; Malvin Redman, vice president; Herman Cawthon, secretary-treasurer.
Superintendent J.A. Nutt reports that the Lloyd Shoals plant, of Georgia Power Co., attracted hundreds of tourists in 1970. It is one of 26 generating plants owned by the company.
Students of the Jackson Christian Academy are collecting returnable soft drink bottles as a fund-raising measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.