News from 10 years ago:
The Butts County school board on Monday voted to approve a new systemwide organizational chart that eliminates one of three upper-level positions that report directly to the superintendent. Under the new chart, Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Sheree Bryant will not be replaced when she retires at the end of June.
Residents of Jackson Lake who lease their land from Georgia Power but own the homes on the lots will continue to be able to take advantage of a property tax homestead exemption under a bill passed by the General Assembly Thursday, the last day of this year’s 40-day session.
With a cast and crew of 140 church members, First Baptist Church of Jackson staged its second production of “Via Dolorosa” over he weekend, drawing the faithful to experience a dramatic re-enactment of the key events leading up to the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.
For the seventh year in a row, Butts County public safety workers have teamed up with a class of high school students to produce a dramatic video aimed at illustrating the deadly consequence of poor decisions. Each year since 2006, the “Choice” video has been broadcast throughout Jackson High School on the Friday before prom.
Students at Daughtry Elementary School got a lesson about the big fiery ball in the sky last week when solar astronomer Stephen Ramsden visited on Tuesday, Mar. 27.
Law enforcement officials in Butts County confiscated hundreds of packages of synthetic marijuana from gas stations Thursday, two days after the substance was outlawed in Georgia, authorities said.
It may not be the year of the locust, but this summer might have Butts County residents complaining over a new pest — the kudzu bug.
Henderson Middle School’s boys and girls track teams each won the Central Georgia Middle School Athletic League Championship last weekend in Barnesville, besting 10 other teams to cap the victorious season.
Deaths during the week: Willie “Fred” Smith, 57; Mrs. Dorothy Perry Milam, 88.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a host fee agreement with Henry County offiicals regarding the proposed Tussahaw Reservoir, Under the terms of the agreement, the Henry County Water and Sewerage Authority will pay Butts County $30,000 a year for 50 years to cover property taxes on land lost due to the Tussahaw Reservoir covering the land. The total amount paid over 50 years will be $1.5 million.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners dropped the 55-and-up restriction and approved an increase to 369 homes for the development known as Camelot at their Monday night meeting. The property is located on Hwy 36 above the Towaliga River and High Falls Lake.
Butts County lost one of its oldest couples when Sara Jane Etheredge Weaver, 91, died on March 24 and her husband, A. Lamar Weaver, 100, died on March 27. The couple had been married for 69 years.
Cornelius Lamar, a 9th grader at Jackson High School, was awarded a 1st place prize for his tempura painting in the Young Artists show at the Bluebirds and Bluegrass Festival held at Dauset Trails Nature Center last Saturday.
Ground has been broken at Jackson High School for a new state-of-the-art greenhouse. The greenhouse cost $75,000 and is being paid for by the Georgia Department of Education thanks to a grant application prepared by JHS Assistant Principal Brenda James.
The Jackson City Council took time out to honor two local veterans — Jesse Nutt and John Eaton — during its March 19 meeting. Both Nutt and Eaton are Butts County residents and each was presented with his own resolution acknowledging his service to the United States in time of war.
On Feb. 26, Judge Kevin A. Wangerin of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit represented the Council of Superior Court Judges in its “Judge of the Day” program at the Georgia General Assembly.
In celebration of Arbor Day, the city of Jackson planted eight Red Maple trees in the city cemetery to join others the city has planted in past years. On hand for the planting were city workers Dawson Heath and Wesley Raney, city councilman Harold “Doc” McMichaels, city clerk Jeanene Fitzgerald, Georgia Forestry Commission representative Lee Milby, Jackson Mayor Charlie Brown, and city worker R L. Milby.
The design firm of Rosser International has been given the go-ahead to design Butts County’s new administration building and oversee its contract and construction. The administration building will be paid for with SPLOST funds and is estimated to end up being between 20,000 and 23,000 square feet at a cost of between $1.82 to $2.21 million.
Deaths during the week: James Robert Price Jr., 78; Mrs. Sara Jane Etheredge Weaver, 91; Albert Lamar Weaver, 100.
News from 30 years ago:
Agents of Dover Realty honored for their sales records at the annual awards dinner were Lee McMurry, Merle Brumbalow, Jim Robertson.
One of the most popular bands playing on the local circuit is the Dixie Highway, with Teddy Sauls, Greg Billingsley, Dennis Morgan, Lance Richards, Rankin Cook.
New officers of the Butts County Retired Teachers Association are Bettie O’Neal, president; Della Threatt, vice president; Gwendolyn West, treasurer; Jane Anne Settle, secretary.
JHS pitcher Randeric Moore threw a no-hitter Wednesday against Pike County, as Jackson won the game 1-0. Moore allowed only one fly ball to be hit past the infield for an out.
Amy Lueken, one of the stellar basketball players in Jackson history, will play next year for Valdosta State College.
Sale of Piedmont Realty Co. was announced this week by its owner, W.A. Cook, to Ron Duke and Glen Staples.
Deaths during the week: Miss Emma Rosa Bond, 73; Mrs. Gladys Johnson, 77; Mrs. Frances Jones.
News from 40 years ago:
Open house for the new kindergarten building on Woodland Way will be held Sunday.
The second annual Flovilla Spring Festival will be held this weekend.
Cub Scout Pack 89, sponsored by Jackson Primary School, has been rechartered for another year, with Walter Zant as Cubmaster.
Jackson’s newest retail business is the Jackson Sports Center, Inc., located at 105 W. Third Street, Leslie Johnson and Wayne Barnes, owners.
Winning spelling bees at Henderson Elementary Junior High School were Dan Zant, fourth grade, and Wendy Durbin, seventh grade.
Randy Hutcheson has been named Youth of the Month by the Exchange Club of Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Charles W. Beane, 22; Robert Cawthon, 90; Luvin Guy Freeman, 79; Melissa Gean Fuller, 11; Mrs. Florence Elizabeth Adams Preston, 84; Robert Lee Smith; Mrs. Elizabeth Bell Haisten.
News from 50 years ago:
Two men from Riverdale were killed early Sunday morning when their semi-cabin cruiser when over the Lloyd Shoals dam and crashed on the rocks below.
David Black is the new Jackson Kiwanis Club president; C.L. Sanvidge and Y.C. Hudson, vice presidents; Lou Moelchert, treasurer.
The grand opening of Hodges Ace Home Center at 922 East Third Street will be held today.
Wallace Douglas Durrett III of Macon has accepted a position with McIntosh State Bank as Commercial Officer.
Mrs. Rozelle Lunsford has been installed as Worthy Matron and Howard Greer as Worthy Patron of Jeptha Chapter No. 25, O.E.S., on Sunday.
On Saturday, St. James Lodge No. 45, F&AM, will present 50-year pinds to John M. Nutt and George E. O’Neal.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Gertrude Pulliam, 85; Smith Rumble Faulkner, 69; Mrs. Oscar Hay, 65; Mrs. Lamar Thaxton 58; Enoth Weldon Hudgens, 48; Roy Jackson Moon, 64; Dr. J. Wayne Maddox, 40.
