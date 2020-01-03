News of 10 years ago:
Charlene "Cookie" Newton, 39, of Jackson, was arrested last Sunday afternoon at a local motel in Jackson after she allegedly propositioned an undercover agent for sex.
The Flovilla City Council continued to take care of city business even during the quiet days between Christmas and New Year's Day. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, all council members were present for a public hearing on a request for a business license and a license for serving beer, wine, and distilled spirits. Patricia Taylor had applied for the two licenses as the new owner of Locals, most recently known as Shakers, at 1637 Highway 42 in Flovilla.
A security alarm sounded shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and a few minutes later a man called 911 to report several young men running through his yard. Investigation determined that a burglary had occurred at 209 Stoneybrook Circle in Jackson. The eight young men involved had fled the home; they were observed by a neighbor who was preparing to leave for work.
The Butts County Board of Education held its January meeting on Monday, Jan. 4, the first day for students and faculty to return to classes after the Christmas break. The BOE began the new year by reelecting Ernest Battle to the position of chairman of the board; this will be his 19th consecutive year as chairman.
After three years of planning and preparing, the Smithsonian traveling exhibit, Key Ingredients: America by Food, has packed its bags and bid farewell to Butts County after a busy and enjoyable sojourn. The Butts County Historical Society counted 2,005 visitors to the exhibit from its grand opening on Nov. 14 until Sunday, Dec. 27.
Jackson High School began the new year with a new position: College and Career Transition Coach. The position, made possible by a grant awarded to smaller learning communities, is being held by Anne Kline.
Deaths during the week: Velma Jean Cronin, 76; Linckii Manning, 46; Shirley Lawrence Porter, 79; Edward S. (Big Ed) Burden, 80; Rayford Leonard Boyd, 82; Lawrence Daly, 66.
News of 20 years ago:
Butts County lost its oldest citizen with the death of Mrs. Minnie Lummus Bond, who was 105 years gold.
A Jackson man, Tommie Lanier Lynch, age 54, was killed on I-75 Saturday evening at approximately 7 p.m.
Butts County EMS personnel were bringing in contributions to the time capsule up until the very last minute. The PVC container was nearly filled to the rim with memorabilia from the history of the county's emergency services (which began in 1904 with a horse and buggy). On Dec. 31, 1999, at 11:30 a.m., the time capsule was lowered into a hole dug beside the Stark Fire Station. Plans are to unearth and open the capsule on Jan. 1, 2025, the bicentennial anniversary of Butts County.
The opening of the new Henderson Middle School went right down to the wire. Butts County School Superintendent Alan White reported that two State Fire Marshals had to come back to give the fire alarm systems the final okay. it passed and students started filling the building early Monday morning.
To kick off a new year of Butts County Board of Commissioners meetings, Chairman Harry Marett stepped down as Chairman of the Board at Monday night's meeting. The board elected Eddie Travis as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for 2000.
Butts County EMS Director Brad Johnson reported that there were very few phone calls to the Emergency Management Operations Center on New Year's Eve.
Covington Street was closed for about half an hour around noon on Thursday because of a one-car accident. According to family members, Rosie Griggs was headed into Jackson when a car she was meeting crossed the center line forcing her into an oak tree. EMS workers used the jaws of life to help free Griggs and credited the seatbelt she was wearing with keeping her from receiving serious injuries.
Deaths during the week: Rosie Lee Adams; Maxine Beckham, 91; Minnie Lummus Bond, 105; John W. Heihn, 19; Kenneth R. Jermeay II; Susan Pope Jones, 81; Tommie Lanier Lynch, 54.
News of 30 years ago:
A winter guard of rifles and flags, the first in Jackson High history, has been added to the band program by Juan Tyson, director.
Butts County's unemployment rate dropped to 7.1 percent of the work force in November, down from the 7.4 percent rate in October.
Rev. David Black, governor of the Georgia District of Kiwanis International, addressed the local club Tuesday night.
Dan Zant and Wes Hoekwater have joined the Progress-Argus staff as writers covering the Jackson High scene.
Laree Lofton is a member of The Rockdale Elans gymnastics team that took top honors in the Flipps International competition in Reno, Nev.
Rev. and Mrs. Elmer Nelson, missionaries to Paraguay for the Church of the Nazarene, will speak Thursday at the Jackson Church of the Nazarene.
Deaths during the week: Cicogena D. Carter, 20; Kenneth Duwayne Chesser, 24; Mrs. Inez Clark, 78; Mrs. Ruby Thaxton Singley, 89.
News of 40 years ago:
Bill Curry, new head football coach at Georgia Tech, has Butts County roots. His mother is the former Eleanor Barnes of Jenkinsburg and his grandmother is Mrs. Mary L Rosser, formerly of Jenkinsburg.
Jackson will soon get a $68,000 fire station, with construction to begin this summer.
Avondale Mills has contributed $2,500 towards improvements at Sylvan Grove Hospital.
Fire Wednesday morning severely damaged the home of Julia Johnson at 210 Mallet Street.
Lewis Garage is Jackson's newest business establishment. Richard Lewis, Leroy Brannon and Royce Lewis are proprietors.
Kenneth Waldrop, assistant district attorney for the Flint Circuit, has resigned to enter the private practice of law.
Deaths during the week: J.M. Kitchens; Charles Frank Usery; Timothy Shawn Booth; Mrs. Marie Hardy Thompson, 73; Thomas M. Byrd, 63.
News of 50 years ago:
Miss Grace Garlington has retired from the Central Georgia EMC with 32 years of service, and Charles Brownlee with 24.
Snow, sleet, freezing rain and zero temperatures hit Butts County last week. Ice skating was enjoyed by some on Jackson Lake.
Frank Forehand has been named general manager of American Mills, Inc.; C.L. Sandvidge, plant superintendent in Griffin, and Billy Jones, plant superintendent in Jackson.
Recently elected to the Flovilla Council were E.R. Edwards Jr., C.A. Anthony, Wayne King, Adel Moncrief, and Charles Floyd.
The home of Raleigh and Lillie Banks near Liberty Church was completely destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon in subfreezing temperatures.
A one-act play, "An Over-Praised Season," won first prize in district competition in Carrollton. The cast included Vicki Washington, Pam Anderson, Ellen Pinckney, Robert Riddle, Van Thomason, Glen Maddox. Paul Stockhammer was director.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Lillie Mae Aaron Whidby, 80; Mrs. Prentice I. Hodges, 75; Lt. Col. Helen F. Maddox, 55; Walter Emory Watkins, 78; Mrs. Annie Belle Harris Parrish 71; Mrs. Effie Waldrep Pinnell, 88; Earnest Gooden, 2.