News from 10 years ago:
The Jackson-Butts County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) held its Fourth Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Oct. 16. The highlight of the banquet was the presentation of awards: James White Leadership Award: Sonny and Mary Holland; Humanitarian Award: Chuck’s Tire and Auto; Clemmie Ward Award: Terrence Tyson; Saving Our Sons and Daughters Youth Awards: Ta-Mia McGruder and Curtis Lee Usher Sr.; Youth Humanitarian Award: Kam’s Auto Sales; Community Service Award: Rev. Eddie Travis; President’s Award: Helen Smith; Community Service Award: Rev. Charlie Barlow.
A small fire damaged the exterior of a Blake Avenue townhome Thursday, alarming the residents inside when the flames broke out. A mother and her two children were inside, but got out safely.
An exhibition entitled “Georgia Rooted: Boat Scenes by Scott Coleman,” will be on display at The Cahoon Museum of American Art in Cotuit, Mass., until Oct. 31.
At the Butts County Board of Education meeting, Allison Ellison of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta presented certificates for each of the five Butts County schools for becoming a part of Project S.A.V.E (Sudden Cardiac Death: Awareness Vision for Prevention Education). Butts County is the first school district between metropolitan Atlanta and Macon to be recognized by Project S.A.V.E.
Six officers of the Jackson High School National FFA Organization recently helped set up two raised beds for gardens between the two front wings on the left side of Daughtry Elementary School. The gardens will be used in the third grade curriculum.
Frank Brock demonstrated his juggling skills using miniature pumpkins at a special fall break program at the Jackson-Butts County Public Library. Brock also read to the children and introduced them to some puppet friends.
Susie Lawrence was born Sept. 14, 1909 and raised in the Watkins community, below Pep, in Butts County. She recently celebrated her 101st birthday at Westbury Medical Care Center in Jackson.
A.C. Ellis has a bountiful crop of sweet potatoes this year. Not halfway through digging his crop, he has already unearthed two potatoes that weigh four-and-a-half pounds each and another that weighs three pounds.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Julie L. Keaster, 52; Vickie Jean Beard, 54.
News from 20 years ago:
Two Butts County men and a juvenile have been charged with rape and kidnapping in the brutal assault of two female children. Erin Terrell Bland, 19, has been charged with one count of rape and one count of kidnapping with bodily injury. Jamaiel Watson, 18, and the juvneile are both charged with one count each of party to the crime of rape and one count each of kidnapping.
The Jenkinsburg City Council received good news at their Oct. 12 meeting. When construction is completed, Jenkinsburg will have new railroad crossings at Kudzu Street and Maple Street. This will give the public a choice of three crossings, including Burg Road on the west side.
An ongoing ethics complaint filed by a Butts County citizen against a county commissioner has quietly come to an end. On Sept. 14, William H. Beck and Commissioner Jimmy Barnes signed an agreement that drops the ethics charge and rescinds a vote made by Moore regarding the proposed Tussahaw Reservoir.
Jackson Mayor Charlie Brown signed a proclamation designating Oct. 15-21 as the week to Practice Anti-Violence Everyday and Oct. 17 as the National Day of Concern. The Jackson High School Chapter of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America promoted the proclamation.
Surgery South, a group of six general surgeons established in 1994 by Dr. Gustavo Escalera, is now staffing the general surgery clinic at Sylvan Grove Hospital on Wednesdays.
North Mulberry Street Elementary School families enjoyed a night out on Sept. 25 as they gathered for the first Family Reading Night, Parents, students and staff enjoyed food, the book fair, and most of all, reading!
A tennis career that started at the recreation park in Jackson will continue in Palo Alto, Cal. On Monday, Oct. 16, local teenager Erin Burdette verbally committed to a tennis scholarship at Stanford University.
Anthony Paul Andrews, of Jenkinsburg, graduated Oct. 13 from Marine Boot Camp at Parris Island, SC. Andrews will study computers in training in Virginia.
Sandra Thurston and Glenda Grant were recently granted the status of “Advanced Master Gardeners” and received a silver star for 10 years of continued community service after completing the introductory Master Gardener Course in 1990 and several Advanced Master Gardener Trainings offered through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service.
Deaths during the week: Miss Catherine Gregg, 73; Mrs. Beulah Mae Mitchell Shelnutt, 59; Miss Erma Thomas, 98; Mrs. Lorraine Dodson Thrasher, 91; Mrs. Trudie Mae Walker Wise, 58.
News from 30 years ago:
In a tribute to the firefighters of Butts County, both volunteer and professional, the Exchange Club honored Brad Johnson, Martin Davis, Capt. Dawson Heath, and Terry King at their Tuesday night meeting.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club has installed Stephen Nelms as president; Byrd Garland, vice president; Tom Kirby, treasurer; Jim Trimble, secretary, to head the club in 1991.
A Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker to honor all war veterans will be installed on Jackson’s court square Nov. 1, thanks to the Butts County Garden Club Council.
Robert Woodall is the champion sweet potato grower in the county, harvesting ‘taters weighing nearly five pounds constantly from his garden.
Seniors chose by fellow students for the Homecoming Court at Friday’s football game including Bridgett Head, Sherdrick Barlow, Tishania Woodward, Rhonda Ross, Amy Peek, Rachel Cawthon.
Deaths during the week: Thomas O. Bell, 88; Johnny Douglas, 30; Frances Ruth Maddox Strickland, 30; Victor Edward O’Neal, 85; John Clayton Porter, 31.
News from 40 years ago:
The 1980 census report shows Jackson with a population of 4,043 as compared to 3,774 in 1970.
The recently renovated Fellowship Hall at the Jackson Presbyterian Church has been renamed and dedicated as the Doyle Jones Jr. Memorial Fellowship Hall.
Johnny Smolka has returned from a visit to his Miles, Ohio home and brought back a number of buckeyes, which are being distributed to his friends.
Flovilla civc leader Jack Heil is being honored by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for his leadership qualities.
The Buckner Family Restaurant opened for business this week in the building formerly occupied by the Slax Shop at the intersection of I-75 and Ga. Hwy. 36.
Dr. Don Holsenback has been named director of University Relations at Auburn University.
Deaths during the week: Curtis Joseph Ashmore, 69; Mrs. Dorothy Downing Eudy, 65; Cicero Blackman.
News from 50 years ago:
The historic Indian Springs home, Rockbridge Terrace, build by the late Ed Hoard in 1906, was destroyed by fire Monday.
Richard W. Ballard has resigned as warden of the GD&CC and Francis E. Holland has been named acting warden.
Curtis Gilbert has bee named Mayor of Flovilla and Adel Moncrief, Luther Jones, Byron Haynes, C.A. Anthony, E.R. Edwards Jr, councilmen.
Rev. Wiley B. Cameron has resigned the pastorate of Westside Baptist Church and accepted pastorate of Macedonia Baptist Church in Macon.
Tom Robison was the best football prophet of the week, followed by Mrs. Frances Dryer.
Sheriff Hugh Polk announces the resignation of Billy Leverettte and the appointment of Wendell Cook as deputy sheriff.
Deaths during the week: James Watts Maddox, 74; Paul Thaddeus Burford, 63; Mrs. Gertrudge Lundeen, 60; Ernest Lee Sims, 50.
