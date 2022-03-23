News from 10 years ago:
Butts County officials say they are turning down a $500,000 grant the county had won to finish a sewer project for a Great American Travel Center gas station, convenience store and restaurant development at I-75 and Ga. Highway 16. But a dispute with the developer over economic incentives and a surety bond needed to draw down the second round of grand money have stalled the sewer project.
Hunter’s Restaurant was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. A Jackson Police officer spotted smoke coming from the restaurant just before 5 a.m. Jackson and Butts County firefighters responded, but the blaze gutted the inside of the restaurant.
The Jackson-Butts County Library is now lending Kindle e-readers, with a catalog of 26 e-books available to choose from.
Nancy Biles of Jackson recently won a $10,000 prize in a Georgia Lottery instant game, the Lottery corporation said last week. She bought her Maximum Green ticket at the Brownlee Texaco Food Mart on Brownlee Road.
Butts County was recently awarded the designation of “Qualified Local Government” by the state of Georgia, according to a press release from the Butts County Commissioners’ office.
On Mar. 2, Daughtry Elementary School students ate green eggs and ham for their morning meal and visited with special guests, characters from the book, “The Cat int the Hat,” in observance of Read Across American and the observance of the birthday of Dr. Seuss.
Dozens of local Girl Scouts gathered Saturday at the Butts County Community Center to celebrate the organization’s 100th birthday. The first official Girl Scout meeting was held in Savannah on Mar. 12, 1912.
Private First Class Caleb I.L. Otoki graduated from Parris Island, SC on Mar. 9. He received the Honor Graduate Award for Platoon 3016. He also received the Marine Corps Recruit Depot/Eastern Recruiting Region Medallion. Otoki received a Certificate of Excellence into the USMC 285 Club, and a USMC Certificate of Commendation for exceptionally noteworthy performance of duty and achievements in the areas of Academic Instruction, Field Training, Leadership and Physical Fitness while undergoing recruit training. Otoki is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School. He is the son of Normal Cline and the grandson of Christine Jester Price, both of Jackson.
Sixth grader Kevin Davis of Jackson, a student at Piedmont Academy, was recognized for his PAWS — Performance, Attitude, Work ethic, and Sincerity for February.
The Jackson Butts County branch of the NAACP recognized Black History Makers of Butts County at a program on Feb. 26. The Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Award was presented to Deacon Curtis L. Gaye. The Frederick Douglass Awards were presented to George Tate and posthumously to Coach Joe Davis. The Rosa Parks Awards were presented to Otelia W. Davis and Gwendolyn West. The Harriet Tubman Award was presented to Margaret W. McCormick. The Mary McLeod Bethune Awards were presented to Melinda Ellis and Sheila Barlow. The Saving our Sons Mentoring Award in Academics was presented to Erik Sylvain, and the Saving our Sisters Mentoring Award in Academics was presented to Kathryn Berry.
Deaths during the week: Kenneth Thomas “Ken” Caldwell, 54; Sue Hosey, 85.
News from 20 years ago:
After months of waiting, the road project priority list was unveiled for the first time at a workshop held Monday night. Developed by the Butts County Road Department, it lists 119 county roads in order of the priority that will be paved or otherwise improved over the next five years using funds from the recently approved Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
The Jenkinsburg City Council voted to purchase a Ford F-350 truck with a dump body, a Ford F-250 pickup and a Massey Ferguson 271XE tracdtor with a DB 150 mower with their portion of the new SPLOST proceeds, which Butts County agreed to pay the city in advance through a special bonding arrangement.
The Jackson High School Concert Band, under the direction of John Kelley, and the Symphonic Band, under the direction of Craig Owens, both performed at the 2002 Georgia Music Educators Association District Four Concert Band Festival Feb. 28-Mar. 2 at Rockdale County High School in Conyers. The Concert Band received excellent ratings in their musical performance and made a superior rating in sight-reading. The Symphonic Band received superior ratings in their musical performance and made a superior rating in sight-reading.
The Butts County Recreation Department 11-12-year-old boys champion Atlanta South Basketball Team is made up of Ethan Smith, Jonathan Wilson, Daniel Weischedel, Will Maddox, Carlos Brewer, Rafferdy Coleman, Donterious Ward, and Charles Bennett. Michael Long is the head coach and Chad Adams the assistant coach.
The Butts County Recreation Department 11-12-year-old boys second place tea, of Clark Burge Sales and Leasing is made up of Brandon Watson, Daniel Duncum, Matt Lee, Matthew Fears, Jake Waits, Walter Ippolito, Daniel Fisher, and Jon Canavan. Don Cook is the head coach and Bill Fears the assistant coach.
Al Cook, vice president and lending officer of McIntosh State Bank, was recently named 2001 Employee o the Year for the Jackson bank.
Sandi Roberts has been named the 2001 Employee of the Year for McIntosh State Bank Operations Center. Roberts serves as vice president of operations.
McIntosh State Bank announced recently that Betty Underwood and Rhonda Harkness have been named 2001 Tellers of the Year.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mildred Cardell Lindsey Bellah, 80; James Hilliard Cleveland, 88; Mrs. Cheryle Delma Lambert Robertson, 54; Mrs. Kathleen Murray Skinner, 77.
News from 30 years ago:
Sparks flew Thursday night at a meeting of the Butts County Planning and Zoning Board at which rezoning of 201 acres for Pine Ridge Recycling for a landfill operation was the major issue.
Troy Brazelton has located his Distinctive Portraits photography shop in the New York Store Mini Mall.
Barbara Freeman has retired after 30 years with the state, 24 of them with the Butts County Department of Family and Children’s Services.
Chris Parker, a tenor and member of the JHS Show Devils Chorus, has been selected to participate in the All State Chorus in Savannah this month.
Amos Moore has been named Young Citizen of the Month by the Exchange Club of Jackson.
American Woodmark held a Health Fair Thursday for its employees and 123 took advantage o several health tests being offered.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Cassie Hall Antley, 88.
News from 40 years ago:
Mary Lynn Palmer and Robbie Mackey has been selected to participate in the Governor’s Honors Program this summer.
Mrs. James Whitaker is the new president of the Butts County Retired Teachers Association; Miss Sarah Bond, vice president; Mrs. Lenmore Starnes, secretary; Mrs. Tom Taylor, treasurer.
Tanoa Williamson has been selected as a finalist in the GOAL program at Griffin Tech.
The Indian Springs plant of Avondale Mills has been recognized by the Georgia Textile Manufacturers for its safety record.
Julie Sibley has had one of her paintings accepted for exhibit at LaGrange College’s national art exhibit.
Family Dollar Stores, with one in Jackson opened its 500th variety discount store this week in Brunswick.
Deaths during the week: Willie Barkley; Jessie Dee Keehn, 70; Robert Lee Pritchett, 63; Mrs. Clide Carreker Stallings, 59; John Frank Webb; J.W. Washington.
News from 50 years ago:
Brownie Troop 283 has been organized, with Mrs. Ruth Ash as troop leader and Mrs. Mary Day as assistant.
Edward Houghtaling has resigned as director of the Upper Ocmulgee OEO and has accepted a position with the McIntosh Trail AP&DC.
The Butts County Chamber of Commerce, with J. Frank Barnes as president, will participate in the 1972 Stay and See Georgia campaign.
A tea given by her children will honor Mrs. Van Fletcher on her 90th birthday.
Mrs. Howard Greer and Mrs. Lois Dodson have been awarded Life Memberships in the Flovilla Women’s Society of Christian Service.
The Jackson High golf team, coached by Joe Davis, swept a three-way match at Deer Trail on Thursday, winning all six matches. The six winning JHS players were Johnny Morris, Larry Biles, Billy Duke, Dennis Morgan, Mike Peck, and Lee Bennett.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Sally Floyd Meredith, 85; Eben Curtis Jennings, 74; James Edwin Kersey, 49; Mrs. Mildred Irene McMahon, 51.
