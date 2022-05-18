News from 10 years ago:
Butts County commissioners, facing mounting pressure from local city leaders, voted Monday to call for renegotiations of the 1-cent Local Option Sales Tax. The distribution of the tax must be renegotiated within two years of every decennial census.
Henderson School Principal Renee Burgdorf says her school plans to introduce courses next year that offer high school-level courses. Starting with ninth-grade literature, eligible eighth grade students will be able to take advanced courses and gain credits that will transfer with them to high school.
Southern Crescent Technical College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at its Butts County campus to announce the grand opening of its new Commercial Truck Driver Training Range along Ga. Highway 16 West, just outside of Jackson.
Money raised in support of the 2012 Butts County Relay For Life continues to roll in. Topping the fundraising leaders is the Butts County Men of Act, which raised $9,500. Stark Elementary School raised the second-most amount with $5,300, and For Those We Love raised $4,600.
An executive director of operations and a new assistant principal at Jackson High School are among the new names being added to the Butts County School System’s roster. Shannon Christian will fill the position of executive director of operations, and Dr. Josh Lowe will replace the retiring Carole Lunsford as the new assistant principal at JHS.
Butts County is one of seven newly-designated Certified Work Ready communities in Georgia. The designation is given by the Governor’s Office of Workforce Development to highlight communities with a skilled workforce and successful educational system.
Bill Cannon, president-elect of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals, presented Platinum Awards to the Emerson L. Burford Water Treatment Plant and the Gerald L. “Buck” Stewart Water Treatment Plant at the Butts County Water and Sewer Authority’s meeting on May 8. The awards are presented annual in recognition of public water systems that are able to maintain the standards of water quality required by their individual permits.
Jackson High School senior Tyler Wilhoit was the only member of the Red Devil golf team to qualify to play in the state tournament at Augusta Country Club on May 7. Wilhoit shot a respectable 83 at the tournament, placing him in the top half of the field.
Dominique Fears of Jackson graduated from Savannah State University on May 5. She majored in behavior analysis with a minor in criminal justice. She the daughter of Deborah Fears and Jerry Webb.
State Farm agent and Jackson resident Tim Broyles has received the company’s prestigious Chairman’s Circle award, which recognizes an agent’s sales ability, honors agents who align their business with the long-term direction of the company, and who act as advocates for their customers.
Jackson High School senior Jaxsen McDonald-Hoffman, who will graduate from JHS in June, will also graduate this spring from Clayton State University with an associate degree after participating in Georgia’s Dual Enrollment Accel Program.
Deaths during the week: Fred Glenn Raney Jr, 68; George William Wesley Smith, 76; Shelby Jean Harris, 72.
News from 20 years ago:
A proposed amendment to the zoning enforcement agreement between Butts County and all three local municipalities was shot down Monday night. The cities told the Board of Commissioners they will not agree to the amendment, and aired many of their concerns about how zoning ordinances are being enforced by the county’s Department of Community Affairs.
This year there were twice as many smiles, twice as many candles, twice as much fun, and twice as much money when the Relay For Life took place last weekend in Butts County. And by Saturday morning, the hard work paid off for many as the total dollars raised this year inched toward $75,000, double what the Relay For Life raised in Butts County last year.
The seventh annual Heart of Georgia Fine Art and Music Festival is here. Between May 15-8, the festival presents four days of musical concerts, 20 visual artists, and nine magnificent homes and gardens tours for the eyes and ears.
Wanda Waddleton, branch manager of 1st Franklin Financial’s Jackson office, was recently recognized for 15 years of service with the company.
Licensed Practical Nurse Sandra Cook has been named the Tenet Sylvan Grove Hospital Employee of the Year.
Nancy McGinnis of the Stark Community was the winner of the beautiful queen-size quilt that was given away as a raffle grand prize on Friday night at the Butts County Relay For Life The quilt was made and donated by Eleanor Stone and Regina Carter of Butts County and Candace Hassen of Newborn, and valued at $1,800.
Angela Hall of Jackson High School has been awarded a soccer scholarship to Gordon College.
State Representative John Lunsford has named the winners of this year’s Write Your Own Law Contest. They are: Sixth Grade — 1st Place — Lauren Hobbs; 2nd Place — Kelli Burns; 7th Grade — 1st Place — Jarvis Barlow; 2nd Place — Daniel Norsworthy; 8th Grade — 1st Place — Jacob Honea; 2nd Place — Cruz Johnson.
Three Jackson High School 4-H members who won 1st Place in the 2002 Central District Junior-Senior District Project Achievement and will go on to state competition. They are: Stephanie Rivers, Arts & Crafts; Devon Waits, Performing Arts — General Category; and Amy Smith; Performing Arts — Instrumental Division. Three middle school students also won 1st Place: Dava Biles — Beef Project; Charli Mattice — Pet Care; and Rosey Glidewell — Poultry and Egg Science. A total of 16 Butts County 4-H members competed.
Deaths during the week: J.T. (Pete) Gray 78; Jeremiah Hood 25; Stanley W. Jenks, 88; Gordon Allen Terrell, 54.
News from 30 years ago:
Jackson High School will graduate 118 seniors on May 2, with Michelle Carmichael Greeting the guests as salutatorian and Beth Knight delivering the valedictory address.
Rod Gordon, Henderson Middle School student, has been honored by the Exchange Club of Jackson with its Good Citizenship Award.
Partrees Webb and Corace Welch were sixth and seventh grade winners, respectively, in Henderson Middle School’s Olympiad poster contest.
JHS football standout Willie Stewart has signed a football scholarship with Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, Tenn.
City workers Glenn Smith, Clemmie Adams and Troy Smith are preparing the city’s mosquito-fighting equipment for the annual battle agains the invader.
Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Bankston celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the home of their son and daughter-in-law, Don and Doris Bankston, in Brunswick.
Deaths during the week: Marvin Otis Barnes Jr.
News from 40 years ago:
Butts Men of Action have named J Wise its Man of Action; Ruby Solomon, Teacher of the Year; Grady Head Jr., Preacher of the Year; B.F. Thurman, Businessman of the Year; Nathaniel Thurman, Layman of the Year; and Mary L. Taylor, Service to Youth Award.
White Builders of Jackson was low bidder with $587,797 for renovation of the Henderson Junior High School building.
Melinda Cook is sponsor and Anita Head, president, of the Builders Club of Henderson Junior High, a project of the Jackson Kiwanis Club.
Jacqueline Keith has been named Miss Debutante of 1982 by the Vogue Social Club of Barnesville and awarded a $500 scholarship.
Patricia D. Davis is the new postmaster of Jenkinsburg.
The Jackson Business and Professional Women’s Club has awarded its annual achievement award to Alicia Kersey.
News from 50 years ago:
T.F. Freeman has been elected president of the Central Georgia EMC. He has been a director since 1955.
Mrs. Beverly Stewart, an employee of McIntosh State Bank, was third runner-up in the Young Career Woman’s program of the Georgia B&PW clubs.
Robin Jordan and Nancy Webb were Jackson High School winners in the Home Economics program sponsored by the Central Georgia EMC.
Mrs. Hortense P. Henley has retired after 30 years of service with Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Co.
First place winners in the 4-H Pollution Poster Contest were Rita Smith, senior division, and Robyn Davis, junior division.
Marion Howell Jr. has assumed direction of the music program at the Jackson United Methodist Church.
Deaths during the week: Ira Harrison Cawthon, 75l Samuel David Johnsonm 81; R.G. Lane, 75.
