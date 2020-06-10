News from 10 years ago:
On Saturday afternoon, about 50 flags were burned in a ceremony held by the American Legion Honor Guard of Post 258 of Jonesboro to demonstrate the proper way to dispose of American flags no longer in serviceable condition. The honor guard held the event on the grounds of the Daughtry Foundation building at the corner of South Mulberry Street and College Street in Jackson, at the invitation of Jackson American Legion Post 102.
As the 2009-2010 school year neared its end, the faculties of each of the five public schools in Butts county voted to select one of their own as Teacher of the Year. They are Cathleen Eckholm of Jackson High School, Alison Williams of Henderson Middle School, Bud Fagan of Daughtry Elementary School, Doug Tingler of Jackson Elementary School, and Amanda Wilson of Stark Elementary School.
Several students at Daughtry Elementary School, on Bus 314, were presented with an award for good behavior. They were Arianna Rucker, MaKayla Cochran, Shamiyah Bush, Jack Akin, Samantha Demers, and Ethan Tejedor.
Twenty-eight pieces of fine art now make up a collection that is maintained by the Jackson Butts County Council for the Arts. Most of the collection is currently on display at the Butts County Administration Building. Some visitors probably do not realize that the sculptures and paintings they stop to enjoy have been provided with no public funds through the efforts of private citizens.
Students of the Towaliga School’s first-grade class of 1946 gathered for a reunion May 29 at the fairgrounds in Jackson. Approximately 26 attended, including Marion Britton, Walter Vaughn, Rodney Standard, Everette Cochran, Charles Henderson, Agness Blissit, Joe Patrick, Martha Weaver, Wayne Maddox, Barbara Thompson, Roxie Mangham, and Patsy Caldwell.
Butts County Farm Bureau President David Ridgeway recently traveled to Washington, DC with other Georgia Farm Bureau members, to meet with Georgia’s congressional delegation to discuss agriculture issues.
Deaths during the week: Hilda Prickett Herbert, 89; Agnes Obera Hardy Lawton, 87; Mary Harriette Suffridge Antonio, 90.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Education approved the proposed fiscal year 2001 budget at their regular meeting on June. The total proposed budget is $19,519.731. Butts County Superintendent Dr. Alan White proposed that the board reduce the millage rate by one point. The final budget vote will be taken at their July 3 meeting.
One hundred twenty Springs Industries employees learned last week that the Jackson plant will shut down this August. In the June 2 announcement, Springs said it will phase out production at its baby apparel plants in Jackson and Griffin.
An April 24 vote by the Butts County Board of Commissioners to enter an agreement with Henry County over the proposed Tussahaw Reservoir has been put on hold by a vote of the BOC Monday which will allow the Butts County Water Authority to negotiate an agreement with the Henry County Water Authority.
The Jackson High School commencement for the Class of 2000 was held June 2 at 7 p.m. in at Red Devil Hill. There were 151 graduates, including 25 honor graduates. Chastity Moore was valedictorian, and Jill Patterson was salutatorian.
The Butts County Board of Education appointed two new principals at their meeting on June 5. Dr. Mary Jacobs has been chosen to replace Charles Pickett as the principal of Henderson Middle School. Melinda Ellis was chosen to replace Rich Awtry as the new principal of North Mulberry Elementary School.
The County Attorney of Monroe County has cleared both the Butts County Board of Commissioners and Commissioner Jimmy Moore of violating the county’s Code of Ethics. An ethics complaint, filed April 26 by Butts County resident William Beck Jr., stemmed from the county’s April 24 agreement with Henry County over the proposed Tussahaw Reservoir.
Julie Mangham, daughter of Marvin and Elaine Mangham, was recently honored as a nominee in the 19th Annual United Way/JC Penny Golden Rule Awards program. Julie has collected donations for Special Olympics, sang at Westbury Medical Care Home, visited with residents at Leisure Living Assisted Living Center, walked in the Relay For Life, contributed to food drives, and was very involved in helping JHS special education students participate in 4-H this year.
At the June 1 meeting of the Butts County Retired Educators Association, two members were recognized for awards they received from the state organization. Jane Ann Settle received a Community Service Award and M.C. (Ben) Paget received a Leadership Award.
Airman Nicole McClendon of the United States Navy has been awarded Junior Shore “Fleet Angel” of the Month for February 2000. She is the daughter of Willie Paul and Linda McClendon of Flovilla.
James S. (Jim) Malone, son of William K. Malone of Jackson, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration on May 27 from Furman University in Greenville, S.C.
Laurie Carroll of Jackson graduated Magna Cum Laude from Georgia College and State University May 6. Carroll received a Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education. Carroll and her husband, Pat Carroll, have tho children, Charissa and Elijah. She will be teaching at Henderson Middle School.
Marcie Kathleen Glidewell, daughter of Ann D. Malone of Jackson, completed requirement for a Bachelor of Science degree from Vanderbilt University’s College of Arts and Sciences and graduated magna cum laude during May 12 commencement exercises.
Charmanee Weaver, a 1996 graduate of Jackson High School, recently graduated from Morris Brown College in Atlanta with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. She is the daughter of Velma and Willie Weaver of Jackson.
According to a recent article in “The American Field” (a national field trial weekly magazine), the Region 16 Amateur All-Age Championship for the year 2000 was won by Lady of Success. Lady is a white and liver pointer female owned and handled by Luke Weaver of Jackson and scouted by Mike Cheely.
The Jackson High School Class of 1948 celebrated the 52nd year of their graduation with a cookout at Plant Scherer in Juliette on May 16. Class members attending included Ruby Kate (Vickers) Moore, Arthur Freeman, Patsy (Waldrop) Freeman, Anna Lois (Dump) (Hardy) Cawthon, Mertice (Etheridge) Young, Katie Nell (Roebuck) Jones, Bobbie Anthony, Betty Jean (McCoy) Perdue, Joyce (Hamlin) Norton, Audrey (Cook) Burford, Bette (Thaxton) Holston, Gwendolyn (Cook) Mitchell, Virgina (Cook) Williams, Frederick Anthony, Walstein Dink Bohannon, Benson McCarty, Emerson Burford, Billie Enlow, and Chlora Mae (Lummus) Varnum.
Deaths during the week: John Donald (Don) Hall, 57; Mrs. Alice Corine Busbee Hancock, 87; Alfonzo McMichael, 38.
News from 30 years ago:
Frances Paget, with over 22 years of teaching experience, and Marilyn Raynor, who has spent 34 years in the classroom, are retiring this year from the Butts County School System.
The Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation will spend $731,820 in an expansion program to include an office building, warehouse, and loading dock.
The Butts County Retired Teachers Association has elected Celeste Lawrence as its new president; Bettie O’Neal, vice president; Zella Mae Taylor, treasurer; Jane Ann Settle, secretary.
The 1935 graduating class of Jackson High School held its 55th anniversary reunion June 3 at the Cameo Room in Jenkinsburg. James Hilley was re-elected president of the class; Hiram Franklin, vice president; Jewel Reeves Leverette, secretary; Harry Ridgeway, treasurer.
A ribbon-cutting was held Friday for the county’s newest retail business, Jeff’s Fishing and Hunting Shop.
The William McIntosh Chapter, DAR, has presented a Medal of Honor to Dr. James McDonald Edwards for his service to the community, county and fellow man.
Deaths during the week: Johnny Arthur Reeves, 48; Mattie Starks; James McClendon.
News from 40 years ago:
Butts County will hold a giant Salute to America celebration on June 27-28.
Amtrack announced this week that a specially-equipped train will test the roadbed from Atlanta to Macon through Jackson.
Bernice Sims will attend a youth employment training program at North Georgia Technical and Vocational School in Clarkesville.
Beverly Sue Raynor will represent Butts County in the 1980 Miss Georgia Holiday Pageant at Callaway Gardens.
Hawkes Library has a copy of The Rival Lovers, a Civil War story with a local setting, written by William Ferguson Smith.
Edsol Reclamation Depot has moved its headquarters from Jamaica, NY, to Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Lisa Escalera, 16; Mrs. Gennie Myricks Brown; Mrs. Mary Thaxton Harkness, 104; Clifford Laster, 66; Mrs. Fay Goss Britt, 67; Mrs. Dorothy P. Martin, 55.
News from 50 years ago:
The James H. Wallace Memorial Park will be formally dedicated at services to be held on Saturday.
A total of 207 employees of the Indian Springs Avondale plant will share bonuses equal to $31,595.
Receiving their degrees from Georgia Tech at graduation exercises on Saturday will be Thomas Carmichael, Charles D. Polk, Morrell L. Powell, and George L. Weaver.
U.S. Air Force Major Marshall E. Allen has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his service in Vietnam.
Severe winds swept through the state park at Indian Springs Saturday, uprooting trees and damaging some structures.
Graduating from West Georgia College on June 7 were George Lawrence Morgan Jr., Timothy Neal Pulliam, David Lee Mask, and Joseph Powell McClelland Jr.
Deaths during the week: Frank Holloway, 36.
