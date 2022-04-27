News from 10 years ago:
Herman Lenard Jackson III, accused of killing his wife and her 10-year-old niece nearly one year ago, pleaded not guilty to charges against him in Superior Court on Wednesday. Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Richard Milam has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty in this case.
Individuals and organizations across Butts County have been packing shoe boxes since March, to aid area women and children in need through the United Way of Metro Atlanta’s Shoebox Project. On Tuesday, members of the Butts County Senior Center contributed to the project by decorating and filling 23 shoe boxes.
Lenton “Fox” Douglas has driving a Butts County school bus, according to his count, for 28 years and seven months exactly, but on March 1 he made his last stop. Douglas, 67, recently made his official retirement announcement due to health reasons. He has been celebrates as one of the most respected drivers in the county.
The Butts County Board of Education on April 2 recognized its McIntosh Reading Council Readers of the Year. In the primary division they were Felix Hixon (1st), Taylor Conwell (2nd) and Jordan Jones (3rd), all of Daughtry Elementary. In the elementary division they were Dustin Kirby (1st) of Stark Elementary, Gracyn Edmonds (2nd) of Jackson Elementary, and Madison Smith (3rd) of Stark Elementary. In the secondary division they were Danielle Basterash (1st), Darren Johnston (2nd), and Johnathan Carey, Brieanna Harper, and Jessica Love (tied for 3rd), all of Jackson High School. The Bob W. Jerrolds Reading Achievement Awards went to Stark’s TaSharrie Todd (1st), Daughtry’s Johnny Smith (2nd), and Jackson Elementary’s Antonio Jackson (3rd). The Lindy Lopez-Butner Award went to Derek Martinez of Stark Elementary.
A new therapeutic recreational after-school program for children with mental disabilities has been established in Butts County. The new I-club is one of six facilities of its kind in Georgia and has become part of the Butts County Counseling Center.
The Jackson High School baseball team finished 3rd in region 4-AAA thanks in part to Ben Cawthon, who pitched a complete game shutout April 17 against Locust Grove, tallying 13 strikeouts during Jackson’s 3-0 win, and helping the team clinch a playoff berth.
Bringing together nearly 60 teams and more than 600 young athletes, the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department hosted Opening day activities Saturday, to celebrate the start of the baseball and softball seasons. The first pitches were thrown by 2012 Butts County Parks and Recreation Department Hall of Fame inductees Harry Clark, Harry Cook, and Gerald Kersey.
Butts County commissioners on April 9 recognized 4-H’ers and brothers William and James Hicks for their service on the state level of the 4-H organization. William Hicks recently completed a term in office as a 4-H Northeast District junior board member, and James Hicks recently completed a term as the Northeast District senior president.
News from 20 years ago:
When life throws you a hot potato, the best thing to do is put it down and let it cool off. Vulcan Materials and the Butts County Planning and Zoning Commission did just that when they tabled a 600-acre rezoning request for a rock quarry and industrial park.
Jackson attorney William A. (Bill) Fears, a native of Butts County, has announced his intention to run as a Democrat for the State Representative seat in District 92. This is a newly created district compiled of portions of Butts, Lamar and Spalding counties.
At its April 16 meeting, the Jackson City Council took care of two issues which had been on their agenda for some time. The first was a rezoning for Larry Morey concerning property on Highway 42 south of Jackson. The council unanimously approve the rezoning for Dollar General store. They also approved an application for an alcoholic beverage license for Mario’s Sports Bar & Grill. The owner, George Gaston, must still obtain an alcoholic beverage license from the state before he can begin serving.
U.S. Attorney Maxwell Wood announces the conviction of Telly Brown a/k/a “Fonz,” of Jackson, for distribution of more than 50 grams of crack cocaine. Brown, 25, was convicted following a two-day trial which began on April 22. Brown’s sentencing is expected in June. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.
Firefighter/paramedic Bobby Goolsby, Firefighter/EMT Robert Ridgeway, Firefighter/First Responder Allen Ingram, and Firefighter Gregg Davidson recently attended the 19th annual Georgia Extrication School held March 15-17 at the Center for Continuing Education located on the main campus of the University of Georgia in Athens.
Proving once again that Stark is the “Buckhead” of Butts County, Kate Carmichael and Brent Dixon were chosen by their classmates as the Queen and King of the Jackson High School prom held in Macon last Saturday night.
Region coaches are scratching their heads and talking to each other trying to figue out a way to “hold those Tigers” to no avail. The Henderson Middle School baseball team under head coach Charlie Biles is a perfect 9-0 on the season with three games left.
Johnny G. Wilson of Jackson received the Division of Business and Economics Award for Academic Excellence in Information Technology Management during Macon State College’s 2002 honors convocation.
Jackson students receiving special academic awards from Clayton College and State University for the 2001-02 academic years include J. Lauren Kitchens, School of Arts and Sciences, the Stanley A. Cyrus Memorial Humanities Award, and Charles Edwin Crownover, School of Technology, the Outstanding BAS Technology Management Graduate, 2001-02. Crownover was also named a nominee for the Chancellor Academic Recognition Award from the University System of Georgia.
Deaths during the week: Walstein (Dick) Bohannon, 70; Ben H. Douglas, 78; Mrs. Marie McDowell, 94; Mrs. Brita Linea Grahnquist Moore, 93; Mrs. Julie Townsend, 70; Mrs. Ella Jackson Weldon; Mrs. Elsie Williams, 67.
News from 30 years ago:
The Jackson office of NationsBank is holding customer appreciation day May 11-15, complete with hotdogs, drinks and chips.
Officers to serve Worthville Chapter 516 Order of the Eastern Start were installed April 19. Mrs. Violet Swann is worthy matron of the chapter and Joe Swann, the worthy patron.
The Exchange Club of Jackson has presented Will Zant with a Citizenship Award.
Mrs. Mary Ann Stevenson, assistant vice president of McIntosh State Bank, has retired after 24 years of service.
For the first time in its 70-year history, the Jackson Kiwanis Club inducted ladies as members at its Tuesday meeting. Mrs. Mildred Weaver, Mrs. Rachel Hall and Mrs. Virginia Ridgeway were the first female inductees.
Mr. and Mrs. Winfred A. Cook celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception at the First Baptist Church given by their children.
Deaths during the week: Lonnie Robert Duke, 84; Mrs. Adele Hambrick Friddell, 77; Mrs. Lucile Fogg Moss, 81.
News from 40 years ago:
S. L. (Shorty) Letson has retired as superintendent of High Falls State Park after 20 years of service. Tommy Allgood has replaced him.
McIntosh State Bank will hold a grand opening May 17 of its enlarged and expanded bank.
Christy Marie Pruitt, of Henderson Junior High, has been named a 1982 U.S. National Award winner in academic achievement.
Donna Wilson Drake, of John Herbert, Inc., is now a licensed real estate broker.
Jackson High’s golf team, composed of Wesley James, Timmy Patterson, Jeff Rooks, and David Fountain, placed eighth in state finals held in Rome.
Mrs. Mattie Maddox has been selected as Mrs. Hilltop Nursing Home.
Deaths during the week: Harold Eugene Colwell, 49; Dr. Charles Thomas Hopkins; James W. Lawton, 61; Charles M. McMichael, 57; Mrs. Ida Shannon Surry, 84.
News from 50 years ago:
Fashion Pillows has again won the Sears Roebuck “E” award, which is recognized as a Symbol of Excellence.
Four 4-H’ers gave the program at the Lions Club meeting this week. They were Rita Smith, Maria Tood, William Henry, Danny Trimble.
Slated to be graded and paved soon is Higgins Road, stretching from Flovilla across Highway 16 to intersect with Hall’s Bridge Road.
New officers to serve the Jackson High Future Business Leaders chapter include Nancy Haley, president; Diane Wells, vice president; Cathy Freeman, secretary; Debbie Thurston, treasurer.
Jackson High lost its first game in the Region 3-AA baseball playoffs to North Clayton, whose Mike Johnson pitched a no-hit 8-0 shutout.
David Haisten was one of 29 juniors to receive the Blue Honor Bar at recent ceremonies at North Georgia College.
Deaths during the week: George Thurston Turner, 73; Paul Wells; Wendell English, 35; Charles Henry Smith, 85.
