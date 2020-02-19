News of 10 years ago:
Commissioner Gator Hodges and Roger McDaniel hosted a town hall meeting last Tuesday night at Worthville Baptist Church in an attempt to dispel rumors surrounding the Worthville Fire Station’s closing.
Mother Nature dumped 4 inches of snow on Butts County last Friday afternoon. Most of the snow and ice melted away by mid-Saturday morning and treacherous road conditions thankfully never materialized.
Commissioner Gator Hodges, who has made it a personal mission to abolish the retirement package the Board of Commissioners adopted in 2008, saw his persistence come to a head last Thursday night when the Board split 3-2 in his favor.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution to amend its fiscal year 2010 budget last Thursday evening to “address the changing needs of the county.” The total amended budget amounts to a sizable increase of $926,216.
Gunfire at Brick House Productions claimed the life of LaShelton Kernard Stanford, 20, of Flovilla at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Albany Police Department officials reported.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a revised animal ordinance last Thursday. The ordinance generated so much controversy and concern from citizens the board appointed an outside “volunteer,” Gail Carrouth, to help find “middle ground” and rework some of the ordinance’s more contested passages.
Deaths during the week: Glenn Lamar Potts, 88; Leona Kate Harris Young, 94.
News of 20 years ago:
The Butts County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its meeting last Thursday to waive all impact fees as an incentive to court industrial development.
With construction of the county animal control center nearly complete, and packs of dogs still roaming the streets of Jackson, the Butts County Board of Commissioners took a small step toward implementing a county-wide animal control ordinance.
With a 67-66 victory over the Dodge County Indians, the Red Devils of Jackson High School captured the 4-AA region basketball title on their home court.
Butts County Emergency Services is continually engaged in service training. Director Brad Johnston said, “We have some kind of training going on every week. This last week we had the opportunities to do some specific training outside our stations.” Emergency Service personnel had a chance to do joint training with the staff of Phoenix Air Care.
EMS training that had gone on earlier in the week paid off for two elderly ladies that were involved in an accident Friday morning. Hilda Herbert was riding in a car driven by Pearl Remington when they were hit while attempting to cross State Route 16 at England Chapel Road.
Chuck Barlow has been appointed as an official delegate representing the state of Georgia at the National Summit on Africa in Washington, D.C., from Feb. 16-20.
The state wrestling championship was held Saturday at South Forsyth High School in Cumming. Jackson High School wrestling stand-out Sadarias McDaniel won second place in the 160-pound class.
The city of Jackson is among 13 Georgia cities designated as a “Certified City of Ethics” by the Georgia Municipal Association.
Deaths during the week: George Welsman Atwood Jr., 64; Frances Myricks Banks, 82; Joseph William “Bill” Caston, 72; Billy Clyde Dunn, 66; Robert Lee “Bob” Fincher, 70; Frances Blackmon Moore, 89; Pamela Richey, 37; Roosevelt Roberts, 88.
News of 30 years ago:
Charlie Ridgeway and Elizabeth Daniel were the overall winners in the DAR American History Month essay contest held recently in Butts County schools.
Joe Rapaport was the winner in the system-wide spelling bee contest in the local school system, with Stacey East as runner-up.
Announcement was made this week of the resignation of G.W. “Toots” Caston from the McIntosh State Bank board of directors.
Dr. Francis Holston and Faye O’Dell were recently cited by the First Baptist Church of Jackson for their “outstanding Christian service.”
Will Ridgeway has signed a scholarship to play football for the Citadel, Laree Lofton, a gymnastic scholarship with Middle Georgia College, and Dennis Conners, a football scholarship with Middle Tennessee College.
Joe Rapaport was the overall winner of the Henderson Junior High School geography bee.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Delia Shaw Harper, 97; Lewis Weldon May, 79; Ms. Leila Sams, 91; Mrs. Lemma Mitchell Ward.
News of 40 years ago:
Clarence E. Daniel has won the Good Citizen award offered by the local DAR chapter.
Wesley Baker has been named editor of The Agriculturalist at ABAC College in Tifton.
Ernest Lawrence won second in the 600-meter run and Tony Stodgill second in the shot put in the National Prep Track and Field meet in Lawrence, Kansas.
The Henderson Junior High and service department won first place in the Sixth District poster contest. Mrs. Edna Lucille Ross is manager of the lunchroom.
Andrea Folsom and Michele Jones have won the American History essay contest sponsored by the local DAR chapter.
Seniors Martie Ross of Jackson High and Shawn Bunch of Indian Springs Academy have been named STAR Students by the Jaycees. The winners named Mrs. Nancy Houghtaling and Mrs. Gussie Cawthon, respectively, as STAR Teachers.
Deaths during the week: Daniel W. Trimble, 68.
News of 50 years ago:
Tommy Herbert, Kim Ruff and Randy Jarrell, FFA members, have won cash prizes in the county’s cleanup campaign.
JHS students attending an Atlanta conference on “Operation Drug Alert” included Bill Nelson, Harry Lewis, Douglas Briscoe, Ann Watkins, Susan Maddox.
The JHS chapter of FFA has been awarded a superior rating by the National FFA Foundation.
Mr. and Mrs. Dewey B. Wise were honored by relatives and friends with an open house on their 50th anniversary.
Winning demonstrations in Community Achievement at the girls 4-H Club meeting were Monica Thurman, Nancy Leverette, Virgia Mangham, Sheri Oliver.
The annual Girl Scout cookie sale will begin here Feb. 27 with Mrs. Rosena O’Hearn as chairman.
