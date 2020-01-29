News of 10 years ago
Darrin “Mac-10” McDowell, of Flovilla, was sentenced to five years in federal prison last week on charges stemming from a 2007 arrest for possession with intent to distribute seven grams of crack cocaine.
At the Jenkinsburg City Council’s first meeting of the year, Mayor Kenneth Rooks held a brief discussion with the council about the possibility of selling distilled spirits within city limits.
“How important it is to have arts to have the best well-rounded education,” said Dr. Sheree Bryant, Butts County Schools associate superintendent, to introduce the Literacy Day competition between the county’s three K-5 elementary schools.
A man and a woman are behind bars and another man remains on the run after a shoplifting spree at the BP store on Keys Ferry Road.
The Greater Butts County Lions Club was only chartered in August, but its members are ready to begin making a difference where they see needs in Jackson and Butts County.
Daughtry Elementary School has earned a bronze award in the 2009 SSAS greatest gains category from the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement.
Deaths during the week: Arthur Allen Cheves, 71; Jimmie Earl Hurst, 70; Glenn E. Polk Sr., 70; Betty Jean Rogers Johnson, 73; Eloise Washington Guess, 86.
News of 20 years ago
The city of Jackson’s Superintendent of Public Works, Dawson Heath was named Butts County’s Citizen of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce at its annual banquet.
Georgia Power Jackson Lake Resources Manager Nancy Huddleston sent out letters to lake lessees on Jan. 19 to inform lessees that Georgia Power is going to pass tax increases on to them.
The Flovilla City Council held its first meeting of the new millennium on Jan. 18. Council member Henry Henderson was sworn in for his new term. New council member Jennifer Thompson had been sworn in previously.
Jackson lost one of its longtime businessmen with the death of Brac Hodges on Friday, Jan. 21.
The Butts County Board of Education has announced that they will host the dedication of the new Henderson Middle School on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. The new school is located at 494 George Tate Drive.
Youth from the Jackson High School chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) participated in a weekend leadership training conference Nov, 19-21 in Louisville, Ky.
A journey was taken on Jan. 8 to the Wineman Museum in Cartersville by the Webelos Dens 1 and 2 of Pack 106, sponsored by Stark Methodist Church, and Pack 591, sponsored by Jackson United Methodist Church.
The Kiwanis Club held an anniversary party on Tuesday evening at the Chapter House on South Mulberry Street. The club received its charter in 1922 and has been serving the community for the past 78 years.
Deaths during the week: M.C. Childs, 54; Jarrell Wilson (Pee-Wee) Heath, 61; Brac Kibby Hodges Jr., 81; James L. Wolleat, 75.
News of 30 years ago
Indian Springs State Park will get a major makeover with $471,000 appropriated by the General Assembly to provide more parking, picnicking areas and rest stations.
Carin Burford won second place, and $75, in the American Legion’s district oratorical contest.
Lucille Greer has been elected president of the Iron Springs Sunshine Club for 1990.
Boy Scout Pack 89 held its annual Pinewood Derby at Jackson Elementary School with David Whitaker taking first place for the Tiger Cubs; Brian Ahern for the Wolf Racers; Jonathan Owens for the Bears, and Amos Moore for the Webelos.
Jack Long is the honor agent for the quarter for the Griffin district of National Life Insurance Company.
Jackson and Butts County have been chosen by the U.S. Department of Education to serve as one of 11 model programs for PRIDE, the national Parents’ Resource Institute for Drug Education.
Deaths during the week: Franklin Doyle Bagby, 82.
News of 40 years ago
Betty Collier has won first place in the American Legion oratorical contest locally and a prize of $15. Johnny Crawford was second and won $10.
Cleveland Barbecue in Jenkinsburg has reopened for business, following the devastating fire of last fall.
The old “Duffey homeplace” on Highway 36 was completely gutted by fire Saturday afternoon and has been declared a total loss.
Lisa Taylor has been named Homecoming Queen at Indian Springs Academy.
Mr. and Mrs. Pat Hall gave a reception Sunday afternoon in honor of Mrs. Hunt Ridgeway on her 87th birthday.
Officers who will serve the Little League and Senior Little League in 1980 includes Harold “Doc” McMichael, president; Denny O’Neal, Sam Johnson, Tony Thurston, Herman Waits, vice presidents; Pat Biles, secretary; Stanley Maddox, treasurer.
Deaths during the week: Victor Lamar Nolan, 47; Marvin M. Martin, 77; Benjamin Franklin Reeves, 58.
News of 50 years ago
Gail Cochran has been named recipient of the 1970 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow award.
Fire Saturday morning completely destroyed the Nathaniel McLendon home just off Oak Street. The house previously has been hit by two fires.
Serving on the board of trustees of the newly-formed private school here, Indian Springs Academy, will be Phillip Bunch, Randolph Long, Hiram Frankling, Ennis O’Neal, Russell Cawthon, Steve Jones, Herbert Shapard, Mrs. Della Threatt, Mrs. Virginia Browning, Porter Cawthon, Harold Martin, Charles Carter, Jim Robertson, Mrs. Sandra Moore.
Deidra Jinks of Tift College has been awarded a scholarship by the State Scholarship Commission.
Lawrence Welk and his orchestra will be at Macon Coliseum Feb. 12.
Bernard “Brer” Maddox and Sammy Allen, long-time friends and neighbors, recently were reunited while in Vietnam.
Deaths during the week: Walter Hubbard Smith, 66; Mrs. Tassie Wise Faulkner; Mrs. Grady Davidson, 87; James Clarence Moss, 70; Mrs. Mary Nell Force; G. Luther Rucker, 60; Mrs. Vegia Armstrong Brooks, 39.
