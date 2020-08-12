News from 10 years ago:
Monday was the first day back to class for the approximately 3,500 students of the Butts County School System.
Howard “Bud” Fagan is the new Butts County Teacher of the Year. The fifth-grade math, social studies, and reading teacher is beginning his fifth year at Daughtry Elementary and his 11th year as a teacher.
Raymond Gilder of the Butts County School System’s Maintenance Department was named the 2010-2011 Butts County Schools Support Employee of the Year at the Opening of School Celebration.
The Jackson City Council on Aug. 3 voted to purchase what Mayor Charlie Brown described as an overgrown dry pond along Ga. Highway 16, with intentions of cleaning up the lot and using the property for a future park. The city will pay $30,000 for the 4.35 acres.
On Aug. 5, the Danny McMichael Chapter of the Knights of Columbus presented 45 bookbags filled with school supplies by parishioners of St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church to Shay Thornton, director of the Butt County Department of Family and Children Services. The bags will be given to foster children and other children in need of assistance.
Following the approval of a voter referendum on Sunday sales of alcohol by the drink, the Butts County Board of Commissioners has adopted a new alcoholic beverage ordinance permitting Sunday sales, and raising the cost of licenses for establishments that pour.
Investigators believe a fire at the Hammond Hardware store in High Falls in Monroe County was intentionally set. Glen Allen, a spokesman for Georgia Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine, said investigators believe the fire was intentionally set to cover up a burglary.
The Jackson City Council, on Aug. 3, voted 4-0 to set the 2010 millage rate at 8.105 mills, and to roll it back, to account for sales tax collections, by 8.105 mills, meaning residents will see a net of zero mills in the city property taxes. Mayor Charlie Brown said it will be the 35th straight year the city has managed not to levy property taxes.
Miles Timothy Coan, a 2007 graduate of Jackson High School, graduated from the U.S. Navy Psychiatric Technician School in Portsmouth, Va., on July 15. He is the son of Wesley and Chris Coan Jr. of Flovilla.
The Jackson High School Class of 1957 recently celebrated its 53rd reunion at Fresh Air Bar-B-Que. There were 17 classmates attending, and 16 spouses, girlfriends, and special guests, including Rose Grant Carris, Homer Williams, Shirley Ethridge Bridges, Nancy Power Snowden, Audrey Gray Jordan, Madelyn Cowan King, Peggie Moore Mackey, Martha Mays Read, Roscoe Smith, Mary Waters Bledsoe, Douglas Coleman, Sylvia Thaxton Coleman, Bobby Stephens, Joann Lunsford Moss, Mrs. R.D. (Celeste) Lawrence (teacher), Gwendolyn Maddox Hamlin, Joseph E. Slappey (coach), Don Earnhart, and Larry Cawthon.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Doris Woodward Caston, 93; Little Miss Summer Faye Creamer.
News from 20 years ago:
One month after a motion to support funding part of a Civil War driving trail through Butts County dies for lack of a second, the same proposal passed the board by a 3-2 vote.
According to Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Alan White, everything went as planned for the opening day of school Aug. 7. Two of the system’s schools started this year with new principals and assistant principals. Besides new administrators, North Mulberry Elementary also begins its first full year at its new campus.
For the 24th year in a row, the city of Jackson will not impose a property tax on its residents. The unanimous vote came during the city council’s Aug. 1 meeting at the Municipal Court.
Butts County is one stop closer to having a truck bypass around the city of Jackson. At its Aug. 7 meeting, the Butts County Board of Commissioners voted to spend over $1 million on tests, studies and mapping of the proposed route.
At their Aug. 4 meeting, the Jenkinsburg City council discussed the continuing problems that are being created by the Good Life Shelter and their occupancy of the old Westbury Nursing Home location. According to Mayor Lanier Burford and other council members, the Good Life Shelter has no business license.
The Lady Devil softball team is working to be ready for their season opener at Mary Persons on Aug. 15. This will be the inaugural year for fast pitch for both schools.
Keaton Smith, a 1999 Jackson High School graduate, and 1998 JHS graduate Bryan Dixon were invited to play with the Forest Park Braves this summer. The Braves compete in the Georgia Amateur Semi-Pro Baseball League.
Jackson Lake resident and free-lance videographer Mitch McEwen recently spent two weeks in the Republic of South Africa filming the safari of Carrollton physician Dr. Richie Bland. McEwen also had the opportunity to hunt and came home with a trophy impala.
Thanks to the generosity of the Jackson Kiwanis Club, Butts County had a great delegation at the annual State 4-H Council meeting held at Rock Eagle 4-H Center. The Butts County delegation included Ronchaka Henderson, Marquita Akins, Susan Powell, Aletha Watts, Lashawndra Norris, Brent Watts, Julie Mangham, Amy Fletcher, Devon Waits, Abby Fletcher, Josh Brown, and Amy Smith.
Deaths during the week: Emmett B. Bell Sr., 75; David Allen Ethridge, 20; Charles A. Heath, 67; James Leslie Leverette, 75; Steven Troy Meredith, 67; Mrs. Mary Strickland Nash, 79; Mrs. Lucy Rainwater, 86; Bobby Franklin Tingle, 66.
News from 30 years ago:
Butts County Schools will welcome 23 new teachers when they open for the fall session later this month.
Badcock Home Furnishins Center on the square in Jackson has new owners, Bobby and Peggye Bullock of Eatonton, who also own a Badcock store in that city.
Members of the Butts County Global Food Web team include Pam Mosteller, Holly Bell, Seth C. Smith, Carin Burford, Karla Henderson.
New officers for the American Legion Post 102 Auxiliary include Helen Jacobson, president; J. Summerhill and Addie Nutt, vice presidents; Mary Lee Martin, treasurer; Snow O’Neal, secretary; Lemma Ingram, historian.
James Loftin was displaying this week a 24-inch large mouth bass he caught at West Point Lake on Wednesday.
Forty-eight Butts County teachers and staff attended this week a seminar on drugs taught by U.S. Attorney Bob Barr.
Deaths during the week: Larry Kenneth Basham, 3; Allen D. Thorton, 78.
News from 40 years ago:
County Agent Millard Daniel reports that at least 90% of the county’s corn crop will be lost to this year’s devastating drought.
Flovilla Baptist will have a note-burning ceremony on Aug. 24, marking the last payment on the mortgage executed seven years ago.
Rev. Maxie A. Threatt will organize a Jackson campaign and Mrs. Marie Jester will hold a Bike-A-Thon in Flovilla to benefit victims of cystic fibrosis.
Mrs. Nellie Kinard has been named winner of the yard beautification contest sponsored by the Piedmont Area Community Action Agency.
Ed Williams has been appointed county chairman of the 1980 fund drive for the Kidney Foundation.
Paul Anderson of Vidalia, once famed as the world’s strongest man, will address a community-wide meeting here on Aug. 31.
Deaths during the week: Elmer Asberry Godsey.
News from 50 years ago:
Butts County voters rejected by a vote of 371 for to 1,000 against a bond referendum for $500,000 for school improvements.
W.L. Miller, for 11 years an administrator in Butts County schools, has resigned to accept an administrative position with DeKalb County Schools.
The Rev. Thomas Lloyd Moody has accepted the pastorate of the Pepperton Baptist Church, coming here from Warner Robins, where he served for 11 years.
A series of fires that destroyed four vacant homes in the county last week are believed to be of incendiary origin.
Jesse’s Dinner on Mimosa Lane was destroyed by fire of undetermined origin early Wednesday morning.
Mr. and Mrs. William W. Cooper were honored recently on their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception given by family members.
Deaths during the week: Robert Van Jones, 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.