News from 10 years ago:
The 2012 Butts County Relay For Live broke its fundraising goal Friday night. Chairperson Gerri Meadows said Butts County’s fundraising goal was $48,000. By Saturday morning when the event wrapped up around 6:30 a.m., she said the Relay had raised $51,000.
After pausing work last month on a project to build a road across a creek on the undevelped Riverview Business Park property, the Butts County Development Authority is not yet ready to resume the work, citing undetermined costs and the need for an overall project manager.
More than 200 students in the Healthcare Science Technology program at Jackson High School were honored at an awards program at the school on Apr. 24. Students received awards in several categories, including CPR, Healthcare Terminology, Professionalism, and Work Ethic, but the main focus of the night was preparing students for a demanding and rewarding career in healthcare.
Dancers kick in ballet recitals in an effort to showcase their talent and flexibility, but dancers at T&K Studios in Jackson were kicking for a different cause at the studio’s second annual Kick-A-Thon on Apr. 26. More than 30 students dancers kicked more than 17,000 time and raised $1,134 as a fundraiser to support the organization STOP SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy).
Seven members of the William McIntosh Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution were recently honored for their years of membership. Recognized for 20 years of DAR membership were Michelle Hurst and Carla Nestor; for 10 years, Amma Crum, Audrey Halley, Lu Holley, Sheri Hudson, and Nancy Shelby.
Four young students at Jackson High School and Henderson Middle School graduated Thursday from a youth leadership program coordinated by the Jackson Housing Authority. They were Jaquavious Collins, a 7th grader at Henderson, Quentoria Williamson and Tiera Dewberry, sophomores at Jackson High, and Joshua Grier, a freshman at Jackson High.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Frances “Mitzi” Chaffin, 88; Gary Wayne Coffey, 46.
News from 20 years ago:
A proposed group home for boys came under fire from residents of Lake Clark Road during the Apr. 18 meeting of the Butts County Planning and Zoning Commission and was tabled.
Citizens from the community around Dean Patrick Road want to preserve the look and feel of their area, and the Butts County Planning and Zoning Commission agreed with them, recommending denial of a rezoning proposed for 50 acres of alnd from Agricultural/Residential to R-1 Single Family Residential. The commission stated the proposed development does not fit the existing community character.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club recognized Azzleane Thomas, a caregiver at Westbury Medical Care Home, at its annual “Employee of the Year banquet on Apr. 24.
At 12 noon on Apr. 24, 1967, WJGA AM and FM radio went on the air for the first time. Last week the current owners, Susanne and Don Earnhart, celebrated the station’s 35 years of continuous service.
A proposed rezoning that would put something hotter than the sun in Butts County was tabled by the Planning and Zoning Commission. The rezoning for 11 acres on Bibb Station Road from M-1 to M-3 would allow RP Power Company to establish a plasma torch facility which would literally vaporize scrap tires.
The 2002 Class of Leadership Butts County graduated on Apr. 25. Graduates are Mitch McEwen, Darrell Burns, Stephen Garner, Traci Anderson, Amy Garner, Haylin Alpert, Rodney Jester, William Holton, Virginia Holton, Linda Godin, Julie Wilson, Jim Jones, Troy Smith, Harry Reeves, Stephanie Reeves, Francie McLendon, Catherine Watson, Edna Miller, Mozal Mayfield, Leo Moylan, Penelope Corbin, Glenda Grant, and Debra Laabs.
Lauren Lenia Coffey of Jackson has received the Proctor and Gamble Dental Hygiene Professional Award by Macon State College.
Romez L. Clark, a 5th grade student at Jackson Elementary School, has been nominated to appear in this year’s edition of Outstanding African-American Students of Georgia.
Jackson High School sophomore track standout Trina Wise brought some recognition to a rebuilding track program by winning the coveted 100 meter title at the region track meet. She will compete at the state meet in Albany.
The 2002 Honor Graduates of Jackson High School are Ronchaka Henderson, Abby Fletcher, Elijah Carroll, Diana Stanfield, Rodney Crank, Jenny Edwards, Andrea Taner, Devon Waits, Amy Smith, Thomas Briscoe, Kate Carmichael, Jared Mullis, Angelica Davis, Katie Grant, Rhae Lindsey, Leigh Ann Tingle, Brittany Moss, Amy Fletcher, Maggie Burford, and Susan Powell.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Lucille Berry, 61; Mrs. Bennie Lisenby Ferguson, 71; Charles Goodrum, 42; Mrs. Bessie Head, 93; Mrs. Dorothy Irene Maples Jenkins, 75; Mrs. Ella Jackson Weldon, 73.
News from 30 years ago:
Don Coleman is the new park ranger at Indian Springs State Park.
Forty Jackson High band members have returned home after performing at Sea World in Orlando, Fla. Director Jim Bagley reports the band did a find job in representing the county,
Jackson High’s track team brought back from the state meet in Jefferson a third place trophy in Class AA. Lovett won the meet with 69 points, Tri-County had 57, and Jackson 42.
Mitch Maddox, a star lineman for the Red Devils, has signed a football scholarship with Jacksonville (Ala.) State.
The Jackson High School Y Club won the highest state award at the Christian Life Conference held at the state FHA camp.
State winners in health occupation competition were Michelle Carmichael in medical assisting; Kenny Baldwin in carpentry; and Marilyn Pike in basic health care skills.
Deaths during the week: Benny Emory Fendley, 69; Martha Jane Stewart, 80; Mrs. Sara Biles Stewart, 79; John Patrick Vigil, 24.
News from 40 years ago:
Henderson Junior High School will be completely renovated at a cost of $557,000, Superintendent Loy Hutcheson announced.
T.E. Robison Sr. and J.W. O’Neal were presented Legion of Honor Certificates by the Jackson Kiwanis Cub for 60 years of continuous membership.
Latressa Shealey and Jeff Colwell were winners of a dance contest at the CF Foundations dance-a-thon last week.
Robbie Mackey has won a role in the Theater of the Stars’ performance of “Oklahoma” to be staged in Atlanta this summer.
For the sixth straight year, the Jackson High Red Devils are the baseball champions of Region 3-AA. The Devils blasted Wilkinson County 13-5 and 21-7 clinch the regional title.
Deaths during the week: W. Howard Bass, 77; Judson Harmon, 79; James Howard Long, 92; Harold Monroe Morgan, 57; Mrs. Mary Lee Flynt Washington, 75.
News from 50 years ago:
The 1970 census shows Butts County with 3,685 household unit of which 2,518 had at least one television unit.
Rev. Billy H. Ring has resigned the pastorate of the Church of the Nazarene and accepted a pastorate in Tifton.
Fashion Pillows has been awarded a “Symbol of Excellence” plaque from Sears Roebuck. The local plant was one of 394 receiving the award from over 20,000 Sear’s suppliers.
Mss Georgia Watkins has been named chairman of the Butts County Hospital Authority, succeeding J.T. Beckham, who resigned after 13 years in that post.
Wesley Powell received a Dean’s Key from Georgia State University, upon making the Dean’s List for three consecutive quarters.
Mrs. M.W. Juhlin placed first with her arrangement at the May meeting of the Hawthorne Garden Club; Mrs. Howard Perdue and Mrs. H. J. Greer tying for second.
Deaths during the week: Sammie Paul Wells, 59; Mills Willis Johnson, 42; Mrs. Leila Hogg Sasser Tillery, 88; Mrs. Leila Pearl Gaines Strickland, 81.
