News from 10 years ago:
It may take a decade to complete, but a land owner is hoping to turn an 80-acre lot along Interstate 75 in Butts County into a vibrant retail, office and residential community just off Ga. Hwy. 16.
It started off a little rainy, and by late Monday night, showers were pounding Jackson again, but for a few hours the weather held off and allowed the city to continue its Fourth of July tradition of fireworks, music and fun.
Bill Singley, 64, retired June 30 from his post as Butts County Community Services director. The division was the result of consolidation in 2009 of animal control, planning and zoning, building maintenance, code enforcement, building inspections, and permitting department.
Renee Burgdorf currently assistant principal at Alcovy High School in Newton County, has been named to lead Henderson Middle School.
Drought conditions continue to intensify across most of Georgia. Since the end of May, conditions in the southern two-third of the state have deteriorated from extreme to exceptional drought, the highest drought category. Butts County is in the severe drought category.
Representatives of agencies in Butts County that provide services to abused children have signed off on a child abuse protocol. The group includes the district attorney, sheriff, Jackson Police Department, the Department of Family and Children Services, the juvenile and magistrate courts, the Butts County School System, the Butts County Counseling Center and Health Department, the coroner, and Sylvan Grove Hospital.
Debby Smith’s music students performed their spring recital May 22. Performances included solos, duets, vocal, piano and flute pieces. Students are Lexi Liner, Destiny Spruill, Trista Le Force, Lauren Levies, Molly Hobgoo, Clare Cunya, Trenton Manavtov, Andrew Manatov, and Raymond Stunkel.
Rounding out some of the last action of the parks and recreation baseball-softball season, the Butts County U10 girls all-star team will be heading to the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association state softball tournament this week. The all-stars are Anna Lee Duncum, Breanna “Peanut” Price, Autumn Nesmith, Gabrielle Stewart, Leigh-Anne Hartness, Zoe Watts, Kaitlyn House, Mary Kate Kahkonen, Kylie Garner, Mattie Johnston, Alexis Dodson, and Kaylee Frye. The team is coached by Tracy Hartness assisted by David Fountain.
News from 20 years ago:
A long-running dispute over the local of the Henry-Butts county line may soon be settled. At issue are about 66 acres off of Burg Road in the Jenkinsburg Station subdivision. A surveyor’s study of the border has been completed, and both sides have 30 days to challenge the surveyor’s decision. The land in question is currently being taxed by Henry County.
Conditions at the Butts County Animal Control Department and the possibility of teaming with Jasper County to expand the animal control center were hot topics at the July 2 Board of Commissioners meeting.
The porches are being swept., The microphone is getting tested. And spirit is growing. Campers return to the Indian Springs Holiness Camp Ground in Flovilla this year from July 19-29. This year marks the 111th meeting at the site.
Fred Cavender is a familiar face around Butts County. Although retired, Fred has volunteered extensively in this community, including time with the Neighborhood Service Center. Most folks know, though, that Fred does whatever his wife Jackie tells him to do.
First Georgia Community Bank President John Coleman and Dr. Alexander Pollack recently presented a check to Gordon President Dr. Sherman Day which will enable the Virginia Pollack Scholarship to be endowed in time for the fall semester. Pollack wants the scholarship to help other working mothers receive an education as his late wife had done when she worked her way through the Gordon Nursing School.’
Jackson native Mallory Burdette won the 12-year-old division of the United State Tennis Association’s Southern Closed Tournament held in Columbia, SC. This is one of the toughest divisions and Burdette’s victory is even more remarkable because she is only 10.
Holly Chandler, a 15-year-old student at Jackson High School and member of the Lady Devils soccer team, was invited to participate in the Salute to America Parade in Atlanta after her essay about being the biggest fan of the Atlanta Beat women’s soccer team was selected as the winning essay.
The Keystone Realty 13-14 girls softball team placed 1st in the Georgia Games! The team is coached by Lezlie Biles.
The J.C. Screen Printing 9-10 girls softball team placed 1st in the Georgia Games! The team is coached by Karen Yancy.
The Lester Peek Grading 11-12 girls softball team placed 1st in the Georgia Games! The team is coached by David Martin.
Recently, the scouts of Den 9, Pack 163 from the Ola community in Henry County visited the office of the Jackson Progress-Argus. The scouts toured the office, learned how the newspaper is put together, and looked up the news from the weeks they were born. Taking part were John Henderson, Robby Alexander, Charlie Alexander, Kyle McGuire, Juan Perez, Tyler Wascom, Shawn Ivie, Miss Rhonda and Miss Denise.
Deaths during the week: Louie Arthur (L.A.) Brooks Jr., 84; Victor C. Griswell, 46.
News from 30 years ago:
Bob Fincher is creating more sweet sounds in Butts County than anyone with his wind chimes, which he makes as a hobby, but is now beginning to market.
New officers of the American Heart Association in Butts County are Monty Davis, president; Kay Fincher, secretary; Susie Perkins, treasurer.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held July 9 for the new Texaco Service Station on Brownlee Road, with Gerald and Jeannette Beaver, owners.
Several balloons launched in Westbury’s Tribute to America program have been discovered hundreds of miles away, in Emerald Island, NC, and Orangeburg, SC, for instance.
David E. Estes, a native Jacksonian, Emory University alumnus, and head of the Special Collections Department at Emory, has retired.
Glen Goens, Karen Harper and Russell Harper have opened the Grand Slam baseball card shop in Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Cassandra M. Carr, 22; Hampton Lamar Daughtry, 90; Henry (Hank) Powers, 74; Annie Ruth Shannon, 65; Mrs. Margie Moody Sims, 68; James Alexander Smith, 71.
News from 40 years ago:
Butts Countians are enduring one of the hottest and driest summers on record, with the thermometer hitting 104 degrees last week.
Charles Adams, G.P. Ballard, Lorine Johnson, Carol Schroeder are all winners in a Jackson Hardware sweepstakes.
Mrs. Ophelia Andrews will celebrate her 96th birthday at the family home on Pratt Smith Road on Friday.
A group of Monroe County investors are studying the feasibility of building a hydro-electric plant at High Falls.
Allison Marsh has been selected as a member of the Georgia 4-H Clubs’ performing arts team.
Mike Spear has been named chairman of the Kidney Foundation’s “Gift for Life” campaign in Butts County.
Deaths during the week: Paul Columbus Erwin, 76; Homer G. Parker Jr., 78.
News from 50 years ago:
Dr. Allen A. Ault has been named warden of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center.
Hal Summers is the new president of the Butts County Athletic Boosters Club; Claude Maddox, Vice President; Denny O’Neal, treasurer; Anna Ruth Gilbert, secretary.
Winning places in the Northwest District 4-H Horse Show were Jenny Saunders, Phyllis Barnes, Gail Marsh, and Joe Norton.
The board of trustees of Georgia Military College have offered the school as a member of the State University System.
J.W. (Bill) Caldwell has been cited by the Florida Highway Department for his outstanding performance.
Rufus Adams has been awarded Honorary Membership in the Georgia Seedsmen’s Association for distinguished service to agriculture.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Geneva O. Gainey, 66; Mrs. James H. Buchanan, 63.
