News from 10 years ago:
A year in Afghanistan sounds like an eternity, but eventually a 12-month tour does run its course and it is time for the soldiers to return to their families and friends at home. On Tuesday, March 9 the Atlanta South 75 Travel Center was the rest stop for over 400 soldiers on their way back to homes in Georgia. Ten huge tour buses with a Georgia Highway Patrol escort pulled off I-75 into Atlanta South carrying members of the 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment from Ft. Stewart back to their home units.
Jenkinsburg Mayor Kenneth Rooks presented an appointment to the Jenkinsburg City Council to establish a Planning Commission at the council’s March 22 meeting. Appointed to the commission were Carla Nestor, Allison Jackson, Angie Sorrow, Mike Rape, and Richard Weaver.
The city of Jenkinsburg celebrated the opening of its newly remodeled City Hall last Saturday afternoon and the festivities culminated with a ribbon cutting. Bathrooms and the kitchen were relocated within the structure and City Hall was expanded to include a conference room. The city clerk’s office was reconfigured to include a fire-proof filing room.
The Henderson Middle School Girls Track and Field team traveled to Barnesville for region competition on Thursday, March 25, and brought the 1st place trophy home to Jackson.
Butts County/McIntosh Trail CSB was represented well on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Disability Day at the Capitol in Atlanta. Staff at McIntosh Trail transported 45-50 of their people with disabilities to the rally at the capitol.
Regina Carter of Jackson has been selected as a semi-finalist for the 2010 AQS Quilt Show and Contest April 21-24 at the Paducah Expo Center in Paducah, Ky.
The McIntosh State Bank Relay for Life K-9 Classic Dog Show on Saturday, March 20 was heartily enjoyed by two-footed and four-footed participants and spectators alike.
Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Purvis celebrated 70 years of marriage on Feb. 3. 2010. On March 9, 2010 they celebrated another joyous event with their family: Woodrow Purvis’ 93rd birthday. He is a veteran of WWII. The couple has four children, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandson.
Deaths during the week:
Doris Letson Harrison, 88; Myrline Jackson Thornton, 84; Lilly Louise Duckworth; 86; Constance Raye “Connie” Maddox Bowden, 60; Kerry Benjamin Conkle, 50.
News of 20 years ago:
A Butts County man, Wesley Harold Smith, was killed while attempting to cross I-75 at the State Route 36 bridge. This is the second Butts County pedestrian to be killed at that location since Jan. 1.
Investigators from the Butts County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man, Jimmy Lee Cochran, 35, on Wednesday, March 22. After his taped confession, he was charged with 119 counts that included rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and child molestation. Six of these cases occurred in Monroe County and 50 occurred in Crawford County.
Those who travel back and forth between Interstate 75 and the city of Jackson should be able to make that journey just a bit quicker in the near future. According to Butts County officials, the state Department of Transportation will four-lane Highway 16 from the interstate to the city.
When North Mulberry Street Elementary School opens on its new campus, the biggest change for the neighborhood will be the age of the children attending school. For years the campus housed Henderson Middle School. When NMES opens, students will be between the ages of 5-10.
Butts County Coroner John A. Sherrell and Deputy Coroner Ralph Wilson recently completed their in-service training as required by the state of Georgia.
Todd Maulding, former coach with the Los Angeles Dodgers, delivered an enlightening talk about his life in Major League Baseball to the Exchange Club of Jackson.
Students of Step N Time Performing Arts Center of Jackson participated in Showstoppers National Talent Competition on March 4, 2000 at the World Congress Center in Atlanta. Placing second in the solo lyrical category were Jessica Yancy and Elizabeth Jones.
Highest-producing agents during 1999 from Coldwell Banker Bullard Realty’s Butts County office were Loy Hutcheson, top agent; Tommas Dowell, 1st runner-up; and Kim Weatherly, 2nd runner-up.
Deaths during the week: Autrey H. Bohannon, 79; Bessie Mae Ward Grier, 74; Louise Gunter Reaves Hopkins, 90; William Luther Reece, 74; Juanita S. Dedee-Simmons, 56; Sidney Haskins Watts 88; George Robert Woodall, 70.
News from 30 years ago:
For the first time since 1985, JHS students sponsored a blood donor drive and contributed 64 pints to the American Red Cross.
Allison Skinner was the local winner of the media festival with a photo essay on her cats. She attends Henderson Junior High School.
The Jackson High Literary Team scored well in region competition: Keldrick Crowder winning first place; Holly Mangham, second and fourth; Melissa Sims, second; and Danny Nicholson, fourth.
Vincent Askin has signed a full scholarship to play basketball for Clayton State College.
In a dual track meet against Monticello, the Jackson High boys scored 92 points to Monticello’s 30.
Jackson Elementary kindergartners were treated to a “farm day” at the school Wednesday, with all kinds of animals and products on display, thanks to McIntosh State Bank and Smith Brothers Dairy.
Deaths during the week: Marvin Rogers Bennett, 75; Bobby R. Benton, 19; Henry Roosevelt Collins, 86; Lenora Graham; Thomas Everett Grier, 39; Claude A. McKibben, 68; Jim Prouty, 55; Sigrid Schlegel, 53; Mrs. Essie Taylor, 93.
News from 40 years ago:
Bill Jett has been named vice president of the Fashion Pillows and Fashion Wicker plants in Jackson.
Margaret Love, a student at Woodward Academy, has formed a Hunger Task Force to raise food and funds for the hungry.
The Greyhound Lines Inc. will move its 8:50 a.m. bus to Atlanta forward 15 minutes, if the Public Service Commission approves.
Ellen Smith has been nominated for the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) by Griffin Tech.
Dr. William J. Garland has been named chairman of the board of the Philosophy Department and the University of the South.
Mrs. Van Fletcher celebrated her 98th birthday on Tuesday at a dinner party given by her children.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. C.W. (Peachy) Warner, 72; Mrs. Florence Hall; Mrs. Florence Evans Youngblood, 87.
News from 50 years ago:
Notice was given this week of the sale by Otis P. Stephens of his store, Stephens Grocery, to his son R.P. (Bobby) Stephens.
The James H. Wallace Memorial Park is being developed on the side of the old Pepperton baseball field on property owned by Avondale Mills.
Donald C. Bristol, of Hammond, New York and Athens, Georgia, has been appointed Butts County Sanitarian.
Sgt. Ricky L. Johnson has been awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal.
A beaver weighing 60 pounds or more was a traffic victim Friday at the intersection of McDonough Road and State Route 42.
Members of the Butts County 4-H dairy judging team won several honors in district competition. On the Junior team Julia Ann Ridgeway won first honors and Rita Smith second. Saralyn Ridgeway won third in the Senior competition.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Melba Woodward Hill, 57; John R. (Dickie) Pettigrew Sr., 86; Mrs. Lena Connelly.
