A Stroll Down Memory Lane

News from 10 years ago:
The race to be the next mayor of Jackson is shaping up to pit a councilman, who stepped down to run for the post, against a youth baseball coach who works with mentally disabled adults. When qualifying ended Wednesday in the special election called to fill the unexpired term of former long-time mayor Charlie Brown, two men had qualified for the office: Wayne Phillips and Ricky “P-Nut” Jackson Jr..
The city of Flovilla wants add a sewer system to its list of utility services offered. The city council held a public hearing Sept. 19 to announce preliminary plans to build a treatment plant that would discharge treated wastewater into Plymale Creek. Another option is building on and discharging into Big Sandy Creek.
With more than 130 participants served on the morning of Sept. 22, organizers declared this fall’s annual Butts County Health Fair a success. The fair was co-sponsored by Sylvan Grove Hospital and the Jackson-Butts County Public Library and held at the Butts County Administration Building in Jackson.
Butts County Coroner Ralph Wilson was recently named by his colleagues as the 2011 Georgia Coroner’s Association Coroner of the year. The award came during the group’s annual meeting on Sept. 17.
Recognizing and celebrating a Butts County business that has made substantial improvements to its outward appearance, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce awarded Big D’s Discount Drugs on the square the first Golden Nail Award on Sept. 22.
Laurie Yaw, the city clerk for the city of Jenkinsburg, recently celebrated her five-year anniversary with the city.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners recognized 4-H’ers Emily Barnes, Sarah Hicks and Morgan Hutchenson on Sept. 12 for their performances at the recent State 4-H Competition. Hutchinson was named to the Master 4-H Club in the area of Performing Arts — General. Hicks was awarded admission to the Master 4-H Club in the area of Performing Arts — General. Barnes was awarded second place in the area of Fashion Review 4-H Project.
Retired Butts County Sheriff’s Sgt. Donny Hardy and retired Deputy Frank Jordan were honored for their service to Butts County on Sept. 12 by the Butts County Board of Commissioners.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 12 honored the Indian Springs Holiness Camp Meeting for its longevity and contribution to the spiritual well-being of attendees. The annual meeting was first established in 1890 by four Methodist ministers.
Butts County Sheriff’s Major Sandra B. Thurston was honored by the Butts County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 12 for her 38 years working in local law enforcement. She plans to retire this month.
Deaths during the week: Clifford Hastings Funderburk, 82.
News from 20 years ago:
Mac is back — for some of us. The Georgia legislature came to an agreement on carving out new districts for the United States House of Representatives last week. Butts County finds itself divided almost in half between two districts — the 8th and the 13th. Mac Collins, a native of Butts County, will represent the 8th. The 13th District is a new one created after Census 2000 showed Georgia had enough growth to warrant adding two new U.S. Representatives. The election to fill the unoccupied district will be held in 2002.
Teresa Lynn Cooper, known locally as a real estate agent, flight attendant, and Avon Lady, will join with 15 others in Kenya to form two tribes to compete against each other as Survivor III: Africa, premieres on CBS on Oct. 11. Cooper is already back from Africa, but cannot talk about her experiences until after the series is completed.
At the start of the 2001-2002 school year, the Butts County School System had 433 employees, making it one of the largest employers on the county. When salaries, retirement, medical insurance and other benefits are factored in, the system might be considered the most beneficial industry to the local economy.
The Butts County Board of Education voted to close the Woodland Way Auditorium for repairs from Jan. 1, 2002 until Aug. 1, 2002 at their regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 1. The recent SPLOST has provided funds for a complete restoration of the building.
The K-9 Corps from Central State Prison paid a visit to the Jackson High School campus on Sept. 28. These dogs are specially trained to sniff out drugs and other contraband. “We make requests for these drug sweeps, but we don’t set specific dates,” said JHS Principal Duane Kline. “No one, not even the staff, knows when they are coming.” Friday’s search and others in the past have turned up nothing.
The Butts County Fire Department promoted the following three individuals in July: Stewart Smith, Fire/EMS Captain; Shane Thompson, Fire/EMS Lieutenant; and Chris Phillips, Fire/EMS Lieutenant. The BCFd also recognized Firefighter/Paramedic Billie Kidd for her achievement of Module I, II and III of National Professional Qualifications Firefighter One.
Rev. Gazzara Hill and the St. James Baptist Church family had their annual Kids Extravaganza and Career Day on Sept. 29. V 103 Radio’s Celebrity DJ Frank Ski gave an inspirational talk to the young people about his experiences in the New York City Twin Towers’ tragedy and how it drove home the importance of church and family.
The Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary elected officers for 2001-2002 at their monthly meeting held Sept. 18. Fonnette Harris will serve as president; Jena Stansell, first Vice President; Virginia Maddox, second Vice President; Elaine Franklin, secretary; and Elizabeth McMichael, treasurer.
United States Representative Charlie Norwood announced that a federal grant of $487,743 for continued Head Start Projects has been awarded to the McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Program in Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mary Emma Farrar Coogler, 74; Mr. James A. (Jimmy) Harper, 46; Mrs. Evelyn Moore Norred, 70; Mrs. Margaret Camp Weaver, 76.
News from 30 years ago:
While the Red Devils were defeating Lamar County 7-6 in their homecoming game Friday night, many fans were eyeing the beauties at halftime, including Christy Colins, homecoming queen, and Tracy Usher, senior class queen.
Ed McMichael performed at the “Down Home in Dixie” celebration at the Flying J Travel Plaza over the weekend.
Jim Westbury was installed Tuesday as president of the Jackson Kiwanis Club; Paul Hemmann and Dave Fishburne, Vice Presidents; Jim Trimble; secretary; Tom Kirby, treasurer.
Leonora Watson, winner of honors in the State 4-H Dairy Food project, has been named a Master 4-H’er.
The Rodney Gage Crusade, waging a nationwide crusade against the evils of alcoholism, has been in Butts County this week.
The Butts County Board of Commissioners are now considering seven proposals to operate a landfill in the county.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Marion Morgan Hickey, 64; Robert L. Williams Jr., 53.
News from 40 years ago:
The Jackson Tire Exchange Inc. is now operating in the building formerly occupied by Polk Tire Co. Saul and Ron Waldman are the proprietors.
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Jim White at Stark has been named the Residence of the Month.
Local rose growers winning ribbons in the Middle Georgia Rose Society fall show include Elena Carter, Virginia Kelly, Margaret Etheridge, Jane Moyes.
The Butts County unit of the American Cancer Society has reached 105% of its goal. David Burford, Virginia Williams and Margaret Etheridge headed the local effort.
Howell McMicheal displayed this week a five-pound sweet potato grown on his lot on Lyons Street.
Lizzie Berry Baptist Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 18.
Deaths during the week: John Leonard Lyons, 78; Edward L. Moore, 71; Mrs. Mattie Downs Thomas Dailey; Mrs. Vera Amos Heath, 76.
News from 50 years ago:
Mrs. Kathleen Pinckney was named “Woman of the year” by the Butts County Jaycees at the county’s annual fair.
Ernie Gibson is the new president of the Jackson High DCT Club; Tommy Herbert, Vice President; Joni Thaxton, secretary; Julius Head, treasurer.
Ray V. Reese of Columbus has been named manager of the Jackson telephone facility.
The Magnolia Garden Club was chartered here last week with Mrs. Edward Manley as president and Mrs. Joseph P. Spain III, secretary.
Mrs. Vashti Kimbell, 89, turned the first spade of dirt for the new educational building at Towaliga Baptist Church.
Raymond Williams of Locust Grove proved to be the best football prophet of the week, with Mrs. W.F. Caldwell taking second place.
Deaths during the week: Henry Edward Faulkner, 64; Mrs. Louise Greer, 51; Joel Robert Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.