News from 10 years ago:
Rev. Eddie Collier, the pastor at Towaliga County Line Baptist Church in Jackson, was the featured speaker for the Jackson-Butts County branch of the NAACP’s annual Jubilee Day celebration on Jan. 1, at Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
After 26 years in the pulpit at China Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Flovilla, the Rev. Asa M. Thurman is stepping down as pastor. Citing a growing list of health problems, he was due to preach his last sermon there on Watch Night, Dec. 31, after leading his hometown congregation for nearly three decades.
Faced with mounting costs and expectations of continued cuts in state funding, Butts County Schools officials are already beginning the process of crafting the system’s budget for fiscal year 2013, which begins in July. Superintendent Robert Costley said the school system can expect a reduction of $2.5 million in state funding for 2013.
City official and local residents were on hand Wednesday, Dec. 28, to mark the dedication of Flovilla’s new cemetery, which will be named Flovilla North Cemetery, to the Duke family, which donated land to make the project possible.
Flovilla’s new mayor, Scott Chewning, and council members Willie Morgan and Glorine Thurman, took their oaths of office from retired judge and former state rep. Larry Smith in council chambers on Jan. 1.
News from 20 years ago:
The Butts County Water and Sewer Authority is moving forward with plans to develop Jackson Lake as a regional water supply. While preparing a 50-year master plan for its water supply — a step required by the Georgia EPD before the authority is allowed to expand its current Ocmulgee River treatment plant — the authority has come to the conclusion that it must consider the lake as a source of drinking water.
January 1 brought in the new year and a new set of driving restrictions for teenage drivers under Governor Roy Barnes’ Teenage and Adult Driver Responsibility Act (TADRA).
The temperatures were in the mid-twenties when the city of Jackson Street Department returned to work the day after Christmas to replace a 36-inch metal pipe that had collapsed under North Oak Street in front of North Mulberry Street Elementary School. The pipe is being replaced by two 36-inch plastic pipes.
Tenet Chief Executive Officer Lex Guinn informed the Sylvan Grove Hospital Board of Directors at their last meeting of the year on Dec. 17 that he had been notified of the results of the recent company-wide employee survey. The 93% satisfaction rating by Sylvan Grove employees was the highest among the 115 hospitals served by Tenet.
Deaths during the week: John Lewis Autry, 81; Mrs. Emily Stowe Cash, 78; Mrs. Martha Maddox Fisher, 79; Roger Mathis, 60; Orville (Dutch) Ruff, 72; Willie Ronald Tingle, 50.
News from 30 years ago:
Jackson Police were busy searching for the murderer of Mrs. Jean Rodda, 50, whose body was discovered Thursday morning by her daughter at her home on North Oak Street.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club, 70 years old on January 21, will celebrate the occasion under the direction of President Jim Westbury.
McIntosh State Bank announced the promotion of Dianne England to vice president and Brenda Head to banking officer.
Sylvan Grove’s Hospital Auxiliary has raised $3,268 in its “Love Lite Tree” project, spearheaded by Mrs. Elizabeth Watkins.
The county commission has taken a year’s leas on the former Pepperton Church building for use as a youth center.
The Exchange Club of Jackson has named Carin Burford its Student of the Month for November and Scott McMichael for the same honor in December.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Dollie Ophelia Grier Compton, 65; Mrs. Janette Frances Farrell Goodwin, 50; T.J. Hartley, 81; Mrs. Patricia Jean Turner Rodda, 50; William Andrews Rogers Sr., 68; Willie Lee Seymour Jr., 44; Robert Lee Williamson, 71.
News from 40 years ago:
Butts Countians were almost paralyzed this week from five inches of snow and freezing rain that made travel almost impossible.
Rudy Wyatt, district director of the Department of Human Services and his secretary were honored by friends and associates for their work in court services.
Announcement was made this week that the Critical Care unit of Sylvan Grove Hospital will be in operation by April 1.
Bill Prankard is the new artist in residence at Henderson Junior High School. He is a master printmaker and graphic artist.
Over the weekend, thieves stole electronic equipment from the training center for the mentally retarded.
Central Georgia EMC reports 12,000 customer outages due to the recent ice and snow storm.
Deaths during the week: Walter James Smith; Mrs. Tennie Brownlee Caldwell, 69; Nina Weatherly; Joseph Taylor Pittman, 95; Mrs. Tiny May Gaye Stewart, 80.
News from 50 years ago:
The old Jack Smith homeplace, about two miles south of Flovilla, was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.
Mrs. Charles Carter, local March of Dimes chairman, reports a Mother’s March will be held Jan. 23.
Gail Carter, student at the Georgia Baptist School of Nursing, was capped at ceremonies held last week.
The JHS chapter, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, distributed food baskets to the needy at Christmas.
Mrs. Paul Maddox has been named president of the Hawthorn Garden Club; Mrs. Gladys Wilson, vice president; Mrs. George Swan, secretary; Mrs. Lois Coleman, treasurer.
Mrs. L.W. Moelchert spoke to the Mimosa Garden Club at its meeting Thursday, her subject being “House Plants.”
Deaths during the week: Thomas Carter Maddox, 79; John Henry Bryant, 88; Howard Lee Rossey, 16; Clifford Polk, 10; Eva Mae Stewart, 50.
