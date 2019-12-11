News of 10 years ago
Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Jean Saint-Louis, 31, of Duluth on Nov. 30 for alleged illegal dumping. Investigators believe Saint-Louis is responsible for roughly 45,000 pounds of tires illegally dumped on property off Wallace Road and Highway 16.Interstate Crime Enforcement (ICE) arrested two Marietta men for allegedly trafficking six pounds of smokable methamphetamine, AKA “Ice” on Dec. 3. ICE Officer Michael Broce stopped driver Marlon Alvarado and passenger Fernando Vega-Garcia for following too closely and failure to maintain lane on I-75 in Butts County.
For about 30 years, the Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary has launched the Christmas season in early December with a program of Christmas music by various individuals and groups in the area prior to lighting the decorations on the hospital’s lawn. The centerpiece of the Christmas lights is the Love Lite Tree, whose many twinkling bulbs shine in honor of or memory of loved ones around the county.
At least 95 entrants participated in Jackson’s Christmas Parade to the delight of both those in the parade and those watching it. The weather was cold enough to feel like Christmas, but the icy winds that can sometimes bite were mercifully calm. Smiles lit up the wintery night almost as much as the twinkling electric bulbs.
The Butts County School System held a closing ceremony for the old Jackson Elementary School Building on Woodland Way and Franklin Street on Monday, Nov. 16. The contract to demolish the buildings was awarded to Cross Construction Services of Panama City, Fla., for $132,859 and the project is scheduled to be completed by Feb. 26, 2010. The Rufus Adams Auditorium, the gymnasium, and the media center will remain and will continue in use.
Deaths during the week: Susannah Ridgeway Deaver, Baird Conley, Polly Martin, Florence Wilder, Eddie Junior Woodruff.
News of 20 years ago
There is a thin line which divides positive and negative financial balances. The Butts County Board of Commissioners learned this week that they just took a big step away from that line on the positive side. Rae Johnston of the firm Greenway, Smith and Haisten presented the FY99 audit to the commissioners at Monday night’s meeting. Johnston reported that at the end of the fiscal year, the county had approximately $823,000 in assets and $263,000 in liabilities. The resulting positive fund balance is approximately $559,000.
Butts County Development Authority Director Larry Duke has confirmed that one of the largest shopping center developers in metro Atlanta has purchased over 2,000 acres of land — most of it in Butts County. The land, purchased by Stan Thomas from C.A. Simpson, includes 1,570 acres on both sides of I-75 at Highway 16. Another 500-acre tract of land on Hwy. 16 in the City of Jackson was also purchased by Thomas.
At 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, Butts County 911 received a call about a construction accident at the Circle G Ranch, 2146 Highway 42 South. 911 was informed that the accident resulted in the death of one of the workers. The coroner and investigators at the scene ruled the death to be accidental.
The sun truly shines brighter in Butts County. When the Georgia Environmental Protection Division released recommendations for expanding the 13-county metro Atlanta “area of influence,” Butts County was left out from under the cloud of smog.
Abby Fletcher, a sophomore at Jackson High School, recently attended the 78th annual National 4-H Congress. The Congress, held in Atlanta this year, is the flagship event of the 4-H program. Abby was the only 4-H member from Extension Area 18 (Butts, Jasper, and Monroe counties) to earn the honor of attending National Congress this year.
Deaths during the week: Myrtle Preston Boggs, Maudene M. Virden
News of 30 years ago
From September to October, Butts County’s jobless rate dropped from 10.5 percent to 7.6 percent, still higher than the regional average.
A hearing will be held Dec. 14 on a request by American Refuse Control for rezoning 220 acres for a proposed landfill. The land in question is located about 3 miles west of Jackson.
Butts County Extension Agent Patricia Fletcher brought an interesting program to the Kiwanis Club Tuesday night on holiday traditions, their origins and observances.
A community meeting will be held Dec. 16 to discuss the possibility of a commuter bus line service between Jackson and Atlanta.
Bill Jones has been named chairman of the board of directors of the Georgia Oilmen’s Association for 1990.
The Sylvan Grove Auxiliary’s Love Lite Tree was formally lighted at a Dec. 4 ceremony.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Oma Myrtice Bunn Cawthon, 92; Mrs. Carolyn Ann Jones Harkness, 42; Jerry L. Watkins, 55.
News of 40 years ago
The proposed construction of a multi-million dollar metal smelting and processing place in Jackson has been delayed by high interest rates.
J.W. (Bird) O’Neal, one of two remaining charter members of the Jackson Kiwanis Club, has been named Kiwanian of the Week.
Russell Marsh and Mrs. Doyle Jones Jr. have been installed as elders of the Jackson Presbyterian Church and Mrs. Cheryl Hilderbrand and Marshall Moser as deacons.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hammond will observe their Golden Wedding anniversary on Christmas Day.
Dr. William Bell Jr. will open his office this week at 613 Covington St.
The Exchange Club of Jackson has donated $400 to the JHS FFA Club, Butts County 4-H Clubs and the Butts County 4-H Square Dancers.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Addie Mae Colvard O’Neal, Mrs. Tilda Lee Thurmond.
News of 50 years ago
J.O. Minter has resigned as a director of the Bank of Locust Grove after 45 years.
Fire last Tuesday afternoon completely destroyed the home of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Moss on Route 16.
Burglars hit Cowan’s Super Market on the Indian Springs highway for $25 to $50 in cash Sunday morning.The Butts County Jaycees and Jaycettes are working overtime to be sure that no Butts County child will be without a toy this Christmas.
The Jackson Church of the Nazarene will erect a live Christmas scene at the church on Indian Springs Street.
An open house on Sunday honored Mrs. Sarah Redman Guest on her 94th birthday at the family home near Stark.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Sallie Swearingen Yawn, 82; Mrs. Lewis C. Grant, 54; James Fleetwood Duffey, 58; David Roslyn James, 22.