News of 10 years ago:
Sheriff Gene Pope reports that hard work by Sgt. Ken Mundy of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office and the joint efforts of the District Attorney’s Office led to the conviction of two sex offenders, Cody Campbell and Terry Prince.
Kate Alling was named the STAR Student for the Butts County School System at the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition banquet, and Christa Miller was named the STAR Teacher.
Jenkinsburg Mayor Kenneth Rook made a public statement at the city council’s Feb. 21 meeting to clarify the city’s position on the sale of packaged distilled spirits. “Jenkinsburg is not petitioning for distilled spirits within the city limits,” Rooks said. “This interest is being generated by a citizen within the public sector and is not endorsed by the city.”
After listening to testimony and considering the evidence presented for almost two hours, the Butts County grand jury ended its deliberation of charges against Michael Overbey on Tuesday, March 2 by deciding the information presented did not merit any indictment or further action within the court system.
Keldrick Crowder, a 1993 graduate of Jackson High School, is receiving positive reviews for his performance in the leading role of the production of “The Task” at the Castillo Theatre on West 42nd Street in New York City.
Girl Scout Troop 334 spent over an hour bagging for the Middle Georgia food bank on Feb. 11. The Girl Scouts were able to complete more than 100 bags of food for the elderly.
On Aug. 3, 2009, Danny Carmichael was driving a truck for Trucks Inc., of Jackson just as he does every week. He was on I-95 near Daytona, Fla., when he suddenly had the opportunity to help in an emergency, most probably saving a life, and he did not hesitate to answer the call, even though it meant putting himself in danger. For his competent and selfless actions, Carmichael was recently recognized by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) as a “Highway Angel.”
Deaths during the week: Sharon Irene Beauchamp Parker, 60; James Bryant Williamson, 83.
News of 20 years ago:
The kickoff meeting for the Relay for Life Drive 2000 was held at the Isabella Restaurant on Feb. 22.
The Butts County Superior Court just completed criminal trial week. District Attorney Richard Milam commented that, “Almost 40 cases were closed due to pleas being entered or convictions by jury trial. The Criminal Court in Butts County is in excellent shape due to the hard work of law enforcement and with willingness of citizens to serve as jurors.”
The Butts County Board of Commissioners and Butts County Water and Sewer Authority met for a work session on Monday. The group discussed proposed improvements to the county’s water system and sewer system and everyone agreed that proposed improvements should be made and will seek to find ways to fund them.
If you’re giving relatives directions to Butts County, you might want to know that the exit numbers on I-75 have changed to reflect their location in terms of miles from the Florida state line. The Highway 16/Griffin exit is now Exit 205 and the Highway 36/Barnesville exit is now Exit 201.
There is a special group in the meeting room of the Mason Jar Restaurant each Thursday morning at 7:10 a.m. They are the Butts County students prayer breakfast.
Boy Scouts in Butts County deposited 500 pounds of food with the Salvation Army in Jackson last week. The food was collected locally during the Scouting for Food drive.
On Feb. 21 the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department held their first annual meeting at the Community Center. The program included the inaugural induction of honorees into the Butts County Parks and Recreation Hall of Fame. The inaugural inductees were Hampton Daughtry, Pliny Weaver, James Wallace, Sam Johnson, Thelma Prosser, Florigene Moore, Doris Ridgeway, Eugene Prosser, Charles McElhaney, Ernest Battle, Lee Collins Jr., Buster Duke and Harry Ridgeway.
Dover Realty Co. Inc. recently held their recognition banquet at Turtle Cove. Ben Dover, owner and broker for the company, recognized Jean Jones as the Agent of the Year, with almost $4 million in sales/transactions.
Loy Hutchesob of Coldwell Banker Bullard Realty in Jackson was awarded the distinguished President’s Circle Award at an awards banquet recently held at Eagle’s Landing. The award is representative of the top 2,500 agents nationally among over 66,000 Coldwell Banker agents. This is Hutcheson’s third straight year to receive this award.
Jackson High School has something new taking the field this year — an all-girls soccer team. The Lady Red Devils began practice in the last week of January, and played their first home game on Tuesday night at Red Devil Hill.
Deaths during the week: Concetto “Conny” Anthony Bagnato, 68; Mamie Resse Bryant, 81; Edsel Mallory Burch, 72; Rufus Carter, 65; Marion Boyd “Buck” Cook, 85; Patrick Daniel Kelly, 51; Allene Brown Craddock Lumsden, 69; Lebronza Wykeil McDowell, 22; Joseph “Bob” Minter, 66; Daisy M. Scott, 87; Sherrel Lea Parker Smiht, 38; Emily Alberta H. Taylor; Catherine Thomas, 82; Buddie B. Evans-Travis, 73; Mattie Benton White, 77.
News of 30 years ago:
At the STAR student-teacher banquet Friday night, the Jackson Exchange Club as hosts named Dan Zant as STAR Student, who in turn named Kenny Moore as his STAR Teacher.
The fire that destroyed the home of the Cliett Redmans Saturday morning resulted in serious injuries to Terry Parker, who was a guest of the Redmans.
Wade Stroud of Henderson Junior High School placed second in the regional Science Fair, and Lisa Terrell, of the same school, placed third.
Jesse Thomas “Tom” Beckham, of Birmingham, Ala. was recently named “Engineer of the Year” by the Engineering Council of Birmingham.
While winning their opening round games, the JHS boys and girls basketball teams lost their second games, the boys 69-64 to Mitchell-Baker and the girls 52-49 to Randolph Clay in the state finals.
The local chapter of AARP is offering a 55 Alive/Mature Driving Course on March 21-22 at the Central Georgia EMC building.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Jane Dempsey Crawford; Curtis Watkins; Harry Webb Sr.
News of 40 years ago:
Tax Commissioner Ricky Beauchamp reports that $80,000 in delinquent taxes is still owed Butts County.
The JHS version of “Oklahoma,” featuring Trina Smith and Jeff Hurst in the leading roles, was an artistic and financial success.
The first Freshman Ball in JHS history was held Feb. 23, with Kathy Head being named Miss Freshman and Andra Head, Mr. Freshman.
Dennis Whittington has been chosen “FFA Member of the Month” by vote of the club’s members.
Wesleyan College has hired Larry Green, headmaster of Indian Springs Academy, to teach college extension courses in Jackson.
The 4-H Clubs in the classrooms of Mrs. Tenney and Mrs. Gantt of Henderson Elementary School have been named “Clubs of the Month.”
Deaths during the week: Henry Wesley Potts, 88; Mrs. Arvilla Stanfield Lewis, 92.
News of 50 years ago:
James E. Peck is the new president of thse Van Deventer Babe Ruth League; Clyde Herbert, vice president; Harold “Doc” McMichael, secretary.
Winning first places in the county’s 4-H Dress Revue were Beverly Raynor, Anne Barnes, Maria Todd, Charlene Brownlee.
PFC Samuel C. Allen has been awarded the Air Medal for meritorious service against the enemy in Vietnam.
Dr. Antonio C. Pinera, 28, has joined the staff of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center.
Bryan Howell has been licensed as a stock broker by the National Association of Security Dealers.
Twelve adults were recently graduates of the adult typing class at Henderson High School.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Mollie Hoxie Collins, 84; Rev. Elman Robert Lewis, 75.
